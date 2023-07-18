DuBOIS — Next week, the DuBois Dream will be one of the 64 basketball teams across the country vying to win The Basketball Tournament and its $1 million grand prize.
The tournament, known as TBT, enters its 10th year after starting the million-dollar, winner-take-all tourney as its now broadcast on the ESPN family of networks.
DuBois Dream player/coach Albert Varacallo III said the Dream’s beginnings actually started at TBT.
“We entered it back in 2016 — that was our original team,” Varacallo said. “We played the No. 1 overall seed and almost beat them. So it’s kind of a ‘coming full-circle’ moment where we’re back in it.”
With 64 teams, there will be eight different regions located across the country as many of the teams are college alumni teams mixed in with players that have NBA experience.
The Dream will be playing out of the West Virginia region with games at the WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia. They’ll look to channel an upset like you see during many games in March as the No. 8 seed DuBois will be taking on the top seed of the region in Best Virginia — the West Virginia University alumni team — at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25, as the game can be seen on ESPN+.
“It should be a fun game as most likely will be sold out,” Varacallo said. “And we have a pretty good roster we’ve put together.”
The team will consist of Varacallo as a player/coach, assistant coaches Jake Perrin, Matt Reitz and Preston Boswell and players Chance Wright, Connor Holobinko, Dalton Bolon, Jake Biss, Logan McLane, Marcus Weathers, Michael Weathers, Nick Novak, Tre McKeithen and Trey Moses.
Varacallo said while the team is based out of DuBois as they’ll be spending the week prepping at its Pfingstler Fieldhouse with some local AAU and youth basketball players helping out, the majority of its players are originally from the Pittsburgh area with the exception of Holobinko — a former Moshannon Valley School District standout.
“Really, we’re Pittsburgh and DuBois and then we sprinkle in some guys from out of (the area), Varacallo said. “I think it’ll make even cooler to bring them to DuBois to show them what we have to offer ... We comprised the team of what I’ll call ‘gritty players.’” We don’t necessarily have the flash, but we have a lot of gritty guys and that’s what you need in this tournament. Guys that are willing to take a charge and get on the floor for a loose ball — guys that just really want to win.”
The Dream will conclude its week of camp by also hosting a kids camp and an exhibition game on July 21 to prepare for Tuesday’s TBT matchup.
It’ll be the fourth time the Dream enters the tournament and the first time since COVID that they’ll be doing so. For Varacallo, it’ll be the fifth time he enters the tourney as he played last year for Sideline Cancer, a team out of Altoona.
“This year kind of felt like the right time (to get back to TBT) since Wheeling’s fairly close to us,” Varacallo said. “We kind of had some momentum going with our youth basketball program, as well as our team. So we decided to enter back in.”
The games in TBT consist of nine-minute quarters, but with a twist. After the first stoppage takes place with under four minutes to go in the fourth quarter, a target score will be set, adding eight points off of the team that is currently winning. For instance, if a team is winning 86-81 with three minutes to go and it’s the first stoppage, the game clock will then shut off and the first team to get to 94 points will win.
“It turns into a glorified pickup game where there’s strategy involved,” Varacallo said. “It’s a fun little add-on where every game ends on a made basket.”
DuBois will be playing in honor of Varacallo’s late parents, Dr. Albert Varacallo Jr. and Luann. It’s been 13 years since Albert’s father passed away after being hit by a car while riding his bike while Luann passed away last year from pancreatic cancer, as they’ll be playing for the family foundation, the Varacallo Foundation.
“It’s nice to put DuBois on the map,” Varacallo said. “This is us going into West Virginia and playing a big time Division I ... But it’s kind of a bigger than basketball thing and we have some guys of a similar mindset in wanting to play for more (than basketball). So the million dollars is great to play for. But it’s also the awareness and exposure, it really goes a long way.”
Competing in the West Virginia region besides Best Virginia and DuBois is also Sideline Cancer and Challenge ALS: Florida, as well as alumni teams from Marshall, Pitt, Georgetown and VCU.
“There’s so many things that I’m looking forward to,” Varacallo said. “The competitive side is cool. It’s honestly one of those, any team can beat anyone on any given night in this tournament ... If you get on a hot streak, you can win quite a few games and possibly get to the championship. But also on the other hand, you’ve got to bring it every single night. So for me, I’m really looking forward to getting back to TBT, playing with the Dream. But basically being in enemy territory in West Virginia, I know they’re going to pack the place. Then also, Pitt and Marshall play after us. So it’s going to be a great environment.”
The finals will take place in Philadelphia on Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN.