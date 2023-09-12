DUBOIS — It took the DuBois boys soccer team nearly a half to crack a packed in Brookville defense Monday evening, but once that first goal went in they kept on coming as the Beavers surged past the Raiders, 7-0.
DuBois’ inability to score in the opening 40 minutes wasn’t from a lack of opportunities, though. The Beavers peppered Brookville keeper Gannon McMaster with 15 shots in the first half — 14 before Landon Akers finally found the back of the net with 2:57 remaining before the break to put DuBois up 1-0.
McMasters had kept Brookville in the game up to that point, recording eight of his 10 saves in the opening half as DuBois kept the ball on the Raider defensive half most of the opening 40 minutes.
Brookville wasn’t without a couple scoring chances in the first 20 minutes that could have given the Raiders the early lead. However, DuBois senior keeper Brohm Hehmke was up to the challenge and turned away three Raider shots in that opening stretch.
DuBois then had a couple missed opportunities to start the second half again before Jay Parekh scored off an Isaac Brigger assist just past the 48-minute mark to double the Beavers’ lead.
The flood gates opened shortly thereafter as DuBois proceeded to score five more goals in a 20-minute span to invoke the mercy rule and win going away. DuBois had six different goal scores in the win, with Daniel Chichava finding the net twice.
Brigger a big all-around game as he finished with a goal and four assists. Hemke added two saves in the second half — one final one off a long boot by Brookville on the restart following DuBois’ last goal — to record the shutout. He made five stops overall.
“The first half they held us real tight and played a lot defensively, and we still maintained possession quite a bit,” said DuBois coach Matt Erickson. “But their goalkeeper (McMaster) ... the shots we did get off (in 1st half) he made some good saves and held their defense played tough back there.
“I think the second half they tried to get a little more offensive out of it and tried to come back from being down a one. And, that just opened them up a little more and we got a few more (goals) for us.
“It was nice to see six different goal scorers, and Isaac Brigger had four assists and a goal, which is awesome. Brohm made some good saves for us early on too, and they tried to get him off that last kickoff there too, and he read it the whole way and played it perfect. The few he had to make back there, he made some good saves.
“I think that was probably one of our better games this season. The kids really showed up and played really well tonight.
DuBois wasted little time putting the pressure on the Brookville net and had three good scoring chances just past the 5-minute mark. McMaster initially stopped a shot by Brigger, then denied a shot nu Thai Tran moments later. Brigger tracked down the rebound on that effort but his shot glanced off the near post.
Brookville then flipped the field for a brief moment as Hemke went to the ground to stop a header shot by Raider Steven Plyler before making a save at the near post on a Colin Kramer shot. In between, a Raider fired a shot wide of the net.
Those proved to be Brookville’s only three shots of the half, as DuBois really controlled the action, and possession, in the final 20 minutes of the first half.
McMasters stood tall in net during that stretch though, turning away shots by Parekh, Akers, Ryan Johnson, Landon Pawl, Kyan Peck and Brigger to keep it a scoreless game. Akers also hit the right post in that time period, while Edward Burkett headed a cross over top the net.
Alers finally broke the ice, as he took a pass from Brigger, split two Raider defenders and blasted a shot past McMaster to make it 1-0.
DuBois carried the momentum of that late goal over into the second half and kept the pressure on McMaster and the Raiders. That relentless push appeared to wear down the Raiders as the second half progressed, and DuBois took advantage.
After Peck, Parekh and Brigger all came up empty on shots that were just off the mark in the opening minutes of the second half, Parekh got the Beavers off and running in the final 40 minutes when he buried a laser shot at 48:01. Brigger set up that score.
Brigger also played a role in the Beavers’ third goal, as he made a nice cross from the right side of the Raider box to a cutting Chichava on the left. Chichava ran onto the pass and made a quick touch before burying a shot into the right side of the net for a 3-0 Beavers lead.
Tran made it 4-0 less than a minute later as he scored off an Alkers pass in the 55th minute. Brigger was on the scoring end of a play in the 59th minute as she blasted home shot during a flurry in the box to put the Beavers up 5-0 with 22:18 to play.
DuBois wasn’t quite done scoring though.
Freshman Jacob Alberts netted his second career goal in the 58th minute to put the mercy rule into play, while Chichava collected his second goal of the game with 6:31 to play to set the eventual final at 7-0. Brigger notched his fourth assist of the night on that final goal.
DuBois, now 6-1, travels to Karns City Thursday night.
DUBOIS 7, BROOKVILLE 0
Score by Halves
Brookville 0 0 — 0
DuBois 1 6 — 7
Scoring Summary
First Half
D—Landon Akers (Isaac Brigger assist), 37:03.
Second Half
D—Jay Parekh (Isaac Brigger assist), 48:01.
D—Daniel Chicava (Isaac Brigger assist), 53:35.
D—Thai Tran (Landon Akers assist), 54:47.
D—Isaac Brigger (Edward Burkett assist), 58:42.
D—Jacob Alberts, 67:33.
D—Daniel Chicava (Isaac Brigger assist), 73:29.
Statistics
Shots: Brookville 5, DuBois 29. Saves: Brookville 10 (Gannon McMaster), DuBois 4 (Brohm Hemke). Corner kicks: Brookville 6, DuBois 5.