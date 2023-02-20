JERSEY SHORE — The DuBois wrestling team made the trek out east to compete in the new-look District 4/9 Class 3A Championships at Jersey Shore High School on Saturday, and the Beavers put a tough dual-meet season in the rear view mirror with a strong showing.
DuBois showed that the top end of its lineup was just as good as any other team there as the Beavers tied for the most finalists with five and crowned a tourney-high four champions — including three in a row at one point. It marked the first time the Beavers captured four titles at the event since 2018.
All told, DuBois pushed nine of its 12 entrants through to this weekend’s Northwest Regional Tournament in Altoona as the Beavers finished fourth in the team standings with 144 points. DuBois had no champs and just six qualifiers a year ago.
“We’re peaking at the right time,” said DuBois coach Garrett Brown. “Like I’ve said all year, we’re not a dual meet team, but these guys come and scrap hard every day. We got nine moving on to regionals, and if you ask anybody else they probably wouldn’t believe that we had nine moving on.
“But, that just shows our heart and shows the adjustments that we’ve made throughout the season. Hey, we’re a postseason team.”
Depth proved to be the difference for the top three squads on Saturday, as Shikellamy dispatched Williamsport as the team champion by 19.5 points (185.5-167). Shik was right behind DuBois with four finalists and three champs but also had five third-place finishers as all 13 of its wrestlers made regionals.
Williamsport saw two of its five finalists win titles and pushed 10 wrestlers through, while third place Selinsgrove (157 points) had the second-most regional qualifiers (11) but had to endure through a rough 0-for-5 showing in the finals.
As for the Beavers, they were led by the quartet of senior Brendan Orr (133), juniors Davey Aughenbaugh (139) and Zack Gallagher (285) and freshman Samson Deeb (127) — all of who landed on top the podium at their respective weight classes. The district titles were the second for Orr and Aughenbaugh, each of whom also won gold in their freshmen seasons.
Freshman Antonio Giambanco joined his teammates in the finals but had to settle for silver at 107 pounds. Giambanco (14-11), the second seed, pinned Punxsy’s Hunter Dobson just before the first period buzzer in the semifinals but lost 13-3 in the finals to top-seeded Collin Nasdeo (20-11) of Williamsport.
“Antonio had a tough opponent there (in finals),” said Brown. “He got to his offense but just couldn’t finish his shots. We’ll make that adjustment, then you hit our three guys in the heart of the lineup there.
‘We got Sammy (Deeb) coming out and lighting the kid up, then Brendan following him. Then the momentum just kind of takes over and Davy gets one and Zack another one (at end). Those guys practice hard and practice together and support each other. That’s the culture we’ve built.”
Orr (27-7), the top seed at 133, reached the final by pinning Bradford’s Quinn Lasher in 1:02, then blanked third-seeded Brady Moyer (19-2) of Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech, 6-0, in the finals. Moyer edged second-seeded Isaac McGregor (34-3) of Shikellmay, 8-6, in the semifinals.
Orr finished in the Top 3 all four years at districts, adding a silver and bronze to his two golds, and will now look to reach states for the first time in his final season.
“That was super speclal to him,” said Brown on Orr winning his second title as a senior. “But, that’s not his goal though. His goal is to be at the state tournament and on the podium. And, these next two weeks we’re going to try to get him there.”
Aughenbaugh (16-2) was the top at 139 and also needed just one win to reach the finals as he notched a 9-0 major decision against fourth-seeded David Kunselman (11-15) in the semifinals. The Beaver had a little tougher go in the finals, where he bested second-seeded Trent Turner (25-12) of Selinsgrove, 6-3.
The duo were tied 2-2 after one period, then Turner grabbed a 3-2 lead with an escape early in the second. Aughenbaugh grabbed the lead on a takedown with 13 seconds left in the period, then pushed that advantage to 6-3 when he reversed Turner from the bottom position early in the third.
Aughenbaugh rode out Turner from there to give DuBois its third title in a row, claiming his second gold medal in three years in the process. He was second as a sophomore.
“Davey has been banged up this year, but we’ve kept him healthy and taken care of his body,” said Brown. “We’ve done what felt was best for him to give him the best opportunity in the postseason, and as of right now it’s paying off.”
DuBois’ run of three straight titles was kicked off by Deeb at 127 — a weight that sent shockwaves across the state before the tourney even began when top seed Brock Weiss (29-0), a junior from host Jersey Shore, didn’t make weight.
Weiss was a state runner-up at 120 in Class AA last year before the Bulldogs moved back up to 3A for the current two-year cycle.
That bumped Selinsgrove sophomore Landyn Lukens (19-12) up to the top seed and Deeb (24-9) to the second seed. Deeb was seeded below the Seal to begin with despite having a better record and an 8-0 win against Lukens earlier this season.
Deeb showed that early-season victory was no fluke as he recorded a pair of falls in winning his first district title. He pinned Bradford’s Jacob Lucco in 1:22 in the semis, then decked Lukens in the finals in 1:52 after taking his down straight to his back late in the first period after the Seal had an extended stoppage for blood time.
“Sammy has been wrestling really well and has just a great natural feel for the sport,” said Brown. “He’s gaining a lot of confidence in himself right now and we look to keep that rolling this weekend.
“The seed wasn’t too much of a concern as we knew we already majored Lukens. But, when Weiss didn’t make weight we knew there was a great opportunity for us to win the district title and really puts us in a good spot for this weekend.”
As for Gallagher, he put an exclamation point on the Beavers day with a thrilling win in the heavyweight finals in the ultimate tiebreaker to collect his first district title.
Gallagher (28-6), another top seed for DuBois, reached the finals by pinning Jersey Shore sophomore Owen Vandruff (15-12) in 5:11 in the semifinals — a match he was leading 1-0 at the time.
That win set up a finals showdown with second-seeded Brycen Delker (18-13), a senior from Williamsport who was bigger than Gallagher just like Vandruff was. Another low-scoring bout ensued with the duo battling on their feet for most of the match.
The two traded escapes in the second and third periods to force overtime, in which neither scored. That sent the bout to the two 30-second tiebreaker periods, which saw the wrestlers once again trade escapes.
Since Gallagher had scored the first point with his second-period escape, he had choice in the final 30-second ultimate tiebreaker period. He went bottom and escaped six seconds in to send the DuBois fans into a frenzy to end the night.
“Zack is an undersized heavyweight, and everyone knows that and tries to push him around,” said Brown. “But, he’s very athletic and very sneaky, and I told him that’s how you’re going to have to wrestle. You might only win those 1-point matches these next few weeks, and it’s just about finding a way and advancing and moving on.”
Sophomore Carter Wilson (18-3) also punched his ticket to his first regional tourney with a third-place finish at 152 as he went 2-1 on the day. His lone loss was a 3-2 setback in the semis to eventual champ Cole Wetzel (23-17) of Shikellamy.
DuBois had three other first-time regional qualifiers in sophomores Carter Vos (6-13) and Alex George (10-13) and junior Tycen Roy (6-9). All three went 1-2 on the day, with Vos placing fourth at 160 and George and Roy fifth at 145 and 215, respectively.
Sophomore Jeff Morris (4-19) went 0-3 and finished sixth at 121, while senior Aubree Donahue (114, 1-15) and freshman Jason Gardner (189, 1-15) each went 0-2.
The Class 3A Northwest Regional gets underway Friday night at Altoona.