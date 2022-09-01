Smith putt
DuBois’ Brock Smith, shown watching a putt earlier this season, carded a 41 Wednesday to tie teammate Tyson Kennis for medalist honors in the Beavers’ 176-194 victory against DuBois Central Catholic.

 File photo by Chris Wechtenhiser

DUBOIS — The DuBois boys golf team knocked off cross-town foe DuBois Central Catholic, 176-194, Wednesday to improve to 2-0 on the young season.

