NEWTOWN SQUARE — Heartbreaking.
There’s no other way to describe the feeling the DuBois Little League All-Star baseball team and their families had after the Section 1 champions lost a marathon game, 3-1 in 10 innings, in the opening game of the state tournament Wednesday in Newtown Square.
Four DuBois pitchers combined to throw a one-hitter, but East Side — which is from the West Chester area — clawed out three runs in extra innings once the international tiebreaker rule (runner starts at 2nd base) went into effect in the eighth.
The last of those two runs came in the top of the 10th and ultimately gave East Side the win in one of the better Little League games you’ll see. Neither side committed an error in 10 innings and both made a handful of big defensive plays to help keep them in the game.
East Side was finally the team to strike first as it pushed a run across in the eighth when Conor Gee scored on a Michael Timko sac fly to center. Gee started the inning at second base and took third on a passed ball before the sac fly off DuBois reliever Brycen Buzard.
DuBois, which outhit East Side 7-1 on the day, answered back with a run of its own in the bottom of the eighth when it got a huge two-out single to right by Kody Knisley that plated Buzard, who was the runner who started at second.
Axton Carr came on for Buzard in the ninth and enjoyed a quick 1-2-3 inning while striking the “ghost” runner at second base.
DuBois then looked to be in prime position to win the game in the bottom of the ninth as Cooper Knouse singled and Brock Fike was intentionally walked to load the bases with Luca Morelli having been at second to open the inning.
Bryson Maicki then hit a liner to right field that was hauled by the East Side outfielder. Morelli got caught a couple feet off third base on the play, which took away the opportunity for him to potentially tag up and try to score the game-winning run.
East Side reliever Conor Gee then struck out Tyler Farrell before Gee was pulled to keep him eligible to pitch today. Bobby Truskey relieved Gee and Carr to ground out to third to end the inning and leave the bases loaded.
Carr then got a flyout to start the top of the 10th, but three straight walks forced home ghost runner Tyler Rauch to put East Side up 2-1. Gee followed with a sac fly to left to make it a 3-1 game.
A hit batsman reloaded the bases, which spelled the end for Carr as DuBois pulled him to keep him eligible to pitch again Friday if DuBois advances. Knisley came on and got a flyout to end the inning and leave the bases loaded.
However, the damage had already been done as East Side pushed two runs across without the aide of a hit.
Carr started on second base in the bottom of the 10th and got as far as third on a wild pitch with one out, but East Side reliever Truskey retired the side in order to finish off the win.
The loss dropped DuBois into the loser’s bracket where it plays Council Rock Newtown (Section 4) in an elimination game at 10 a.m. East Side battles North Lebanon (Section 4) in a winner’s bracket contest at 4 p.m. North Lebanon edged Council Rock Newtown, 2-1, in Wednesday’s second game.
“We played really well,” said DuBois manager Mike Davidson. “I mean, they (East Side) had one hit. We outhit them 7-1, but we just didn’t have the timely hitting. We’ve talked about, and knew it was probably going to cost us eventually if we didn’t get some of those runs in.
“We played good defense and pitched well ... we just got to win that game and we didn’t. They (East Side) were very disciplined and the umpire was tight, and they did not want to swing. They didn’t want to try to hit us and drew some walks. You have to give them credit that way. They did work each at-bat and made the most out of their at-bats with what they did do. It’s just hard to swallow.
“We did what we had to do (pitching-wise) to try to win, and now our kids are going to have to come back out here (today) and battle. We’re going to have to get tough and try to finish it off. That’s all we can do.”
Lance Davidson got the start for DuBois and tossed 4 1/3 no-hit innings. However, four walks and the ability of East Side to foul off pitches elevated Davidson’s pitch count, which saw him hit the 85-pitch limit in the fifth.
Davidson, who now can’t pitch again until Monday, also struck out nine during his time on the mound and didn’t allow a runner to get past second base.
Meanwhile, the East Side duo of starter Pierce Villano and Evan Calio matched zeros with Davidson through five innings. DuBois did have four hits again the pair but couldn’t come up with a big hit with runners on base.
East Side’s defense might gave saved the game for the Section 7 champs in the bottom of the first.
Kellan Hoover led off the frame with a rocket to short that Calio snagged on a short hop and fired to first just in time to get Hoover. Buzard followed with a sinking line drive to center that Truskey made a diving catch on just before the ball hit the ground.
If Truskey doesn’t make that play, Buzard is likely on second or third with an extra-base hit and scores a batter later when Davidson singled to left. Instead, Davidson was stranded at first in what proved to be the start of a long day for both teams.
DuBois got singles from Morelli and Maicki in the second and third innings, respectively, but couldn’t score, while Davidson was left on base in the fourth after ripping a two-out double. Davidson was the only player on either team to have two hits in the game.
Buzard relieved Davidson with one out in the fifth and left two runners on base before retiring the side in order in the sixth and seventh.
East Side reliever Sean Bradley also kept DuBois off the board in the sixth and seventh, stranding Landon Liddle at third in the seventh after he got there on a wild pitch with two away.
The international tiebreaker came into the play in the eighth, with three of the four runs scored over the final three innings being the ghost runner that started at second base.
Unfortunately for DuBois, East Side was the team to score three of those four runs to pull out the dramatic victory.
EAST SIDE 3,
DUBOIS 1, 10 innings
Score by Innings
East Side 000 000 010 2 — 3
DuBois 000 000 010 0 — 1
East Side—3
Evan Calio ss-p-3b-ss 2000, Bobby Truskey cf-ss-cf 2001, Conor Gee rf-p-rf 2101, Michael Timko 2b 2002, Mason Canuso 1b 3010, Sean Bradley 3b-p-3b 2000, Callum Stoltzfus lf-cf 3000, Ti Digiulio eh-c 2000, Pierce Villano p-eh 3000, Tyler Rauch eh-cf 3100, Jack Warner eh-rf-lf-rf 3000, Zane Maletsky c 2100. Totals: 29-3-1-3.
DuBois—1
Kellan Hoover cf 4000, Brycen Buzard ss-p-2b 4100, Lance Davidson p-ss 3020, Brady Baronick 1b 3000, Kody Knisley lf-p 3011, Luca Morelli c 3010, Cooper Knouse 2b-3b-lf 3010, Brock Fike eh 2000, Bryson Maicki eh 3010, Tyler Farrell eh 3000, Axton Carr 3b-p-3b 3010, Landon Liddle rf 3000. Totals: 37-1-7-1.
Errors: East Side 0, DuBois 0. LOB: East Side 10, DuBois 9. 2B: Davidson. SF: Gee, Timko. HBP: Timko (by Carr), Bradley (by Davidson).
Pitching
East Side: Pierce Villano-2 2/3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO; Evan Calio-2 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO; Sean Bradley-2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO; Conor Gee-2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO; Bobby Truskey-1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
DuBois: Lance Davidson-4 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 9 SO, 1 HB; Brycen Buzard-3 2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Axton Carr-1 2/3 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO, 1 HB; Kody Knisley-1/3 IP, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Truskey. Losing pitcher: Carr.