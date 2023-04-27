BROCKWAY — The DuBois Beavers tennis team picked up a 6-1 win over Brockway on Wednesday afternoon.
The match was played at Brockway. But with its upper courts taken out due to construction at the school, the rest of the matchup were held at Taylor Memorial Park on improvised courts.
DuBois swept the singles matchups as Brohm Hemke picked up a 6-1, 6-2 win over John Knox at No. 1. Ben Gribik won at No. 2 over Adam Lin, 6-2, 6-0. Jay Parekh defeated Damon Tucker at No. 3, 6-1, 6-0, while Jacob Loomis completed the singles sweep with a 6-0, 6-4 win over Aiden Wilcox at No. 4.
“Brohm had just recovered from a stomach illness the day before,” DuBois head coach Joshua Reed said. “Despite this, he managed to best John by being very patient and waiting for errors. Ben showcased his athletic prowess by tracking down every shot from Brockway’s promising Adam Lin. Playing against Ben is like rallying against a wall.
“While I unfortunately was not able to watch (No. 3 and No. 4 singles) matches (due to the split locations), I was told that Jay’s performance was (good) and that Jacob had strong serves.”
In doubles, Hemke and Parekh teamed at No. 1 to take down Knox and Lin, 8-5. Loomis and Gribik then downed Tucker and Wilcox at No. 2, 8-2.
Brockway’s only win came via default as DuBois didn’t have enough players at No. 3 doubles.
DuBois is back in action today as they host DuBois Central Catholic.
Brockway hosts Punxsutawney on Tuesday.
DUBOIS 6,
BROCKWAY 1
Singles
1. Brohm Hemke (D) def. John Knox, 6-1, 6-2.
2. Ben Gribik (D) def. Adam Lin, 6-2, 6-0.
3. Jay Parekh (D) def. Damon Tucker, 6-1, 6-0.
4. Jacob Loomis (D) def. Aiden Wilcox, 6-1, 6-4.
Doubles
1. Hemke/Parekh (D) def. Knox/Lin, 8-5.
2. Loomis/Gribik (D) def. Tucker/Wilcox, 8-2.
3. Mason Bundy/Bradey Hughes (BW) won by default.
In other tennis action Wednesday:
DCC 7,
Clearfield 0
DUBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic boys tennis team upended visiting Clearfield, 7-0, Wednesday afternoon at the DuBois City Park courts.
The Cardinals captured all four singles contests before raking all three doubles to finish the sweep on the day.
Neel Gupta notched a 6-2, 6-2 win against Bison Ethan Evilsizor at No. 1 singles, while Matt Volpe beat Ben Wrigglesworth, 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2. Luke Fragle upended Dylan Greslick, 6-1, 6-2 at third singles, with Tyler Baird knocking off Ian Gibson, 6-1, 6-4 at No. 4 to help secure the team win.
In doubles action, Volpe and Fragle teamed up to best Wrigglesworth and Isaac Michael, 8-4, while Baird and Nathan Irwin beat Riley Robertson and Gibson by that same score at second doubles.
Cardinals Daniel Jordan and Westin Youngdahl also collected an 8-2 win at No. 3 against Farhan Mahmud/ and Aaron Williams.
“Nathan Irwin came out and joined tennis this year as a junior and is a good addition to our roster,” said DCC coach Andy Rice. “All of these players bought into the idea of improving every day, and that’s all I ask of them.”
The Cardinals are back in action today at cross-town foe DuBois.
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 7,
CLEARFIELD 0
Singles
1. Neel Gupta (DCC) def. Ethan Evilsizor, 6-2, 6-2.
2. Matt Volpe (DCC) def. Ben Wrigglesworth, 6-1, 6-0.
3. Luke Fragle (DCC) def. Dylan Greslick, 6-1, 6-2.
4. Tyler Baird (DCC) def. Ian Gibson, 6-1, 6-4.
Doubles
1. Volpe/Fragle (DCC) def. Wrigglesworth/Isaac Michael, 8-4.
2. Baird/Nathan Irwin (DCC) def. Riley Robison/Ian Gibson, 8-4.
3. Daniel Jordan/Westin Youngdahl (DCC) def. Farhan Mahmud/Aaron Williams, 8-2.
Tyrone 5,
Punxsutawney 2
TYRONE — The Punxsutawney Chucks boys tennis team fell to the Tyrone Golden Eagles on Wednesday, 5-2.
Instead of the typical four singles and three doubles matchups, both teams played five singles and two doubles.
Tyrone took four of five singles with Punxsy’s lone win coming at No. 4 as Logan Conner picked up a 3-6, 6-1, 10-4 win over Brody Klein.
“We had a good match against Tyrone,” Punxsy head coach Mike Emhoff said. “Everyone that went got to play. The top three singles all played very strong competitors and had close games.” At No. 4 singles, Logan Conner played strong coming back after losing the first set. He dropped his competitor to win the second set forcing a tiebreaker which he won. Aiden West played No. 5 singles, his first time playing singles, he did very well.”
Deppen and Smith got the Chucks’ second point as they beat Beau Zeigler and Chris Scala, 8-4, at No. 1 doubles.
Punxsy is back in action today as they host Clearfield.
TYRONE 5,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 2
Singles
1. Will Grot (T) def. Mikey Setree, 6-2, 6-0.
2. Maverick Fleck (T) def. Alex Deppen, 6-2, 6-0.
3. Caleb McKinney (T) def. Dana Smith, 6-0, 6-3.
4. Logan Conner (P) def. Brody Klein, 3-6, 6-1, 10-4.
5. Elijah Walk (T) def. Adam West, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Deppen/Smith (P) def. Beau Zeigler/Chris Scala, 8-4.
2. Ronnie Kerr/Carter Woomer (T) def. Adem Kural/Gage Elliott, 8-0.