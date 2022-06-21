SMETHPORT — In a wild contest Monday evening in Smethport, the DuBois Little League All-Star softball team took down Mt. Jewett/Smethport, 22-10, in four innings in the District 10 tournament.
DuBois did its damage in the top of the second inning when it trailed 3-0 after the first inning. A total of 16 batters went to the plate as DuBois plated 11 runs in that inning.
Although Mt. Jewett/Smethport scored 10 runs, DuBois pitcher Reese Pfingstler actually threw a one-hitter in four innings, striking out eight.
However, 12 walks and a hit batter combined with 14 walks from Mt. Jewett/Smethport pitcher Breah Petrof led to a game that saw plenty of runs scored via wild pitches.
A wild pitch scored Mt. Jewett/Smethport ’s initial run in the bottom of the first and its lone hit of the day — a Petrof double that hit the wall — gave the home team a 2-0 lead. Petrof later scored as a throw back to the pitcher was wide for a 3-0 first inning lead.
That first inning would be the only lead for Mt. Jewett/Smethport on the day as DuBois had its big inning to give them an 11-3 lead in the top of the second.
With the bases juiced, Megan Orzechowski tied things up with one swing of the bat with a triple to the left-center gap to make it 3-3. An Allie LaBue grounder to the pitcher would score Orzechowski, with LaBue going to third after the throw was dropped at first.
A wild pitch plated LaBue for the 5-3 lead and the bases would load up after two walks. Two more runs via walks made it 7-3 while back-to-back wild pitches put the total up to 9-3 DuBois. Orzechowski had her fourth RBI of the inning with an infield single and LaBue’s infield single then made it 11-3.
Smethport cut the gap to 11-7 in the bottom of the second with a bases-loaded walk from Mariah Tanner. Petrof then hit into a fielder’s choice with the out at second, thus scoring a run. But DuBois didn’t pay attention as another run crossed the plate to cut the DuBois lead to 11-6. It was 11-7 one batter later with a wild pitch plating Petrof.
DuBois would stretch the lead back out to eight in the top of the third with a Calli Bash single to make it 12-7. A Sydney Smiley fielder’s choice made it 13-7 and an Ella Gibson single off of Petroff made it 14-7. Teresa McBride later drew a bases loaded walk to give DuBois a 15-7 lead.
But as it had gone all game up until that point, Smethport was able to close the gap in the bottom half on the inning — this time cutting the DuBois lead to 15-10. Multiple wild pitches allowed Jasmine Miller to score to make it 15-8 and a low throw to second on a delayed steal made it 15-9 with Abby Mix scoring. Another wild pitch then cut the DuBois lead to five as Casey Wymer scored before DuBois was then able to get out of the inning.
DuBois promptly put the 10-run mercy rule into play in the top of the fourth with seven more runs. After Bash and Smiley singled, Bash then scored on a wild pitch to make it 16-10. Elizabeth Green then drew a walk and Gibson hit a two-RBI single to right field to make it 18-10.
With runners on second and third a couple batters later, another two-RBI single took place — this time with a hard hit ball from McBride up the middle to make it 20-10, putting the mercy rule in play.
Presleigh Evock drew a walk and with Bash at the plate, McBride and Ebock would advance to third and second, respectively. Bash then hit one to the second baseman, who in turn threw it away, allowing McBride and Evock to score to make it 22-10.
Smethport was then able to get out of the inning one batter later, needing three runs to extend the game.
However, that wouldn’t happen as Pfingstler was able to strike out the next three Smethport batters to end the game in a 22-10 win in four innings.
Orzechowski led DuBois with four RBIs and her triple — the team’s only extra-base hit among the 11 from the team. Gibson was 3-for-3 with four runs scored and three RBIs while McBride also had three RBIs.
With the win, DuBois now advances to play on Friday against Punxsutawney, who defeated St. Marys 6-4 on Monday evening.
DuBOIS 22,
MT. JEWETT/SMETHPORT 10,
4 innings
Score by Innings
DuBois 0(11)4 7 — 22
Smethport 343 0 — 10
DuBois—22
Teresa McBride 1b 3213, Presleigh Evock rf-3b 2300, Calli Bash ss 4321, Reese Pfingstler p 4211, Sydney Smiley 2b 3312, Brianna Brubaker cf 1100, Elizabeth Green rf 1100, Ella Gibson 3b-cf 3433, Megan Orzechowski c 2224, Allie LaBue lf 2111, Reese Glass lf 1000. Totals: 26-22-11-15.
Smethport/Mt. Jewett—10
Abby Mix rf 1200, Casey Wymer c 0300, Mariah Tanner ss 0101, Breah Petrof p 3212, Kendall Yingling lf 1000, Abby Luff ph 1000, Chloe Conn cf 1000, Isabella Forsmine ph 1000, Addy Mix 1b 1000, Faith Benjamine ph 1000, Kyleigh McGuire 3b 1100, Jasmine Miller 2b 1100. Totals: 12-10-1-3.
Errors: DuBois 2, Smethport 4. LOB: DuBois 6, Smethport 3. 2B: Petrof. 3B: Orzechowski. HBP: Ab. Mix (by Pfingstler).
Pitching
DuBois: Reese Pfingstler-4 IP, 1 H, 10 R, 10 ER, 12 BB, 8 SO, 1 HB.
Smethport/Mt. Jewett: Breah Petrof-4 IP, 11 H, 22 R, 16 ER, 14 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: Pfingstler. Losing pitcher: Petrof.