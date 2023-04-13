DuBOIS — The DuBois Beavers boys tennis team got above .500 on Wednesday with a clean sweep of Punxsutawney, 7-0.
At No. 1 singles, Brohm Hemke won via a super tiebreaker over Mikey Setree, 5-7, 6-1 (10-2).
“No. 1 singles was the biggest struggle of the meet,” DuBois head coach Joshua Reed said. “Mikey Setree did a great job keeping the ball in play leaving room for errors from Brohm. Mikey’s mix-ups of depth were a huge pain for Brohm.”
“Mikey played a strong match going to a super tiebreaker,” Punxsy head coach Mike Emhoff said.
The three other singles matchups weren’t as close for the Beavers as Ben Gribik beat Alex Deppen 6-4, 6-0, at No. 2, Jay Parekh defeated Dana Smith, 6-0, 6-4, at No. 3 and Jacob Loomis completed the sweep at No. 4 with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Logan Conner.
“Ben did what Ben does and out-persisted his opponent,” Reed said. “Consistency is king in tennis. Jay had a decisive victory over his lefty opponent. Jay’s game plan was one of aggression over consistency.
“Jacob just outplayed his opponent. He was a mix of Ben’s patience and Jay’s aggression, waiting for the perfect time to go on the offense.”
In doubles action, Hemke and Parekh teamed to beat Setree and Deppen, 8-3, at No. 1. Gribik and Loomis defeated the Punxsy duo of Abe Santos and Aiden West, 8-2, at No. 2 and Aaron Webster and Aiden Vai beat Adem Kural and Cody Pifer at No. 3, 8-5.
“At No. 1 doubles we debuted the Brohm/Jay team, which seems to have promising synergy,” Reed said. “No. 2 doubles debuted the Ben/Jacob team, who prioritized patience — also a promising team. No. 3 doubles picked up its first win with the senior/freshman duo, Aaron “Webby” Webster, and Aiden Vai. Their improved net plays really set them up for success.”
Both teams are back in action today as DuBois host Bradford and Punxsy hosts Johnsonburg.
“We are slowly improving but still have a long way to go,” Emhoff said.
DuBOIS 7,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 0
Singles
1. Brohm Hemke (D) def. Mikey Setree, 5-7, 6-1 (10-2).
2. Ben Gribik (D) def. Alex Deppen, 6-4, 6-0.
3. Jay Parekh (D) def. Dana Smith, 6-0, 6-4.
4. Jacob Loomis (D) def. Logan Conner, 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Hemke/Parekh (D) def. Setree/Deppen, 8-3.
2. Gribik/Loomis (D) def. Abe Santos/Aiden West, 8-2.
3. Aaron Webster/Aiden Vai (D) def. Adem Kural/Cody Pifer, 8-5.
In other tennis action,
Elk Co. Catholic 4,
DCC 3
DuBOIS — The undefeated start to the season came to an end for the DuBois Central Catholic netters on Wednesday as Elk County Catholic took down the Cardinals, 4-3.
“We knew coming into this match that ECC was going to be a tough opponent and they certainly were,” Cardinals head coach Andy Rice said. “We had so many close matches because players on both sides played hard all the way to the end.”
Both teams split the singles matchups as DCC’s Neel Gupta won at No. 1 singles, 6-2, 6-4, over Anthony Messineo and Luke Fragle took down Cole Piccirillo, 6-3, 6-2, at No. 3.
“Neel Gupta was on top of his game today,” Rice said. “He has played Messineo many times in the past and it’s always fun to watch two opponents who know each other so well. Both players have elevated their games since last year.”
Elk County Catholic’s Cam Klebacha beat Matt Volpe, 6-2, 6-3, at No. 2 while Douglass MacDonald won 6-4, 5-7, 10-5 over Tyler Baird.
In doubles, Messineo and Klebacha took down Gupta and Fragle at No. 1 with an 8-4 win.
No. 3 doubles wrapped up before No. 2 doubles did as ECC led 3-2 at the time.
The Crusader duo of Ben Reynolds and Frank Messineo led No. 3 doubles over Daniel Jordan and Westin Youngdahl 7-4 before the Cardinal duo reeled off four straight.
The match then came down to a tiebreaker that saw Reynolds and Frank Messineo prevail, 9-8 (7-5) to clinch the overall win.
Volpe and Baird then defeated Julian Funaki and Owen Daghir, 9-8 (7-3) at No. 2 to set the final score.
DuBois Central Catholic (5-1) is at Bradford on Tuesday while Elk County Catholic also plays again Tuesday as they host Punxsutawney.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 4,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 3
Singles
1. Neel Gupta (DCC) def. Anthony Messineo, 6-2, 6-4.
2. Cam Klebacha (ECC) def. Matt Volpe, 6-2, 6-3.
3. Luke Fragle (DCC) def. Cole Piccirillo, 6-3, 6-2.
4. Douglass MacDonald (ECC) def. Tyler Baird, 6-4, 5-7, 10-5.
Doubles
1. Messineo/Klebacha (ECC) def. Gupta/Fragle, 8-4.
2. Volpe/Baird (DCC) def. Julian Funaki/Owen Daghir, 9-8 (7-3).
3. Ben Reynolds/Frank Messineo (ECC) def. Daniel Jordan/Westin Youngdahl, 9-8 (7-5).