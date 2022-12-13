DuBOIS — The DuBois Beavers boys basketball did its damage with shots from beyond the arc and stellar defense on Monday night against Indiana, holding the WPIAL team to just a dozen first-half points and 21 points through the third quarter. The Beavers would then hold on down the stretch for a 59-45 victory.
DuBois freshman Maddox Bennett knocked down eight threes — six of those in the first half — for a game-high 24 points as the Beavers had 11 triples in total.
“I thought we came out strong and we had good energy,” DuBois head coach Dave Bennett said. “It was nice to finally play a home game. Our guys, you could tell, were definitely amped up and ready to play. So a strong start and even through the third quarter, I thought we executed well. We subbed liberally through the end of the third and I thought we lost our mental toughness and never got it back. And that’s something that we certainly have to work on — finishing games and playing a full 32 minutes.”
DuBois had two others in double-figures as Tyson Kennis had 12 points and eight rebounds and Cam Thompson had 11 points, seven assists and five rebounds in a game that coach Bennett said was a great team effort with seven players notching at least a point.
“It was absolutely a group effort,” coach Bennett said. “I thought we moved the ball well and we got some open shots. I think we’ve got to work a little bit harder on continuing good shot selection in critical times of the game. But I thought it was a total effort and they played really well.”
DuBois missed a couple threes to begin the game and Indiana’s Stanford Webb dunked for the game’s first bucket. But from there, DuBois went on a 14-2 run as Thompson knocked down the team’s initial three and Bennett then hit three others to give them a 14-4 lead with 3:20 left in the first quarter.
Indiana’s Gavin Homer, who had 23 points — 15 of which came in the fourth quarter — knocked down a runner and a Trevor Todd free throw had DuBois leading 14-8 after one quarter of play.
The Indians would get to within three to open the second quarter as Hunter Martin knocked down a triple. DuBois would then get the momentum back and Indiana would score just a single point for the remainder of the first half as the Beavers’ 15-1 run gave them a 29-12 halftime lead.
The second quarter saw Bennett knock down three more treys as Thompson also hit one along with a Kennis bucket underneath and a Drew Gudalis free throw.
It was much of the same to start the second half as it was in the first, but Bennett and Thompson took a break from the scoring act in favor of Kennis, Rudy Williams, Max Smith and Noah Farrell. After Homer made one of two free throws, Williams made a bucket underneath from Thompson and a Kennis putback gave DuBois a 33-13 lead.
A Homer midranger was followed by a Williams three as Kennis then started to get his points in the paint and on free throws, his last bucket making it 40-18 with 3:33 left in the third quarter.
A couple of timely possessions gave points in the paint to Smith and Farrell as the Beavers held a 44-18 lead and were just four points away from a running clock. But the Indians would begin to battle back as Martin hit a three as DuBois led 44-21 at the end of three quarters.
“Defense has been a little bit of our liability and we’ve been working really hard to improve,” coach Bennett said. “I thought we played a great first half and I think even through the third quarter they only had (21) points. Then once we subbed and we came back, we didn’t have the same edge and urgency and sense of toughness. But we’ll get back to work to fix that.”
DuBois’ lead was cut to 16 midway through the fourth quarter before Kennis hit both of his free throws to give them a 51-33 lead with 4:16 left to play. That lead then went to 19 after Webb scored on a putback and the Bennett drilled his eighth and final three of the night for a 54-35 lead.
Indiana would then go on a 10-5 run to end the game with Homer being the primary scorer as the DuBois lead was just 12 with 57.5 seconds left to play. But after a couple of missed threes by the Indians, DuBois was able to haul in the rebounds and run out the remaining clock for a 59-45 win.
“We faced a little bit of adversity and we didn’t respond the way I would’ve liked,” coach Bennett said. “But that’s something we’ve got to continue to work on. But it’s a total team effort through three quarters.”
DuBois (3-2) plays on Friday at the Hollidaysburg Roundball Classic against Chestnut Ridge.
“Chestnut Ridge is really good,” coach Bennett said. “They’ve got their top two scorers (Christian Hinson and Nate Whysong) back from last season so that’ll be a big test.”
DuBOIS 59, INDIANA 45
Score by Quarters
Indiana 8 4 9 24 — 45
DuBois 14 15 15 15 — 59
Indiana—45
Stanford Webb 3 0-0 7, Evan Brocious 0 2-2 2, Trevor Todd 0 1-2 1, Jaden Petrovich 1 1-3 3, Gavin Homer 8 6-9 23, Michael Lubold 0 0-0 0, Hunter Martin 3 0-0 8, Isaac Nygren 0 1-2 1, Mark Collinger 0 0-0 0, Tristian Kedinger 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 11-17 45.
DuBois—59
Cam Thompson 2 5-8 11, Maddox Bennett 8 0-0 24, Rudy Williams 3 0-0 7, Ben Hickman 0 0-0 0, Tyson Kennis 3 6-9 12, Aiden West 0 0-0 0, Drew Gudalis 0 1-2 1, Max Smith 1 0-0 2, Noah Farrell 1 0-0 2, Trey Wingard 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 12-19 59.
Three-pointers: Indiana 4 (Martin 2, Webb, Homer), DuBois 11 (Bennett 8, Thompson 2, Williams).