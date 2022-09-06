DuBois BVI Medalists

The DuBois cross country teams combined to have four medalists, three girls and one boy, Saturday at the 48th Annual Big Valley Invitational, while the Lady Beavers also posted a runner-up finish in the Class 3A team standings. Pictured from left to right are Morgan King (14th place), Rudy Williams (10th in boys Class 2A), Morgan Roemer (5th) and Sidney Beers (11th).

 Submitted photo

REEDSVILLE — The DuBois cross country teams closed out its first week of competition Saturday with a nice showing, particularly on the girls side, at the Annual Big Valley Invitational at Indian Valley Elementary School.

