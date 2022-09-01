DUBOIS — The DuBois boys golf team knocked off cross-town foe DuBois Central Catholic, 176-194, Wednesday to improve to 2-0 on the young season.
Beavers Tyson Kennis and Brock Smith each fired rounds of 41 to tie for medalist honors on the day. Teammates Gavin Kaschalk (48) and Hunter Allman (46) also shot in the 40s to round out DuBois’ scoring.
Tristan Sedor led the Cardinals with a 46, while Aiden Snowberger and Kyan Peck posted rounds of 48 and 49, respectively. Trenton Miller closed out DCC’s scoring with a 51.
The Beavers are back in action Tuesday at Brookville, while DCC travels to Curwensville on Wednesday.
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC—194
Tristan Sedor 46, Kyan Peck 49, Aiden Snowberger 48, Trenton Miller 51. Others: Peyton Suplizio 56.
DUBOIS—176
Gavin Kashalk 48, Tyson Kennis 41, Brock Smith 41, Hunter Allman 46. Others: Maddox Bennett 54, Nick Volpe 59.
In other boys golf action Wednesday:
Ridgway 215,
ECC 297
RIDGWAY — Ridgway had three golfers shoot 42 or better Wednesday as the Elkers scored a lopsided 215-297 victory against visiting Elk County Catholic at Laurel Mill Golf Course.
Recommended Video
Brent DeFranco, the Elkers’ No. 6 player, fired a 40 to earn medalist honors on the day, while teammates Kole Asti and Logan Jordan each carded 42s. Alec DeVallance and Evan Gustafson completed the Elkers’ scoring with a 45 and 46, respectively.
Elk County Catholic was led by Sarah Krise’s 56. Also scoring for the Crusaders were Alan Singer (61), Sam Rettger (59), Andrew mawn (62) and Marcus Muccio (59).
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC—297
Sarah Krise 56, Alan Singer 61, Sam Rettger 59, Andrew mawn 62, Marcus Muccio 59. Others: Joey Dippold 63, Dakota Vigilone 77, Bianca Lynch 67.
RIDGWAY—215
Kole Asti 42, Logan Jordan 42, Alec DeVallance 45, Eric Gustafson 46, Brent DeFranco 40. Others: Wyatt Shaffer 53, Kaiden Danekas 49, TJ Gardner 62.
Brockway 206,
Brookville 216
BROCKWAY — Weston Pisarchick carded a 42, leading the Brockway Rovers to a 205-216 win over visiting Brockway in a four-man golf matchup at Brockway Golf Course Wednesday afternoon.
Parker Pisarchick (50), Chad Young (54) and Ryan Crawford (59) completed the Rovers’ scoring while Jacob Newcamp (61) and Gavin Thompson (70) also played.
The Raiders were led by medalist Killian Radel’s 41. Burke Fleming (54), Logan Girt (59) and Holden Shaffer (62) also scored. Ladd Blake (64) and Luke Burton (67) also played.
The Rovers host Curwensville today. Brookville hosts DuBois at Pinecrest Country Club Tuesday.