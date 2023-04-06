DUBOIS — It may no have felt like a no-hitter, but DuBois senior Emma Delp added one to her resume Wednesday afternoon as the Lady Beavers knocked off Bradford, 15-0 in four innings, at the Highland Street fields.
Delp struggled with her command at times, walking seven Lady Owls in four innings of work. However, she was also dominant when throwing strikes and used 11 strikeouts to work around those free passes and strand all seven on base.
The only Bradford player to put the ball in play was Carli Persichini, who grounded out to Lady Beaver second baseman Teegan Runyon to end the third with winners on first and second.
Delp’s offense also helped secure the solo no-hitter for the senior, as DuBois head coach Denny planned to change pitchers for the fifth to get Runyon some work in the circle.
That plan never played out though, as the Lady Beavers scored eight times in the bottom of the fourth to win via the 15-run mercy.
Fellow seniors Alexas Pfeufer and Gabby Gulvas fueled the DuBois attack. Pfeufer went 3-for-3 with a double and RBI, while Gulvas was 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs.
“This was one of those games where I told her (Delp) there’s no pressure on you,” said DuBois coach Denny Nosker. “They (Bradford) are young and inexperienced, and we know that. But, it’s a game that I wanted her to kind of get some things figured out. We need to work on the walks, but when she’s throwing strikes, she was throwing hard.
“And, it was kind of funny because i knew she was throwing a no-hitter, and when she was on third base last inning (4th), I said listen, ‘Don’t be mad at me, but i am going to put Teegan in for the last inning and move you to first even though you have a no-hitter.’ And, she goes, ‘Ahh, that’s okay. That’s fine.’
“So, we were aware of it, and it was good for her. Hopefully she’ll relax some now and settle down, because when she is on, I need her. I need two pitchers and need them both to be ready to go.”
After Delp worked around two walks in the top of the first, DuBois grabbed the lead with six runs in the bottom half against Bradford starter Kali Dixon.
Gulvas led off the inning with a walk but was promptly thrown out trying to drew a walk of her own and scored on a Morgan Pasternak triple to left. Pasternak also scored on a bad relay throw that got away from the shortstop.
Ava Baronick stepped in and hit a rocket up the middle that Dixon snagged for the second. DuBois was far from done in the inning.
Lynx Lander sparked a two-out rally when she reached on an infield hit and hustled around to third on a single to right by Pfeufer. Lander then scored when Audrey Hale reached on an error, while Pfeufer raced home on a wild pitch.
Delp kept the inning going with a walk before Bree Weible flared a RBI double down the right field line. That turned the lineup back over to the top, where Gulvas legged out an infield single that plated courtesy runner Aaliyah Estrada to make it 6-0 after one innng.
DuBois tracked on a seventh run in the second when Lander drew a two-out walk and scored on a Pfeufer double to right-center.
Dixon kept the Lady Beavers off the scoreboard in the third, but DuBois finished off the game with a huge 8-run bottom of the fourth.
Pinch-hitter Estrada and Pfeufer jump-started that rally with back-to-back singles with one out. Estrada then scored on a wild pitch before pinch-hitter Haylee Reed and Delp both walked.
A wild pitch that kicked around the backstop then allowed two more runs to score before Weible drew a free pass of her won. That brought Gulvas to the plate for the fourth time in four innings and she belted a 2-run triple to left.
Gulvas then scored on a wild pitch to make it 13-0 before DuBois loaded the bases on a Runyon walk, an error and Baronick being hit by a pitch.
Estrada then lined a pitch at the second baseman, who couldn’t hold onto the ball. It popped out of her glove and got far enough away that Runyon and Pasternak, who reached on the error, both scored to end the game in walk-off fashion.
DuBois has a quick turnaround, as it travels to St. Marys this afternoon.
“Obviously, we have a whole different approach (today) ,and we’ll face Kendall (Young),” said Nosker. “We’ve seen her a lot, and they have a good team, so it won’t be like tonight. It will be a dogfight I’m sure.”
DUBOIS 15,
BRADFORD 0, 4 innings
Score by Innings
Bradford 000 0 — 0
DuBois 610 8 — 15
• There was 1 out when game ended
Bradford—0
Alanna Benson cf 2000, Kelsey Deming ss 2000, Kalie Dixon p-3b 0000, Madison Dougherty 3b-p 1000, Halie Jackson 1b 2000, Payton Morgan dp 1000, Mallory Craig rf 2000, Addy Brown lf 1000, Alyssa Johnson c 1000, Carli Persichini 2b (flex) 0000. Totals; 12-0-0-0.
DuBois—15
Gabby Gulvas ss 3123, Teegan Runyon 2b 2200, Morgan Pasternak cf 4211, Ava Baronick 1b 3000, Lynx Lander 3b 1210, Aaliyah Estrada ph-3b 2110, Alexas Pfeufer dp 1100, Emma Delp p 1200, Bree Weible rf 1111, Haylee Reed lf (flex) 0100. Totals: 21-15-9-6.
Errors: Bradford 4, DuBois 0. LOB: Bradford 7, DuBois 7. 2B: Pfeufer. 3B: Gulvas, Pasternak. SB: Benson, Persichini; Hale. CS: Gulvas (by Johnson).
Pitching
Bradford: Kalie Dixon-3 1/3 IP, 8 H, 12 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 2 SO; Madison Dougherty-0 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO, 1 HB.
DuBois: Emma Delp-4 IP, 0 H, 0R, 7 BB, 11 SO.
Winning pitcher: Delp. Losing pitcher: Dixon.