DuBOIS — The DuBois Beavers boys soccer team saw itself facing a 1-0 deficit at halftime to the Elk County Catholic Crusaders, even though the Beavers outshot the Crusaders 8-2 in that half. And with the Crusaders notching another goal midway through the second half, it looked like ECC might notch a road win. However, the Beavers battled back and tied things up to send it to overtime before a Landon Akers’ goal gave DuBois a 3-2 win.

