PUNXSUTAWNEY — The DuBois boys golf team got strong rounds by Tyson Kennis and Mason Dinkfelt Monday as the Beavers upended host Punxsutawney, 175-180, at the Punxsutawney Country Club.
Kennis fired a 40 to collect medalist honors on the day, with Dinkfelt finishing right on his heels with a 41. Brock Smith and Madix Clark added rounds of 45 and 49, respectively, to close out the Beavers’ scoring.
Sawyer Hall led the Chucks with a 43, while Jimmie Neese (45), Evan Presloid (45) and Nate Kendrick (47) also scored in the match for Punxsy.
DuBois (2-0) is back in action Wednesday against cross-town foe DuBois Central Catholic, while Punxsy hosts Curwensville on Thursday.
DUBOIS—175
Tyson Kennis 40, Brock Smith 45, Mason Dinkfelt 41, Madix Clark 49. Others: Shae McMahon 51, Andrew McIntosh 53.
PUNXSUTAWNEY—180
Jimmie Neese 45, Sawyer Hall 43, Evan Presloid 45, Nate Kendrick 47. Others: Noah Kengersky 50, Gavin Wilson 48.
In other boys golf action Monday:
Brockway 182,
Curwensville 187
CURWENSVILLE — Brockway had its top five golfers shoot in the 40s Monday as the Rovers topped Curwensville, 182-187, at Eagles Ridge Golf Course.
Brockway’s Weston Pisarchick and Curwensville’s Connor Howell tied for medalist honors with matching rounds of 43.
Brockway also got 46s from Evan Botwright and Troy Johnson and a 47 from Jacob Newcamp as they bested the Golden Tide by five strokes.
Davis Fleming (46) and Trenton Best (47) also shot in the 40s for Curwensville, while Austin Gilliland rounded out the Tide scoring with a 51.
Brockway is back on the links Thursday at Brookville.
BROCKWAY—182
Weston Pisarchick 43, Evan Botwright 46, Troy Johnson 46, Jacob Newcamp 47. Others: Edison Bazik 48, Ryan Crawford 50.
CURWENSVILLE—187
Connor Howell 43, Trenton Best 47. Davis Fleming 46, Austin Gilliland 51. Others: Alex Murawski 63, Connor Smay 59.
Ridgway 239,
ECC 253
ST. MARYS — The Ridgway boys golf team carded four scores in the 40s Monday en route to knocking off host Elk County Catholic, 239-253, at Leaning Pines.
Elker Evan Gustafson captured medalist honors with a 45, while teammates Isaiah Jackson (46) and TJ Gardner (47) finished right behind him. Kaiden Danekas (48) and Luke Zimmerman (53) rounded out the Elkers’ scoring.
Marcus Muccio and Isaac Vogt each shot 49s top lead ECC, with Christian Sloff (50), Allan Singer (52) and Sarah Krise (53) also scoring for the Crusaders.
Ridgway returns to action next Tuesday at home against Bradford, while ECC plays at St. Marys next Wednesday (Sept. 6).
RIDGWAY—239
Evan Gustfason 45, Isaiah Jackson 46, Kaiden Danekas 48, Luke Zimmerman 53, TJ Gardner 47. Others: Josh Amacher 66.
ECC—253
Marcus Muccio 49, Christian Sloff 50, Sarah Krise 53, Issac Vogt 49, Allan Singer 52. Others: Sam Rettger 58, Joel Singer 57, Dakota Vigilone 71.
St. Marys 217,
Bradford 223
BRADFORD — The St. Marys golf team won a close match with Bradford at the Pennhills Club Monday afternoon, taking a 217-223 win.
Medalist for the day was Bradford’s Jake Franz with a round of 39.
Low scorers for the Dutch were Louie Nedzinski and Tyler Rusalem each carding 42s. Rounding out the Dutch scoring were Max Croyle (43), Alex Clark (44) and Anthony Nedzinski (46). Others were Vinnie Azzato (46), Carter Redmond (48) and Brody Stauffer (60).
Joining Franz in scoring for the Owls were Wyatt Stark (44), Chase Wineberg (46), Talan Reese (47) and Mitchell Brinsky (47).
“This was the first time that five of our golfers played this venue and they found it rather challenging, especially some of the unique pin positions,” St. Marys coach Bob Bauer said. “This was a good test for us as Bradford is one of the teams we will compete against at Districts.”
St. Marys is back on the course Friday at Brockway.
ST. MARYS—217
Louie Nedzinski 42, Tyler Rusalem 42, Max Croyle 43, Alex Clark 44, Anthony Nedzinski 46. Others: Vinnie Azzato 46, Carter Redmond 48, Brody Stauffer 60.
BRADFORD—223
Jake Franz 39, Wyatt Stark 44, Chase Wineberg 46, Talan Reese 47, Mitchell Brinsky 47. Others: Declan Smith 62, Clayton Brinsky 66.
DCC 194,
Brookville 202
DuBOIS — Tristan Sedor’s medalist round of 39 helped lead the DuBois Central Catholic golfers to a 194-202 four-man score win over visiting Brookville at DuBois Country Club Monday afternoon.
Aiden Snowberger (50), Trent Miller (50) and Jack Roy (55) completed the Cardinals’ scoring while Devin Suplizio (60) and Nate Harris (61) also played.
The Raiders were led by Killian Radel’s 43. Also scoring were Rees Taylor (51), Luke Burton (52) and Ladd Blake (56).
Also playing were Kai Kaltenbach (60) and Holden Shaffer (65).
The Cardinals are back in action today, hosting Curwensville while the Raiders host Brockway at Pinecrest Country Club Wednesday.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC—194
Tristan Sedor 39, Aiden Snowberger 50, Trent Miller 50, Jack Roy 55. Others: Devin Suplizio 60, Nate Harris.
BROOKVILLE—202
Killian Radel 43, Rees Taylor 50, Luke Burton 52, Ladd Blake 56. Others: Kai Kaltenback 60, Holden Shaffer 65.