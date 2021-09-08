REEDSVILLE — The DuBois cross country teams opened the season Saturday with a strong showing at the Big Valley Invite in Reedsville.
Teams competed in three different classification races — A, 2A and 3A — with all the results also merged together to see how all the runners fared against each other.
The DuBois boys won the Class 2A team title by 10 points over Bellefonte, 53-63, and finished third overall (126) amongst all the teams behind Class 3A State College (35) and Altoona (86).
On the girls’ side, DuBois competed in the Class 3A event, where the Lady Beavers placed third as a team (67) behind State College (25) and Altoona (64).
DuBois was third overall in the combined team standings behind those same two schools.
DuBois opened the dual-meet portion of its schedule Tuesday at Elk County Cathlolic where it also ran against DuBois Central Catholic and Punxsutawney.
Because of a scoring discrepancy in the girls meet, a story and results from that event will run in Thursday’s Courier Express.
As for Saturday’s invite, the DuBois boys had four runners finish in the Top 15 in the Class 2A race.
Senior A.C. Deemer led the charge as he crossed the finish line in fifth place with a time of 17:14, while senior teammate Joseph Foradora (17:24 wasn’t far behind in seventh place.
Juniata junior Logan Strawser won the AA title with a time of 16:17.
Fellow seniors Christian Roemer (18:02) and Ryan White (18:03) placed 13th and 14th, respectively, while junior Jaedon Yarus (18:49) was 24th. Yarus was the final Beaver to count towards the team score.
Sophomore Rudy Williams (34th, 19:34) and senior Chase Hook (47th, 21:04) also competed for the Beavers.
Deemer placed 14th overall in the individual standings, while Foradora was 17th. Roemer was 30th, White 31st and Yarus 46th.
The Lady Beavers were spearheaded by sophomore Morgan Roemer paced the Lady Beavers with a runner-up finish (19:27) to State College junior Marlee Kwasica (18:56).
Senior teammate Julia Wirths (21:36) finished 12th, while sophomore Morgan King (22:45) was 15th. Delaney Yarus (23:50) crossed the line in 19th, with junior Gabby Horner (25:48) and junior Hillary Beer (26:51) finished back-to-back in 24th and 25th, respectively.
When all the girls results were merged together, DuBois still finished third in the standings (142) behind fellow 3A schools State College (42) and Altoona (120).
Roemer had the fourth-fastest individual time overall, while Wirths was 21st, King 28th, Yarus 44th, Horner 68th and Beer 84th.