When people around the state think or talk about District 9 volleyball, Clarion instantly comes to mind, and for good reason, as the Lady Cats have been a Class A state power for nearly two decades capturing three PIAA titles during that span while churning out multiple All-State players every season.
However, a second school — DuBois — is now beginning to enter that discussion as the Lady Beavers have started to make a name for themselves in recent years.
DuBois captured its fifth straight District 9 Class 3A title this past season, a stretch that featured a run to to the state semifinals in 2020 — albeit during an unusual season in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the Lady Beavers have a long way to go to get to the level Clarion has achieved, coaches across the state are starting to take notice of what DuBois is doing.
That became apparent after the release of the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association’s Class 3A All-State team earlier this week. For the first time in program history, DuBois had two players earn All-State honors in the same season in senior outside hitter Bella Gregory and junior middle hitter Emma Delp. It also marked the fourth straight year DuBois was represented on the All-State team.
Gregory made program history herself by become the Lady Beavers’ first two-time All-State player. She landed on the Class 3A squad last year as well.
Kelli Hoffer started DuBois’ run off All-State selections by making the Class 3A squad in 2018, while Sydney Kaschalk was garnered the honor in 2019.
Prior to Hoffer, you have to go back 22 years to find the last Lady Beaver to earn All-State volleyball honors. Julie Kennis was a Second Team selection in Class 3A in 1996 when the Coaches Association use to pick multiple All-State squads in each classification before moving to one inclusive team per class.
DuBois had three other Class 3A All-State players prior to Kennis.
Jessica Rairie was a Second Team pick in 1989, while Michelene Ferko and Dana Bogle where Honorable Mention selections in 1989 and 1992, respectively.