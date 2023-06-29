BROOKVILLE — Earning a rematch with Punxsutawney in the District 10 final, the DuBois 11-and-12-year-old softball all-stars came back to Brookville for a second straight night and this time ran away with a 13-3 four-inning win at Zufall Field.
DuBois travels to unbeaten Punxsutawney tonight needing to win twice. The “if necessary” game would be Saturday. DuBois lost 10-9 to Punxsutawney back on June 21.
In a game moved to Wednesday due to Tuesday’s rain, DuBois didn’t score in the first inning, but did in each of its four other at-bats — four in the second, three in the third, two in the fourth and four more in the fifth using plenty of aggressive base running and testing Brookville’s defense.
In all, DuBois had 10 hits while Brookville committed 10 errors. Paityn Lange and Abegail Snell each had two hits.
In the circle, pitchers Allie LaBue and Capri Weyand combined for the win. LaBue went the first three innings, giving up all three Brookville runs in the second inning. She allowed three hits while walking three and striking out seven. Weyand threw two scoreless innings, giving up two hits while striking out one with no walks.
LaBue tripled and scored in the four-run second on her long fly ball to left. Stopping a third, she then raced home on an errant throw from the outfield. Snell had the only RBI hit of the inning on a single.
Joanna Hayes’ infield single was the only hit of the third. The only RBI of the inning came on Calli Bash’s groundout.
With two outs in the fourth, DuBois scored two unearned runs thanks to two Brookville errors. Reese Glass started the rally with a double.
DuBois scored four more runs in the fifth as Weyand singled in two runs with two outs. Lnge also singled and scored and Snell singled for the second time.
Brookville’s three-run second was highlighted by Avonlea Lewis’ RBI single and Lillian Miles’ bases-loaded walk. Eliza Shaffer scored on a wild pitch.
Whitney Sunealitis singled twice to lead Brookville’s five-hit game.
Ava Nixon got all but the final out of the fifth for Brookville in the circle. She struck out two and walked four.
DuBOIS 13, BROOKVILLE 3
Score By Innings
DuBois 043 24 — 13
Brookville 030 00 — 3
DuBois –13
Theresa McBride 2b 2100, Presleigh Evock 3110, Calli Bash ss 2101, Allie LaBue p 3210, Paityn Lange lf 3120, Campbell Johnson c 2110, Capri Weyand rf-p 2212, Abegail Snell cf 3021, Reese Glass eh 2210, Josie Suhan 3b 2100, Emery Tekely eh 2000, Joanna Hayes eh 1110. Totals: 27-13-10-4.
Brookville –3
Payton Park 2b-3b 3000, Whitney Sunealitis cf 2020, Jaiden Silvis c 2000, Ainsley Blake ss 2000, Maylee Lewis lf-2b 1100, Ava Nixon p 2010, Brynn Blake 3b 1100, Eliza Shaffer eh-p 1110, Avonlea Lewis eh-rf 2011, Lillian Miles 1b 1001, Avery Crooks rf 2000. Totals: 19-3-5-2.
Errors: Brookville 10, DuBois 0. LOB: DuBois 6, Brookville 5. 2B: Glass. 3B: LaBue. SB: Sunealitis, Silvis, Johnson, Weyand, Hayes. HBP: McBride (by Nixon), Glass (by Nixon), M. Lewis (by LaBue).
Pitching
DuBois: LaBue 3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 7 SO, 3 BB; Weyand 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 SO, 0 BB.
Brookville: Nixon 4 1/3 IP, 10 H, 13 R, 5 ER, 2 SO, 4 BB; Shaffer 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 SO, 0 BB.
Winning pitcher: LaBue. Losing pitcher: Nixon.