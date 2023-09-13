ST. MARYS — The DuBois boys and girls cross country teams took part in a quad meet at St. Marys on Tuesday with Brockway and DuBois Central Catholic also participating.
In the end, the boys went 3-0 while the girls went 2-1.
The boys defeated St. Marys 27-31, DCC 17-45 and Brockway 15-50. Meanwhile, the girls had the only blemish in falling to St. Marys, 27-29, before besting DCC 15-50 and Brockway 19-36.
While the Dutchmen took the top two spots, the Beavers filled up the 3-4-5 spots and six out of the top 10 to seal the win.
St. Marys’ Jacob Nedimyer paced the way with a course-record time of 17:05, besting teammate and runner-up Brandon Henry by over a minute as Henry clocked in with an 18:12.
The DuBois trio of Rudy Williams (18:36), Trent LaBenne (19:20) and Jay Parekh (19:28) rounded out the top five.
DuBois Central Catholic’s Antonio Piccirillo led the Cardinals in sixth with a time of 19:48.
Rounding out the boys top 10 were St. Marys’ Braydon Mosier in seventh with a 20:37 and a trio of DuBois runners in Landon Akers (20:42) crossing eighth, Aaron Chewning (20:55) ninth and Isaiah Chewning (21:06) in 10th.
Brockway’s leading runner was Adam Carnahan — he finished 11th with a 21:53.
The script was flipped for the girls as the Lady Beavers took the victory but the Lady Dutch took the overall win as five of the top 10 were St. Marys runners.
Lady Beaver Morgan Roemer topped the girls with a 20:02, good enough for seventh overall.
St. Marys’ Gabby Pistner was runner-up with a 20:54 while DuBois’ Sidney Beers rounded out the podium with a 21:08.
Lady Dutch Mary Defilippi was fourth with a 21:27 and DuBois’ Morgan King with fifth with a 21:48.
The back half of the top 10 saw three St. Marys runners go 6-7-8 in Rachel Braun sixth with a 21:54, Christina Frontz seventh at 21:55 and Kelsie Belotti eighth with a 22:17.
Zoe Puhala led the Lady Rovers as she came in ninth with a 23:06, besting DuBois’ Addison Love by 14 seconds as Love rounded out the top 10 with a 23:20.
The Brockway duo of Grace Koehler and Anna Brubaker were 11th and 12th, respectively while DCC’s Haley Semancik topped the Lady Cardinals in 17th.
GIRLS TOP 15
1. Morgan Roemer (D) 20:02; 2. Gabby Pistner (SM), 20:54; 3. Sidney Beers (D), 21:08; 4. Mary Defilippi (SM), 21:27; 5. Morgan King (D), 21:48; 6. Rachel Braun (SM), 21:54; 7. Christina Frontz (SM), 21:55; 8. Kelsie Belotti (SM), 22:17; 9. Zoe Puhala (B), 23:06; 10. Addison Love (D), 23:20; 11. Paige Bauer (SM), 23:45; 12. Grace Koehler (B), 23:55; 13. Anna Brubaker (B), 24:13; 14. Sierra Sell (D), 24:18; 15. Haden Shick (B), 24:21.
BOYS TOP 15
1. Jacob Nedimyer (SM), 17:05; 2. Brandon Henry (SM), 18:12; 3. Rudy Williams (D), 18:36; 4. Trent LaBenne (D), 19:20; 5. Jay Parekh (D), 19:28; 6. Antonio Piccirillo (DCC), 19:48; 7. Braydon Mosier (SM), 20:37; 8. Landon Akers (D), 20:42; 9. Aaron Chewning (D), 20:55; 10. Isaiah Chewning (D), 21:06; 11. Adam Carnahan (B), 21:53; 12. Payton Suplizio (DCC), 22:15; 13. Owen Tamburlin-Lang (SM), 23:03; 14. Tim Fremer (B), 23:04; 15. Tristan Coder (B), 23:29.