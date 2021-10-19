DuBOIS — The DuBois Beavers boys soccer team brought home a win for its seniors on Senior Night Monday with a decisive 7-1 victory over Brookville.
Senior Brayten Sedor had a hat trick and an assist as fellow senior defenders Thad Slima and Houston Hemke also had late goals in the victory.
Thai Tran had two goals and Jay Parekh had three assists.
“Going into Senior Night you obviously hope your seniors get some goals,” DuBois head coach Matt Erickson said. “All three of our seniors on the field tonight scored and came out with a win. It’s probably the best we’ve played this year as far as ball movement. I think the kids just being out here for Senior Night were excited to play and ready to go ... It was kind of the kick they needed to start playing better.”
Sedor’s first goal came at the 6:42 mark as Parekh fed him and Sedor did the rest on the breakaway.
“Brayten Sedor’s pretty much been our star attacking player most of the season,” Erickson said.
Brookville would tie things up a little over eight minutes later as Garner McMaster had a free kick and Logan Oakes was able to get it by goalkeeper Brohm Hemke off of the rebound to make it a 1-1 ballgame at 14:53.
But from there, it would be all DuBois as they took the lead for good at 18:08. That’s when Parekh had his second assist in a row — this time finding Tran on the right side from the middle of the field and Tran got it past Brookville goalie Brody Barto to make it 2-1.
Just 1:09 later, the Beavers got its lead to two with Sedor’s second goal on the night with an assist from Tran to make it 3-1.
Tran then got his second goal at 25:18 after taking a pass from Ethan Wineberg to give DuBois a 4-1 lead.
After both teams would trade shots back and forth, DuBois made it 5-1 at the 36:31 mark. Than booted one that ripped off the post and Sedor was able to cash in on the rebound to complete his hat trick in the first half.
DuBois then took a 5-1 lead into the half as Erickson said changes were made to make it a memorable night for their other two seniors in Slima and Houston Hemke.
“At halftime, we decided to put our two senior defenders up top at some point,” Erickson said. “Houston (Hemke) said, ‘Don’t even put me up front unless Thad scores.’ I’m just proud of the kids for the way they played tonight and pulled together for each other and the seniors.”
Slima had a handful of chances to cash in up front but goalkeeper Barto made plenty of saves. The persistence of Slima and DuBois finally paid off at 73:34 thought, as Parekh fed Slima on the right side and Slima was able to find the back of the net to boost up the Beavers lead to 6-1.
It was then Houston Hemke’s turn to get a Senior Night goal and he was able to do so at 78:04 after Sedor set him up to make it a 7-1 ballgame — which would end up being the final score.
DuBois goes to 5-10 on the season with two more games on the schedule for the regular season, with its next one on Wednesday as they host Altoona.
Brookville ended its season with a record of 5-11-1.
“If we can just keep that same intensity that we had today throughout the next two games,” Erickson said. “Going forward for the rest of the season, if we can play with that intensity I think we can beat pretty much anybody we play.”
DuBOIS 7,
BROOKVILLE 1
Score by Halves
Brookville 1 0 — 1
DuBois 5 2 — 7
First Half
D—Brayten Sedor, (Jay Parekh assist), 6:42.
B—Logan Oakes, 14:53.
D—Thai Tran, (Jay Parekh assist), 18:08.
D—Brayten Sedor, (Thai Tran assist), 19:17.
D—Thai Tran, (Ethan Wineberg assist), 25:18.
D—Brayten Sedor, 36:31.
Second Half
D—Thaddeus Slima, (Jay Parekh assist), 73:34.
D—Houston Hemke, (Brayten Sedor assist), 78:04.
Statistics
Shots: Brookville 12, DuBois 21. Saves: Brookville 9 (Brody Barto), DuBois 5 (Brohm Hemke). Corner kicks: Brookville 2, DuBois 3.