DuBOIS — The DuBois and Brookville swim teams split a meet in the pool Monday evening, with the host Lady Beavers doing something no one else had this year — beat the Brookville girls.
The DuBois girls won seven of the 11 events (diving wasn’t held) as they beat the Lady Raiders, 87-83. Brookville (9-1) won the girls meet in its home pool by that identical score back on Jan. 31.
On the boys’ side, Brookville captured eight of 11 events and set a new DuBois pool record in the 200 free relay. The quartet of Brody Barto, Bay Harper, Calvin Doolittle and Patrick Young touched the wall first in 1:31.56 to best DuBois’ top squad by just over six seconds.
A second pool record was broken on the night on the girls’ side by exhibition swimmer Evelyn Bliss, who swims independently for Union High School. She swam alone in a second heat of the 50 free and still set a pool record with a time of 24.79, which would have won the race by .71 seconds had she been part of the dual meet.
“This was an exciting meet against a tough Brookville team that has grown under Coach Doolittle,” said DuBois coach Michael Gressler. “They are young, fast, and have plenty of talent.
“Special congratulations go to Evelyn Bliss, an independent swimmer from Union who set the pool record in the 50 freestyle. Same to the Brookville boys 200 free relay who also set the pool record in that event.”
Young and Barto powered the Raiders with four wins each, while Harper and Doolittle each had three wins in an 87-78 team victory. DuBois did manage to close the game some from the teams’ first meeting, which the Raiders won 91-73.
Young, Harper, Doolittle and Barto opened the boys meet with a win in the 200 medley relay, posting a time of 1:44.31. Young added individual victories in the 50 free (22.630 and 100 butterfly, while Barto was first in the 200 IM (2:20.67) and 500 free (5:57.49).
Doolittle added a first in the 100 free (52.10), while Harper touched the wall first in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.17). Doolittle also was second in the 200 freestyle, a race that saw Beaver Joda Fenstermacher beat him by 1.16 seconds.
Brookville also got a second from Harper (100 free), while Shawn Foster (100 butterfly), Brady Means (500 free), Daniel Turner (100 backstroke) and Hunter Rupp (100 breaststroke) added thirds.
As for the Beavers, Fenstermacher’s win against Doolittle in the 200 free headlined a strong night as he played a part in all three wins for the Beavers.
He also was first in the 100 backstroke (1:00.12) and swam the anchor league on the Beavers’ meet-ending victory in the 400 free relay. Jaedon Yarus, AC Deemer and Kolton Gwizdala joined forces with Fenstermacher to post a time of 3:40.23.
DuBois got second-place finishes from Christian Roemer (200 IM), Yarus (50 free), Gwizdala (100 butterfly), Connor McAllister (500 free) and Mitchell Drahushak (100 backstroke). Beavers who collected thirds were Drahushak (200 free), Deemer (200 IM), Gwizdala (50 free) and Yarus (100 free).
“While the boys didn’t get the win, they did make the meet much closer than last time,’ said Gressler. “Joda Fenstermacher’s 200 freestyle was a great race against Calvin Doolittle, while Jaedon Yarus had his best 50 freestyle in a tough matchup against Patrick Young.
“I was happy to see Christian Roemer get a season best 200 IM. He’s been working hard in practice, and this is the breakthrough he’s been waiting for in that event. Mitch Drahushak had a similar swim in his 100 backstroke dropping to a 1:05.”
The Lady Beavers’ big won against the Lady Raiders was spearheaded Abby Dressler and Sidney Beers, who each won four events, and Dru Javens who took home three victories.
That trio teamed up with Olivia Dressler to win the 200 free relay (1:47.08) and Abby Frano to capture the meet-ending 400 free relay (3:57.45). The Lady Beavers placed two teams in the Top 3 in both the 200 medley and 200 free relays, which played a big role in the team win.
Abby Dressler captured individual wins in the 200 free (2:03.93) and 100 free (56.28), winning both events by comfortable margins. Beers adding firsts in the 50 free (25.50) and 100 butterfly (1:04.66).
The Lady Beavers’ other victory came in the 500 free, where Javens (6:04.67) win by nearly 10 seconds.
Javens added a runner-up finish in the 200 free, while Nicole Wells was second in the 100 backstroke with a time that earned her a trip to the District 10 Class 3A Championships.
The Lady Beavers also got thirds from Emma Frano (200 IM), Abby Frano (50 free, 100 free), Delaney Lingenfelter (100 backstroke) and Olivia Dressler (100 breaststroke). Emma Frano hit her district time with that third in the 200 IM.
“The Brookville girls are tough to plan a lineup against because they are solid in every event,” said Gressler. “We made some changes to our lineup and things worked out in our favor. The B relays played a big role in getting the win. Last time the Brookville girls took third place in every relay but tonight we were able to get two out of the three.
“Dru Javens gave everything she had in her 200 freestyle for an important second place finish and did it again for the win in the 500. We were also able to get three new district qualifiers in Emma Frano (200 IM), Morgan Rothrock (100 fly), and Nicole Wells (100 back).”
The Brookville girls were led on the night by double-winners Madeline Golier and Kerrigan Swartz.
Golier captured a pair of individual wins in in the 200 IM (2:29.08) and 100 backstroke (1:07.30), while Swartz took home the 100 breaststroke in 1:17.86.
Swartz also swam the second leg of the Lady Raiders’ 200 medley relay (2:09.63) that opened the meet with a win. Erika Doolittle, Ella Fiscus and Julia Bailey were the other members of that squad.
Brookville got second places from Doolittle (200 IM), Sadie Shofestall (50 free, 100 free), Fiscus (100 butterfly), Maya Wilshire (500 free) and Cora Parson (100 breaststroke) in the girls meet.
Wilshire (200 free), Emma Afton (100 butterfly) and Chloe Smith (500 free) thirds in their respective events.
Both teams close out their regular seasons on Thursday. DuBois swims at St. Marys, while Brookville hosts Warren.
Girls
DuBOIS 87,
BROOKVILLE 83
200 medley relay –1. Brookville (Erika Doolittle, Kerrigan Swartz, Ella Fiscus, Julia Bailey), 2:09.63; 2. DuBois; 3. DuBois.
200 freestyle –1. Abby Dressler (D), 2:03.93; 2. Javens (D); 3. Wilshire (B); 4. Park (B).
200 IM –1. Madeline Golier (B), 2:29.08; 2. Doolittle (B); 3. E. Frano (D); 4. O. Dressler (D).
50 freestyle –1. Sidney Beers (D), 25.50; 2. Shofestall (B); 3. A. Frano (D); 4. Wells (D). EXH -Evelyn Bliss (Union), *24.79
1-meter diving –1. no contested.
100 butterfly –1. Sidney Beers (D), 1:04.66; 2. Fiscus (B); 3. Afton (B); 4. Rothrock (D).
100 freestyle –1. Abby Dressler (D), 56.28; 2. Shofestall (B); 3. A. Frano (D); 4. Bailey (B).
500 freestyle –1. Dru Javens (D), 6:04.67; 2. Wilshire (B); 3. Smith (B); 4. Doolittle (B).
200 freestyle relay –1. DuBois (Olivia Dressler, Dru Javens, Sidney Beers, Abby Dressler), 1:47.08; 2. Brookville; 3. DuBois.
100 backstroke –1. Madeline Golier (B), 1:07.30; 2. Wells (D); 3. Lingenfelter (D); 4. Fiscus (B).
100 breaststroke –1. Kerrigan Swartz (B), 1:17.86; 2. Parson (B); 3. O. Dressler (D); 4. E. Frano.
400 freestyle relay –1. DuBois (Sidney Beers, Dru Javens, Abby Frano, Abby Dressler), 3:57.45; 2. Brookville; 3. Brookville.
* new pool record
Boys
BROOKVILLE 87,
DUBOIS 78
200 medley relay –1. Brookville (Patrick Young, Bay Harper, Calvin Doolittle, Brody Barto), 1:44.31; 2. DuBois; 3. Brookville.
200 freestyle –1. Joda Fenstermacher (D), 1:54.16; 2. Doolittle (B); 3. Drahushak (D); 4. May (B).
200 IM –1. Brody Barto (B), 2:20.67; 2. Roemer (D); 3. Deemer (D); 4. Matus (B).
50 freestyle –1. Patrick Young (B), 22.63; Yarus (D); 3. Gwizdala (D); 4. Ganoe (B).
1-meter diving –1. not contested.
100 butterfly –1. Patrick Young (B), 55.80; 2. Gwizdala (D); 3. Foster (B).
100 freestyle –1. Calvin Doolittle (B), 52.10; 2. Harper (B); 3. Yarus (D); 4. Deemer (D).
500 freestyle –1. Brody Barto (B), 5:57.49; 2. McAllister (D); 3. Means (B); 4. Chichava (D).
200 freestyle relay –1. Brookville (Brody Barto, Bay Harper, Calvin Doolittle, Patrick Young), *1:31.56; 2. DuBois; 3. DuBois.
100 backstroke –1. Joda Fenstermacher (D), 1:00.12; 2. Drahushak (D); 3. Turner (B); 4. Matus (B).
100 breaststroke –1. Bay Harper (B), 1:06.17; 2. Roemer (D); 3. Rupp (B); McAllister (D).
400 freestyle relay –1. DuBois (Jaedon Yarus, AC Deemer, Kolton Gwizdala, Joda Fenstermacher), 3:40.23; 2. DuBois; 3. Brookville.
* new pool record