REEDSVILLE — The DuBois cross country teams closed out its first week of competition Saturday with a nice showing, particularly on the girls side, at the Annual Big Valley Invitational at Indian Valley Elementary School.
The Lady Beavers placed three runners in the Top 15 en route to a second-place finish in the Class 3A team standings with 69 points. State College ran away with the girls title with an impressive score of 22 after placing five runners in the Top 7, while DuBois edged Altoona for second by 16 points.
Junior Morgan Roemer led the Lady Beavers’ effort with a fifth-place finish, crossing the line in 19:35. Shikellamy senior Brianna Hennett was the lone Class 3A girls to break the 19-minute mark and won the Class 3A race with a time of 18:55.
Fellow juniors Sidney Beers (21:10) and Morgan King (21:57) placed 11th and 14th, respectively, to join Roemer as medalists (Top 15 performers) on the day. DuBois had two other runners finish in the Top 20 in seniors Morgan Rothrock (19th, 22:39) and Julia Worths (20th, 22:44).
Other Lady Beavers to compete were senior Hillary Beer (36th, 27:56) and Shelby Laukitis (39th, 32:13).
Over on the boys’ side, Beaver junior Rudy Williams posted a 10th-place finish (18:05) to collect DuBois’ lone medal in the Class 2A race. Juniata senior Logan Strawser took home gold with an impressive time of 15:44.
Williams was the lone Beaver to place in the Top 20, as their next finisher was senior Alex Horsley, who was 22nd in 19:51. Freshman Harrison Blakeslee was 32nd (20:57), while senior Tyler Stevens (21:45) and sophomore Andrew Mottern (23:54) were 37th and 46th, respectively. Junior Andreas Sconzo crossed in 50th in 27:27.
The Beavers finished sixth in the teams standings with a 147. Juniata took home the title with a 39, while Bellefonte wasn’t far behind in second with a 59.
“The Big Valley Invitational offers an opportunity to compete against schools outside of District 9,” said DuBois coach Cory Yarus. “It is such a beautiful venue for the student-athletes to meet and interact with other runners not seen in regular season competition.
“With only one rest day between the opening home meet on Thursday, each runner performed exceptionally well in the heat and humidity. The Lady Beavers clinched a second-place overall finish against 16 other complete teams The Lady Beavers’ second-place finish ranks as the highest placement at Big Valley Invitational in DAHS varsity girls cross country history.
“We have been struggling with injuries and illness early the season, but the competing runners demonstrated incredible strength and commitment. Coach Lindi Beers and I could not be prouder of our runners today. The training has shown effective in performance and recovery.”
DuBois is right back in action this afternoon at Bradford in a quad-meet that also features DuBois Central Catholic and Brockway.