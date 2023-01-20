DUBOIS — The DuBois Christian School basketball teams hosted Grace Prep Thursday for Senior Night at the Roy H. Hunter Activities Center and came away with a split.
The Lady Eagles came away with a lopsided 43-8 victory, while Prep won the boys game 52-18.
DuBois Christian honored its two seniors — Grace Deitch and Devon Powell — on the night, then Deitch went out and played a big role in the girls’ win.
Deitch scored a game-high 16 points and seven steals as the Lady Eagles rolled to their ninth win of the season as DCS jumped out to a 14-2 lead after one quarter and never looked back.
Teammate Ella Shenkle posted a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds to go along with four steals, while Hannah McCabe added eight points and four steals.
On the boys’ side, Grace Prep was the team to enjoy a fast start and it led 16-5 after eight minutes. The second quarter was a little more competitive (11-6) before Prep put the game away by outscoring the Eagles 19-0 on the third.
Aiden Jasek led DuBois Christian with five points, while Isaac Smith and Connor DeLarme each had four.
Grace Prep put a trio on players into double figures in Dontae Mast (14), Tyler Mast (13) and Dane Jones (12).
DuBois Christian is back in action Monday with a home doubleheader against Christian Life Academy.
GIRLS
DUBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 43,
GRACE PREP 8
Score by Quarters
Prep 2 2 0 4 — 8
DCS 14 30 7 6 — 43
Grace Prep—8
Lorna Riddle 2 0-0 4, Eve Mylin 0 0-0 0, Fiona Pan 0 0-0 0, Leiloni Smith 1 0-0 2, Reagna Boyer 0 0-0 0, Abigail Ruffner 1 0-0 2, Lydia Ruffner 0 0-0 0, Addie Stine 0 0-0 0, Carisse McKenzie 0 0-0 0. Totals: 4 0-0 8.
DuBois Christian—43
Grace Deitch 8 0-0 16, Hannah McCabe 4 0-0 8, Lily Shenkle 2 1-1 5, Regan George 0 0-0 0, Ella Shenkle 6 0-0 12, Sarah Joy Preston 0 0-0 0, Hannah Gregory 0 0-0 0, Toryn Muth 0 0-0 0, Ella Thomas 1 0-0 2, Nora Fremer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 1-1 43.
Three-pointers: Prep 0, DCS 0.
BOYS
GRACE PREP 52,
DUBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 18
Score by Quarters
Prep 16 11 19 6 — 52
DCS 5 6 0 7 — 18
Grace Prep—52
Joseph Brown 1 0-0 2, Bowen Hildebrand 3 1-3 8, Dane Jones 5 2-4 12, Dontae Mast 7 0-0 14, Seth Maas 0 1-2 1, Asher Costello 0 0-0 0, Jase Gray 0 0-0 0, Jack Mylin 1 0-0 2, Tyler Mast 6 0- 013, Hayden Foust 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 4-9 52.
DuBois Christian—18
Devin Powell 0 0-0 0, Landon Whitaker 1 0-2 2, Isaac Smith 1 2-6 4, Caden DeLarme 2 0-0 4, Aiden Jasek 2 1-2 5, Caleb Kruvilla 0 0-0 0, Matthew Byler 0 0-0 0, Connor DeLarme 2 0-0 4, Mason Ludwig 0 0-0 0, J.T. Hughes 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 4-14 18.
Three-pointers: Prep 2 (Hildebrand. T. Mast), DCS 0.