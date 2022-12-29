BROOKVILLE — It’ll be a rematch between DuBois City rivals for the Brookville Christmas Tournament title.
The defending champion DuBois Lady Beavers reached Thursday’s 5 p.m. final against DuBois Central Catholic with a 42-23 win over the host Lady Raiders Wednesday night.
It’ll also be the second matchup this season between the teams. DuBois won last year’s tournament title with a 46-43 decision and beat Central 33-23 at home back on Dec. 8. The Lady Cardinals won a matchup later in last year’s schedule, so it’s been a hard-fought rivalry and DuBois co-head coach Cory Hand expects that again Thursday.
“We’re definitely excited to see them again and it seems like yesterday,” Hand said. “We played them a couple weeks ago at our place and we had two really good games last year with a split. I think it’s two evenly-matched teams with a lot of friends on both sides. It should be very spirited and it’s going to come down to who executes their stuff better and we’re looking forward to it as I know there are as well.”
Hand and his coaching staff weren’t totally thrilled with its execution checklist against the Lady Raiders, although the defense was always there as they limited Brookville to 24 percent (10-for-42) shooting while forcing 21 turnovers.
Madison Rusnica was the lone Lady Beaver in double figures with 11 points with seven rebounds. Kamryn Fontaine and Rylee Werner each scored six points. Gabby Orzechowski led the team with eight rebounds.
DuBois led the entire game, 15-7 after the first quarter and 34-12 at halftime before getting outscored 11-8 in a messy offensive second half that saw the Lady Beavers go scoreless in the fourth quarter.
“I was happy with our defensive pressure in the first half and at times it was decent in the second half, but not as strong,” Hand said. “I liked that we ran the floor well in transition and when got the ball up the court, we created some opportunities. I thought we shot it fairly well in the first half.”
The Lady Beavers shot 35 percent (17-for-49) for the game, but were very good actually in the first half at 57 percent (13-for-23). It wasn’t pretty after halftime as they finished 4-for-24.
“To Brookville’s credit, they never stopped playing, no matter who was on the floor and I talked to our girls that some of the time, we gave up possessions and we can’t let up on those,” Hand said. “It was a tale of two halves, really, everyone on both sides got their time and it’s a work in progress for us finding the right playing combinations.
The Lady Raiders (0-8) meet Brockway in the consolation game today at 3 p.m. Head coach Mark Powell was definitely looking for some key efforts and anything to build on as they continue to look for their first win of the season.
“I thought tonight we did a better job controlling what would could control, which is just effort,” Powell said. “We gave I thought maximum effort the entire game and we do that, we get better defensively, your rebounding gets better and we’ve practiced hard since last week and I thought we played hard too. We needed to find another gear. When you haven’t won, it’s tough. That first win is always the toughest and finding a way to do that isn’t easy.
“DuBois is a good team, well-coached and very experienced.”
Kerstyn Davie scored 10 points while Eden Wonderling scored seven points with eight rebounds. DuBois won the rebounding battle, 40-33.
DUBOIS 42,
BROOKVILLE 23
Score By Quarters
DuBois 15 19 8 0 — 42
Brookville 7 5 3 8 — 23
DuBois –42
Kamryn Fontaine 3 0-1 6, Madison Rusnica 4 2-2 11, Abbie McCoy 0 0-0 0, Alexas Pfeufer 2 0-0 5, Gabby Orzechowski 1 0-0 3, Teegan Runyan 2 0-0 5, Bree Weible 1 2-2 4, Maddy Orzechowski 0 0-0 0, Rylee Werner 3 0-0 6, Lynx Lander 1 0-4 2, Shelly Anderson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 4-11 42.
Brookville –23
Reggan Olson 2 0-0 4, Mara Bowser 0 0-2 0, Kerstyn Davie 4 0-0 10, Hannah Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Eden Wonderling 3 1-4 7, Samantha Whitling 0 0-0 0, Bentley Hughey 0 0-0 0, Kaida Yoder 1 0-0 2, Hannah Geer 0 0-0 0, Izabella Pangallo 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 1-6 23.
3-pointers: DuBois 4 (Rusnica, Pfeufer, G. Orzechowski, Runyan), Brookville 2 (Davie 2).