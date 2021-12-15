DuBOIS — The DuBois Christian School girls basketball team used a strong defensive effort to upend league rival Blair County Christian, 22-14, Tuesday evening at the Roy H. Hunter Activities Center.
The Lady Eagles played their zone defense to near perfection as they shut down the inside and forced the Lady Bobcats to take tougher, contested shots from either the paint or 3-point line.
The end result was Blair County scoring just nine points through three quarters, but unfortunately for DuBois Christian, it was still a game at that point because the Lady Eagles struggled to hit the open looks they got on offense on the other end.
The Lady Eagles held just a 12-9 lead midway through the third before senior Emily Deitch scored the five points of the third, then banked in a 3-pointer from the left wing in the opening minute of the fourth. Deitch finished with a game-high 10 points.
That 8-0 run by Deitch turned a two-point lead into an 11-point advantage (20-9) with 7:38 to play. Fellow senior Rorrie Maynard added a hoop just over a minute later to make it 22-9, but the Lady Eagles wouldn’t score again in the game as they turned the ball over a half dozen times in the final six minutes while trying to slow the game down.
Blair County (1-1) couldn’t capitalize on those mistakes though, as DuBois Christian forced the Lady Bobcats into five turnovers themselves in the fourth. Blair County got as close as 22-14 with 1:30 remaining but that wound up the final score as the Lady Eagles (4-0) captured a big early season victory.
The two teams routinely battle for the top two spots in West Division of the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association (ACAA), and now the Lady Bobcats must play catchup in the loss column from the get-go.
“That zone defense is kind of our thing,” said DuBois Christian coach Pastor Mark Montgomery. “These are the same girls as last year — we didn’t graduate anyone last year — and we have one more back who was out in the COVID year. So, they have all grown and matured, and the way they play as a unity os great.
“They (Lady Bobcats) know us and are our arch rivals. We’re always battling for first or second place in the league, so the know us and know that zone. They had their entire offense designed to beat our zone, but our girls are so mature they just didn’t give them those inside looks (they wanted).”
Points came at a premium in the first quarter, with the teams playing to a 4-4 tie after eight minutes.
DuBois Christian’s Grace Deitch scored inside just and was fouled just under two minutes in but missed the ensuing free throw.
Blair County’s Lydia Hileman and Emily Deitch then traded scores in rapid succession before both teams went scoreless for almost four minutes. Lady Bobcat Sarah McCoy ended that drought with a hoop with 30 seconds left quarter to make it 4-4.
The second quarter brought more of the same, as Blair County’s lone points of the period came on a 3-pointer by Hileman with 1:53 left in the half. DuBois Christian got a basket from Grace Deitch at the 5:16 mark, but then went more than four minutes without scoring before Maynard and Grace Deitch each made hoops in the final minute to make it 10-7 at the half. Maynard had four points on the night.
Blair County’s offensive woes continued in the second half as it only scored two points in the third. However, DCS only got a basket from Grace Deitch in the opening four-plus minutes itself.
Emily Deitch then scored the final five points of third on a pair of free throws and an old-fashion 3-point play to give the Lady Eagles some breathing room at 17-9 entering the fourth.
She then banked in a 3-pointer just 22 seconds into the final quarter, a shot that psuhed the DCS lead into double digits (20-9) and seemed to take what energy was left in the Lady Bobcats away.
“This win puts a lot of pressure on them (Blair County) now,” said Montgomery. “I told the girls, to win in our home gym against the team that is usually one spot better than us, it’s big. It was a good effort, and that’s the one thing about our girls. They just don’t quit.
“We did struggle (offensively), but we told them, it doesn’t matter if you miss shots. We want those shots to go in, but if you just hustle and outhustle the other team, good things will happen. And, that’s what happened tonight.”
DuBois Christian is back in action Thursday at home against Christian Life Academy.
DUBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 22,
BLAIR COUNTY CHRISTIAN 14
Score by Quarters
Blair County 4 3 2 5 — 14
DuBois Christian 4 6 6 7 — 22
Blair County Christian—14
Sarah McCoy 1 0-0 2,Mallory Hileman 0 0-0 0, Doris Ashcroft 1 0-0 3, Lydia Hileman 3 0-0 7, Gabi Dull 1 0-1 2. Totals: 6 0-1 14.
DuBois Christian — 22
Emily Deitch 3 3-3 10, Rorrie Maynard 2 0-0 4, Fiona Riss 0 0-0 0, Grace Deitch 4 0-1 8, Lily Shenkle 0 0-0 0, Isabella Hallstrom 0 0-0 0, Ella Shenkle 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 3-4 22.
Three-pointers: BCC 2 (Ashcroft, L. Hileman), DCS 1 (E. Deitch)