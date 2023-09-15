ST. MARYS — The DuBois girls tennis team defeated St. Marys, 4-3, on Thursday afternoon.
Both teams split the singles matchups while DuBois took two of three in doubles for the overall win.
“I was cautiously optimistic going into this meet,” DuBois head coach Joshua Reed said. “We struggled against them on our home field. St. Marys hosts the only clay courts in D-9, so it tends to be a big home field advantage for them.”
St. Marys’ Roan Lion and Maddy Wittman won at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, as Lion dispatched Cassie Lanzoni, 6-0, 6-2, and Wittman beat Laken Lashinsky, 6-0, 6-4.
“Cassie and Laken both struggled early on,” Reed said. “They began finding their footing too late in the second set, and ultimately lost in straight sets.”
DuBois’ Sonia Parekh defeated Tralynn Ginther, 6-0, 6-0, at No. 3 while teammate Lauren Kennedy beat Rylee Nicklas, 6-2, 6-1, at No. 4.
“Sonia made a commanding No. 3 singles debut with a double 6-0 against a tough opponent,” Reed said. “Lauren also made quick work of her opponent.”
In doubles, Lanzoni and Lashinsky won at No. 1 over Sara Regulski and Nicklas, 8-3, as Kennedy and Kara Miller took down the St. Marys duo of Pilar Pfoutz and Danilynn Geitner, 8-2.
St. Marys’ Isolde Collins and Isabelle Farabaugh defeated Liz Coleman and Jade Suhan, 8-4, at No. 3.
DuBois hosts Johnsonburg on Tuesday while St. Marys is at Brockway, also on Tuesday.
DuBOIS 4,
ST. MARYS 3
Singles
1. Roan Lion (SM) def. Cassie Lanzoni, 6-0, 6-2.
2. Maddy Wittman (SM) def. Laken Lashinsky, 6-0, 6-4.
3. Sonia Parekh (D) def. Tralynn Ginther, 6-0, 6-0.
4. Lauren Kennedy (D) def. Rylee Nicklas, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Lanzoni/Lashinsky (D) def. Sara Regulski/Nicklas, 8-3.
2. Kennedy/Kara Miller (D) def. Pilar Pfoutz/Danilynn Geitner, 8-2.
3. Isolde Collins/Isabelle Farabaugh (SM) def. Liz Coleman/Jade Suhan, 8-4.
In other tennis action:
Elk County Catholic 4,
Punxsutawney 3
ST. MARYS — A marathon-match saw the Elk County Catholic netters come out on top, 4-3, over Punxsutawney on Thursday.
The match in question was the No. 2 doubles that finished under the lights at Benzinger Park. With the score at 3-3, ECC’s Rachael Wolfe and Melena Piccirillo downed Leanne Zampini and Rachael Porada, 8-5, to give the Lady Crusaders the win.
“Very tough loss against ECC tonight,” Punxsy head coach Mike Emhoff said. “The girls all played well, it came down to number two doubles under the lights at Benzinger Park and unfortunately we were just out played. Coach Good and I are still pleased with how the girls have all progressed through the season.”
Both split in singles as Punxsy’s Emily McMahan won at No. 1 over Megan Emmert, 6-1, 6-1, and Olivia Toven bested Sarah Hasselman at No. 2, 6-4, 6-2.
ECC’s Wolfe beat Porada at No. 3, 6-3, 6-2, and Piccirillo dispatched Addie London, 6-4, 6-4, at No. 4.
Doubles No. 1 saw Punxsy’s McMahan and Toven beat Emmert and Hasselman, 8-4. ECC’s Audree Meyer and Anna Biondi beat Mya Galentine and Olivia Smith at No. 3, 8-1.
Elk County Catholic hosts Bradford on Tuesday while Punxsy is at St. Marys on Thursday.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 4,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 3
Singles
1. Emily McMahan (P) def. Megan Emmert, 6-1, 6-1.
2. Olivia Toven (P) def. Sarah Hasselman, 6-4, 6-2.
3. Rachael Wolfe (ECC) def. Rachael Porada, 6-3, 6-2.
4. Melena Piccirillo (ECC) def. Addie London, 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles
1. McMahan/Toven (P) def. Emmert/Hasselman, 8-4.
2. Wolfe/Piccirillo (ECC) def. Leanne Zampini/Porada, 8-5.
3. Audree Meyer/Anna Biondi (ECC) def. Mya Galentine/Olivia Smith, 8-1.