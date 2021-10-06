BROCKPORT — The DuBois boys and girls cross country teams swept Brockway, Punxsutawney and DuBois Central Catholic Tuesday afternoon at the new Brockway course held at Scottish Heights Golf Course.
On the boys side, DuBois beat Brockway 20-41, Punxsutawney 23-34 and DCC 15-50 (with the scoring adjusted as DCC had one runner).
For the girls, DuBois won 19-40 over Brockway, 23-32 over Punxsutawney and 15-50 over DCC (as the Cardinals had just two runners).
The Beavers duo of Joey Foradora and AC Deemer took the top two spots for the boys with overall times of 18:12 and 18:16, respectively.
“Foradora and Deemer established lead positions within the first half-mile, often running side-by-side for portions of the race,” DuBois head coach Cory Yarus said. “Their leads continued to stretch as they approached the final 3/4 mile hill climb. These two make running look effortless, but I know they are giving maximum effort at every race.”
“I hoped we would be closer to DuBois, but you have to give their team credit for running well in this tough 5k,” Punxsy boys coach George Wehrle said. “There were two long uphill sections that really took it out of the runners, but everyone ran the same course and we came up well short in the race today.”
Brockway’s Micah Williamson finished third overall, followed by Punxsy’s Evan Groce and Andrew Barnoff for fourth and fifth.
“We split the first six places with DuBois, which is good, but then their depth buried us a bit as they took four of the next five places,” Wehrle said.
While the Punxsy boys fell to DuBois, they were able to beat Brockway 23-36.
DuBois’ Morgan Roemer took top honors for the girls, finishing with a 21:04 that was actually good for 13th overall. Punxsy’s Amy Poole finished second at 22:30. The DuBois duo of Sidney Beers and Morgan King were third and fourth with times of 22:46 and 23:59, while Punxsy’s Laura Rittenhouse was fifth with a time of 24:24.
“Roemer and Beers have become cornerstones of the Lady Beavers program, even as sophomores,” Yarus said. “Roemer finished a full minute ahead of (second place Poole) and Sidney challenged for second place several times throughout the race.”
DuBois moves to 17-0 on the boys side while the girls are now 17-1.
“Everyone deserves a congratulations for running the new Brockway course held at Scottish Heights Golf Course,” Yarus said. “This course hosts the longest hills of any District IX cross country venue ... Strength is a term often used to describe an athlete’s physical ability; I would like to recognize Beavers’ mental strength for posting incredible paces, splits, and times despite the grueling terrain. This race took guts, plain and simple.”
Each team returns to competition on Saturday at the Ridgway Invitational.
BOYS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
1. Joey Foradora (D) 18:12; 2. AC Deemer (D) 18:16; 3. Micah Williamson (B) 18:50; 4. Evan Groce (P) 19:00; 5. Andrew Barnoff (P) 19:12; 6. Ryan White (D) 19:29; 7. Landin Schmader (B) 19:47; 8. Eric Surkala (P) 19:49; 9. Christian Roemer (D) 19:54; 10. Rudy Williams (D) 20:11; 11. Jaedon Yarus (D) 20:32; 12. Daniel Lenze (P) 20:46; 13. Luke Sturrock (D) 21:36; 14. Alex Momyer (P) 22:02; 15. Alex Horsley (D) 22:16; 16. Angleo Piccirillo (DCC) 22:17; 17. Jed Manno (B) 23:14; 18. Aaron Chewning (D) 23:25; 19. Jaden Schidlmeier (P) 23:51; 20. Colby Thompson (P) 24:11.
GIRLS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
1. Morgan Roemer (D) 21:04; 2. Amy Poole (P) 22:20; 3. Sidney Beers (D) 22:46; 4. Morgan King (D) 23:59; 5. Laura Rittenhouse (P) 24:24; 6. Zoe Puhala (B) 24:31; 7. Madelyn Schmader (B) 24:40; 8. Delaney Yarus (D) 25:00; 9. Jordann Hicks (P) 25:45; 10. Libby Gianvito (P) 25:55; 11. Morgan Rothrock (D) 26:01; 12. Hannah Fetterman (P) 26:51; 13. Abbey Stello (P) 27:08; 14. Madison Rudolph (P) 28:22; 15. Anna Brubaker (B) 28:50; 16. Hillary Beer (D) 29:31; 17. Taylor Bair (P) 30:01; 18. Ella Newcome (P) 30:09; 19. Jacinda Gigliotti (P) 30:52; 20. Emily Bussard (P) 31:00.