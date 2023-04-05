DUBOIS — The DuBois boys track and field team opened its season Tuesday with a pair of wins, sweeping a home meet against Elk County Catholic and Clarion-Limestone.
The Beavers won 10 of the 18 events on their way to beating ECC, 105-45, and C-L, 108-41, by similar scores. The Crusaders edged the Lions in their head-to-head matchup, 77-71. Clarion-Limestone won five events on the day and ECC three.
DuBois was largely led by its younger athletes as a host of freshmen and sophomores factored into those 10 wins.
Freshmen Jaxson Hanzely led the way with three wins, sprinting to individual victories in both the 200 (23.81) and 400 (55.90). He also ran the second leg on DuBois’ victorious 4x100 relay squad. Hanzely joined forced on that team with sophomore Nathan Kougher and seniors Joey Stubbs and Jaedon Yarus to cross the line in 45.33.
Kougher added a win in the 100 dash in a photo finish, as he edged ECC’s Frankie Smith by .01 seconds, 11.66-11.67, and Stubbs (11.69) by .02 seconds. Even Hanzely was in the mix, as he was fourth but just .06 back with an 11.72.
DuBois also got individual wins on the track from junior Rudy Williams in the 1,600 (5:08.97) . sophomore Daniel Chichava in the 300 hurdles (45.50) and freshman Trent LaBenne in the 3,200 (12:11.73).
The Beavers also won the meet-opening 4x800 relay as the quartet of Sophomores Andrew McIntosh and Jacob McIntosh, senior Nathan Swope and freshman Spencer Bridgman ran a 9:33.0 to beat ECC by 26 seconds.
DuBois also collected a pair of wins in the field, as junior Edward Burkett won the pole vault 910-0) and sophomore Carter Vos the long jump (18-6).
The Beavers also got runner-up finishes from sophomore Kegan Corkins (110 hurdles). Williams (400, 800), senior Jaedon Yarus (200), senior James Becker (javelin) and senior Carson Dombroski (discus).
Chichava (110 hurdles), Andrew McIntosh (400), Kougher (200), sophomore Jay Sheloski (3,200), Dombroski (shot put), Becker (discus), senior Ben Hickman (triple jump), senior Cody Crawford (pole vault) and sophomore Max Dombroski (high jump) all added thirds in their respective events.
“It was great to start the season with beautiful weather,” said Beavers head coach Brian Clinger. “We are very happy to kick off season with two wins on the day against very good ECC and C-L teams.
“Jaxson Hanzley had a big day to begin his varsity career in track, and the 4x100 relay looked very good with a rebuild of veterans and newcomers. We are also very impressed as coaches with the McIntosh twins, Andrew and Jacob, in their first year on the team. They ran hard in their distance events.
“Coach (Brad) Sweet is pumped for the throwers, especially Carson Dombroski in the discus. Carson picked up where he left off after last season. Both Carson and James Becker improved in javelin from last year. Coach (Jason) Shilala liked the look of the his pole vaulters, especially Ed Burkett.”
As for ECC, it collected a pair of individual firsts from Joe Toncich in the 110 hurdles (18.51) and Timmy Brannock in the triple jump (38-2). The Crusaders 4x400 relay squad also ended the day with a win (3:58.02), but names were not available for that team.
Outside of Smith the photo finish in the 100, ECC got second places from Adam Straub (1,600), Toncich (300 hurdles), Aaron Lanzel (3,200, pole vault) and Wil Wortman (triple jump).
Clarion-Limestone got a big day in the field from Ryan Hummell, who took home three wins in the javelin (167-7), shot put (39-1 1/2) and discus (127-6). teammate Ty Rankin added a win on the track in the 800 (2:17.78), while John Burke cleared 5-8 in the high jump to take home the win.
Lion Ethan Palmer finished second to Burke in the high jump, while Burke was second himself in the long jump. Rankin (1,600 & javelin), Kullen Buzza (300 hurdles) and Colton Keihl (800) added thirds.
Both teams are back in action next Tuesday. DuBois travels to Philipsburg-Osceola, while ECC hosts Brookville and DuBois Central Catholic.
DUBOIS 105, ECC 45
DUBOIS 108, C-L 41
ECC 77, C-L 71
4x800 relay –1. DuBois (Jacob McIntosh, Andrew McIntosh, Nathan Swope, Spencer Bridgman), 9:33.0; 2. ECC.
110 hurdles –1. Joe Toncich (ECC), 18.51; 2. Corkins (D); 3. Chichava (D); 4. M. Dombroski (D); 5. Buzza (CL).
100 dash –1. Nathan Kougher (D), 11.66; 2. Smith (ECC); 3. Stubbs (D); 4. J. Hanzely (D); 5. Yarus (D).
1,600 run –1. Rudy Williams (D), 5:08.97; 2. Straub (ECC); 3. Rankin (CL); 4. Keihl (CL); 5. Bridgman (D).
4x100 relay –1. DuBois (Nathan Kougher, Jaxson Hanzely, Joey Stubbs, Jaedon Yarus), 45.33; 2. ECC; 3. C-L.
400 dash –1. Jaxson Hanzely (D), 55.90; 2. Williams (D); 3. A. McIntosh (D); 4. Horsley (D); 5. Chewning (D).
300 hurdles –1. Daniel Chichava (D), 45.50; 2. Toncich (ECC); 3. Buzza (CL); 4. Smith (D); 5. Megnin (CL).
800 run –1. Ty Rankin (CL), 2:17.78; 2. Williams (D); 3. Keihl (CL); 4. Wolfe (ECC); 5. Bridgman (D).
200 dash –1. Jaxson Hanzely (D), 23.81; 2. Yarus (D); 3. Kougher (D); 4. Stubbs (D); 5. Brannock (ECC).
3,200 run –1. Trent LaBenne (D), 12:11.73; 2. Lanzel (ECC); 3. Sheloski (D); 4. Keihl (CL); 5. Swope (D).
4x400 relay –1. ECC, 3:58.02; 2. DuBois; 3. C-L.
Shot put –1. Ryan Hummell (CL). 39-1 1/2; 2. Becker (D); 3. C. Dombroski (D); 4. Crawford (D); 5. Barker (D).
Discus –1. Ryan Hummell (CL), 127-6; 2. C. Dombroski (D); 3. Becker (D); 4. Stubbs (D); 5. C. Geci (ECC).
Javelin –1. Ryan Hummell (CL), 167-7; 2. Becker (D); 3. Rankin (CL); 4. Hepfl (CL); 5. C. Geci (ECC).
Triple jump –1. Timmy Brannock (ECC), 38-2; 2. Wortman (ECC); 3. Hickman (D); 4. Vos; 5. M. Dombroski (D).
Long jump –1. Carter Vos (D), 18-6; 2. Burke (CL); 3. M. Dombroski (D); 4. Palmer (CL); 5. Brannock (ECC).
High jump –1. John Burke (CL), 5-8; 2. Palmer (CL); 3. Reed (ECC); 4. Vos (D); 5. Shaffer-Doan (D).
Pole vault –1. Edward Burkett (D), 10-0; 2. Lanzel (ECC); 3. Crawford (D); 4. Sloff (ECC); 5.