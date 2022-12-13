DUBOIS — The DuBois Christian School school basketball teams hosted Calvary Baptist in a non-league doubleheader Monday night, and it was the visiting Patriots who went back to Clymer with a pair of victories.
It certainly didn’t look that way early on in the girls game, as DuBois Christian jumped out to what appeared to be a commanding 12-0 lead late in the first quarter. However, it was all Calvary Baptist from there, as the Lady Patriots outscored the Lady Eagles 34-6 over the final 26 minutes to hand DCS its first loss, 34-18.
The boys game was all Patriots from the opening whistle, as they raced out to an 11-0 lead in the opening quarter on its way to a 75-40 mercy-rule victory.
The Lady Eagles (3-1) came out firing on all cylinders on both ends of the court, as they played smothering defense and shot the ball well in the opening six minutes in building that 12-0 lead.
Ella Shenkle notched half of those 12 points in the run, while Regan George had four and Lily Shenkle two.
Rebekah Morrow finally broke the ice for the Lady Patriots with a 3-pointer at the 1:41 mark. The teams traded free throws from there as DuBois Christian led 13-4 after one quarter.
The Lady Eagles pushed that lead back up to 11 early in the second quarter on a hoop by Grace Deitch, but those proved to be the final points DuBois Christian scored in the half.
Mikayla Mortimer quickly countered with a hoop for Calvary Baptist before Morrow ripped off a 10-0 run herself to turn a 15-6 deficit into a 16-15 lead for the Lady Patriots. Morrow had re-entered the game just prior to scoring the first of four straight baskets, including two treys, after being forced to the bench for a couple minutes after taking a hard fall on a battle in a jump-ball situation.
Calvary Baptist took that 16-15 advantage to the half, then extended it to 24-15 with an 8-0 third quarter. Alyse Smith scored six of those eight points for the Lady Patriots.
Morrow then hit her fourth 3-pointer of the game early in the fourth to make it 27-15, while Smith went 1 of 2 at the foul line. Morrow finished with a game-high 16 points.
Ella Shenkle finally ended the Lady Patriots’ 24-0 run, and a DuBois Christian scoring drought of 17:46, by going 1 of 2 at the free throw line with 3:37 to play.
She then added a score inside to make it a 10-point game at 28-18, but that’s as close as the Lady Eagles got. Shenkle led DuBois Christian with eight points, while George had five.
Calvary Baptist countered with a 6-0 spurt to close out the game to eventually win by 16, 34-18.
In the boys game, the Patriots came out running and gunning from the opening whistle behind Noah Meckley, who scored a game-high 32 points. He was one of three Calvary Baptist players to reach double figures, with Liam King (140 and Luka Sarra (11) being the others. Sarra came off the bench to do so.
King got the Patriots off to a quick start with a 3-pointer just seven seconds in, sparking a quick 11-0 run. Meckley had five in the spurt and King four.,
DuBois Christian finally found the scoreboard at the 4:34 mark when Isaac Smith went 1 of 2 at the foul line. He promptly hit two 3-pointers as part of a 7-2 spurt that saw the Eagles get back within six at 13-7. Smith led the Eagles with 15 points.
That’s as close as they go in the game though, as Calvary Baptist closed the first quarter on a 10-0 run, eight of which were scored by Meckley, to grab a 23-7 lead after eight minutes.
DuBois Christian’s Devin Powell opened the scoring in the second quarter with a 3-pointer in the opening minute, but the Patriots quickly rattled of 7-0 straight to push the lead to 30-10.
The Eagles (1-3) then doubled their total to 20 in less than three minutes, but a pair of Meckley threes during that stretch meant DCS cut its deficit by only four at 36-20. JT Hughes hit a long 3-pointer for the Eagles during the spurt, while Caden DeLarme had three points himself.
Calvary Baptist had another late-quarter run in it though, this time ending the half on 7-2 spurt to take a 43-22 lead to the break.
The teams traded baskets to start the third quarter, with DeLarme netting five points and Powell two in the first three minutes. The end result was the Patriots still leading by 20 at 49-29. DeLarme finished with eight points on the night.
DuBois Christian mustered just four points the rest of the quarter, though, as Calvary Baptist built a 65-33 lead — putting the 30-point mercy rule clock into effect late in the quarter.
With both teams emptying the benches in the fourth, the game was much more competitive, with the Patriots winning the final eight minutes 10-7. Mason Ludwig had five points in the fourth, while Connor DeLarme also made a basket.
Both DuBois Christian School squads are back in action at Christian Life Academy in Seneca.
CALVARY BAPTIST 34
DUBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 18,
Score by Quarters
Calvary Baptist 4 12 7 10 — 34
DuBois Christian 13 2 0 3 — 18
Calvary Baptist—34
Rebekah Morrow 6 0-0 16, Katelyn Shank 0 1-3 1, Alyse Smith 2 3-6 5, Sarah Covato 2 0-0 4, Maggie Murray 0 0-0 0, Joanna Stockton 1 0-0 2, Vanessa Morrow 0 0-0 0, Aubrey Ingmire 0 0-0 0, Mikayla Mortimer 2 0-0 4, Madisyn Mortimer 0 0-0 0, Laina Shank 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 4-9 34.
DuBois Christian School—18
Grace Deitch 1 0-0 2, Hannah McCabe 0 1-2 1. Lily Shenkle 1 0-0 2, Regan George 2 1-2 5. Ella Shenkle 4 0-1 8. Sarah Joy Preston 0 0-0 0, Hannah Gregory 0 0-0 0, Toryn Muth 0 0-0 0, Sydney Bridges 0 0-0 0, Melanie Rolley 0 0-0 0, Anna Shenkle 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 2-4 18.
Three-pointers: CB 4 (R. Morrow 4), DCS 0.
BOYS
CALVARY BAPTIST 75,
DUBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 40,
Score by Quarters
Calvary Baptist 23 20 23 10 — 75
DuBois Christian 7 15 11 7 — 40
Calvary Baptist—75
Noah Meckley 12 4-4 32, Liam King 6 1-2 14, Nathan Helman 1 1-2 3, Joey Apjak 2 0-2 4, Cyrus Murry 2 0-2 4, Austin King 1 1-2 3, Luke Sarra 5 0-0 11, Troy Rattigan 0 0-0 0, Zander Davis 0 0-0 0, Gavin Smith 0 0-0 0, Michael Petrovich 1 0-0 2. Totals: 30 7-14 75.
DuBois Christian School—40
Devin Powell 1 0-0 3, Landon Whitaker 1 0-0 2, Caleb Kuruvilla 0 2-2 2, Isaac Smith 5 2-4 15, Caden DeLarme 4 0-0 8, Aiden Jasek 0 0-0 0, Matthew Byler 0 0-0 0, Connor DeLarme 1 0-0 2, Mason Ludwig 2 0-0 5, JT Hughes 1 0-0 3. Totals: 15 2-6 40.
Three-pointers: CB 6 (Meckley 4, King, Sarra), DCS 6 (Powell, Smith 3, Ludwig Hughes.).