DuBOIS — The DuBois Lady Beavers softball team trotted out all nine seniors in its starting lineup on Senior Night Monday at Heindl Field against the Brookville Lady Raiders. It took just six innings for the Lady Beavers to pick up an 11-1 win — its seventh in a row — to move to 11-1 on the season.
The starting nine consisted of Sarah Henninger, Sam Monella, Lauren Walker, Bella Gregory, Allie Snyder, Dory Morgan, Kat Patton, Brooke Chewning and Jaden Swatsworth — as those nine equated for nine of the 13 hits by the Lady Beavers on the day.
“They were all in a position where they’ve played before and they didn’t feel out of place — but I knew I could start all nine seniors and basically let them have the show for a while,” DuBois head coach Denny Nosker said. “The plan was to let everybody get through the lineup twice and then I was going to substitute and plug people in.”
The winless Lady Raiders (0-11) tried to play spoilers on the day, jumping out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first after three singles in a row by Cadence Suhan, Tory McKinney and Lexee Mays. But the Lady Beavers plated eight in the bottom of the second and gradually pulled away from there for the 11-1 win.
“I thought we played well,” Nosker said. “Maybe a little lax, to be expected. We know Brookville’s a very young team. We know they’re probably to make some errors, but I think we kept our composure and did our job and what we needed to do to win.”
After Brookville loaded the bases off of Snyder, an error allowed Suhan — Brookville’s starting pitcher — to score for the 1-0 Lady Raiders lead. But Snyder and the Lady Beavers would get out of the threat allowing just the one run after they were able to get Brookville into a double play at home and first base to get out of the inning.
Heading into the bottom of the second, Gregory tied it up at 1-1 after hitting a single to left, but an error allowed Gregory to round the bases for the 1-1 tie. Another error gave DuBois a 2-1 lead and Swatsworth later singled to left to plate Patton for the 3-1 lead.
Henninger then ripped a liner to right for a single, but another Brookville error allowed Chewning, Swatsworth and Henninger to score to make it 6-1. Gregory’s second at-bat of the inning was an RBI single up the middle to go up 7-1. Once the bases were later loaded, Patton was hit by a Suhan pitch to make it 8-1 as Brookville was then able to get out of the inning on the next batter.
DuBois loaded the bases in the bottom of the third as Brookville then went to Tasha Rush inside the circle. With Emma Delp pinch-hitting, she hit a chopper to third that was bobbled, scoring another run for the Lady Beavers and a 9-1 lead.
Monella tacked on another run in the bottom of the fourth with an RBI single to left to make it 10-1. That scored remained the same in the bottom of the fifth as DuBois needed just one run to win via the mercy rule. But with runners on second and third with two outs, Brookville was able to extend the game another inning and got out of the jam.
But in the bottom of the sixth, the Lady Beavers put the game away. Gabby Gulvas and Monella led off with singles and Ava Baronick walked to load the bases. Alexas Pfeufer then ripped a liner that went off the leaping Brookville shortstop as Gulvas scored to end the game at 11-1 in six innings.
Gregory, Swatsworth and Monella led the team with two hits each — the latter of which is one of two seniors, the other being Morgan, that isn’t typically in the starting lineup.
“Sam Monella had a nice play — a 9-3 putout (in the bottom of the second inning),” Nosker said. “We practice that everyday and that’s the first one this year that it worked. That was nice there.
“For Sam and Dory, both of them, they are seniors. They’re not in my starting lineup but whenever their number is called, they’re ready to play. They give you everything they’ve got. They’re great team members and get along with everybody. Dory, I’ve kidded her, she’s like the mother hen of the whole group. She keeps everybody in line. So I was happy. I wanted to get all of the seniors in and get playing time.”
Synder got the win inside the circle and after allowing the three first inning hits, didn’t allow another in the next two innings she pitched. Delp then came on and pitched the final three innings and allowed just one hit — an Aubree Eble single in the fourth — while striking out seven.
DuBois travels to Punxsutawney on Wednesday for a 4:30 p.m. first pitch.
“Like we told them our there in our huddle, the rest of our games are not going to be easy,” Nosker said. “For the next week and a half, the rest of our six games, we’ve got to flip the switch and get into playoff mode. The old saying is one game at a time, but that’s what it literally is. We’re not going to look past Punxsy on Wednesday. They’re playing very well right now. They beat Williamsport in a doubleheader and Williamsport beat us. That tells you on any given day, anything can happen. We’re not looking forward to any other games — it’s just Punxsy on Wednesday. That’s the priority.”
Brookville hosts Brockway on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.
DuBOIS 11,
BROOKVILLE 1, 6 innings
Score by Innings
B’ville 100 000 — 1
DuBois 081 101 — 11
One out when winning run scored.
Brookville—1
Alyssa Tollini lf 3000, Cadence Suhan p-2b 3110, Tory McKinney ss 3010, Lexee Mays 1b 3010, Kerstyn Davie cf 1000, Aubree Eble c 3010, Delainey Barr 3b 3000, Riley Eble dp 2000, Kyra Beal rf 2000, Tasha Rush 2b-p (flex) 0000. Totals: 23-1-4-0.
DuBois—11
Sarah Henninger c 2111, Gabby Gulvas ss 2110, Sam Monella rf 4021, Lauren Walker 1b 2110, Ava Baronick 1b 1000, Bella Gregory 3b 2221, Alexas Pfeufer c 2010, Allie Snyder p 1110, Emma Delp p 2010, Dory Morgan lf 2000, Kat Patton ss-3b 2101, Morgan Pasternak ph 1000, Brooke Chewning cf 1100, Haley Reed cr-cf 2000, Jaden Swatsworth 2b 2221, Teegan Runyon 2b 2110. Totals: 30-11-13-5.
Errors: B’ville 4, DuBois 2. LOB: B’ville 7, DuBois 13. DP: B’ville 0, DuBois 1. 2B: Runyon. 3B: Walker. SB: Reed. HBP: Patton (by Suhan), Chewning (by Suhan).
Pitching
Brookville: Cadence Suhan-2 2/3 IP, 7 H, 9 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO, 2 HB; Tasha Rush-2 2/3 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO.
DuBois: Allie Snyder-3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO; Emma Delp-3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 7 SO.
Winning pitcher: Snyder. Losing pitcher: Suhan.