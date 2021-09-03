DuBOIS — The DuBois Beavers cross country team and winning were synonymous in 2020, as the boys won its first district title in 37 years while the girls were also extremely competitive. For this season, both squads are ready to continue the momentum with a group of experienced runners and solid newcomers.
Head coach Cory Yarus said this year’s team consists of 17 boys and 11 girls and turnouts for “fun runs” during the summer were pretty strong, with official practices starting on Aug. 16.
“We were fortunate this year,” Yarus said. “COVID kind of threw us a little bit last summer. We weren’t able to start any of this until late July, so I’m really fortunate that we were able to do our full training schedule throughout the summer.”
Yarus said the team showed up at the first day of practice with a strong attitude — particularly with the boys coming off a District 9 Class AA championship in 2020.
“They’re just feeling really positive and very strong,” Yarus said. “I think with that, it just brings a different attitude for the season. They’re excited about competing for another district championship — they’d like to go 2-for-2.”
Eight seniors are on the boys roster that have plenty of experience.
“AC Deemer, Joey Foradora, Ryan White, Christian Roemer — they are the backbone of last year’s district-winning team,” Yarus said. “My son, Jaedon Yarus ... last year he was the only student athlete to go to state in three sports. And he’s only a junior.”
Senior Luke Sturrock is on the roster — returning after running up until middle school.
“He’s such a strong athlete,” Yarus said of Sturrock. “I’m excited to have him on the roster because I always wondered what it’d be like for him to run at a varsity level.”
Yarus also expects freshmen Aaron Chewning and Alex George to be contributors even though they’ve never done distance running previously.
“They were kids that I brought up from the track program,” Yarus said. “I’m really excited to see how they develop over the season.”
For the girls, they’ll look to replace the graduated seniors of Anna Wingard and Morgan Allman.
“I lost a lot of character and veteran leadership with the two of them,” Yarus said. “They had been with the program since middle school years. They were just anchors for the girls team. They brought a lot of positivity and encouragement. It’s hard to replace student athletes like that.”
While those two are gone, Yarus does return a trio of underclassmen state qualifiers in sophomores Morgan Roemer and Morgan King and junior Julia Wirths.
Roemer was the silver medalist at last year’s District 8/9/10 Class 3A Sub-regional district meet in Pittsburgh. She will be a key asset to the team, with Yarus stating she’s only just begun what should be a stellar career.
“I just thing she’s begun an illustrious running career,” Yarus said. “She’s going to make ripples ... I can see some amazing things coming from her.”
Wirths, who placed fourth at districts last year, brings experience — as does literally the entire sophomore class. King was 10th at districts to earn a trip to states in Hershey.
The Lady Beavers were the District 8/9/10 team runner-up to McDowell, 27-42.
One of the benefits of the girls roster, Yarus said, is that they’re young and still improving — even with plenty of accolades under their belts already.
“Last year we inherited just a great freshmen class,” Yarus said. “That is the class that’s been the two-time undefeated girls middle school champions in District 9. So they bring with them a great pedigree and great history of running. They have a great working attitude.
“And, even though they’re only sophomores this year, they are really kind of just leading the charge with everyone because they know what it’s like to be competitive — they want to bring that into the girls ranks.”
Since the boys were able to pull it off a year ago, Yarus said the girls feel they can also accomplish the same feat with a district title this season.
“The girls are talking about a district championship and I think we have the personnel and the ability to be strong contenders in that D-8/D-9 combined classification this year,” Yarus said.
One of the other things the team is looking forward to, Yarus said, is to play a full slate of teams — as they were restricted in their opponents last year due to COVID.
Regardless of whatever this year will bring, Yarus said they will be ready for the challenge and will have fun running along the way, as this year’s first meet is on Saturday at the Big Valley Invitational in Lewistown at 9 a.m. that features six teams, including Brookville and Clearfield.
“Wins are great and I love it,” Yarus said. “My feeling is that trophies and medals are collecting dust. It’s just the experience that I want them to have where they get out there and run with the best in the state — that DuBois can put its name on the map and say we have a real running program here.
“And, the kids are what make that possible.”
ROSTER
Seniors: AC Deemer, Joseph Foradora, Zach Funair, Chase Hook, Lauren Hoover, Christian Roemer, Luke Sturrock, Ryan White. Juniors: Hillary Beer, Joda Fenstermacher, Gabrielle Horner, Alex Horsley, Morgan Rothrock, Tyler Stevens, Julia Wirths, Jaedon Yarus. Sophomores: Sidney Beers, Morgan King, Shelby Laukitis, Morgan Roemer, Andréas Sconzo, Rudy Williams, Delaney Yarus. Freshmen: Aaron Chewning, Alex George, Andrew Mottern.