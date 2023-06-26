DuBOIS — The DuBois and St. Marys Little League All-Star softball teams squared off for the second time in eight days on Sunday. And for the second time, DuBois picked up a lopsided victory — this time winning 21-2 in three innings at Heindl Field that eliminated St. Marys out of the District 10 playoffs.
Aggressive base-running paved the way for DuBois on the afternoon as they officially had eight stolen bases and picked up plenty of other bases on passed balls and defensive indifference.
Inside the circle, DuBois’ Capri Weyand picked up a win by throwing a one-hitter, allowing the two runs (both of which were in the first inning) and one walk while striking out seven.
Allie LaBue led DuBois at the plate, going 3-for-3 with an inside-the-park three-run homer and five total RBIs.
St. Marys did start out with the 2-0 lead as Ashlyn Beimel walked to start the game and then Violet Eckels hit a triple to right field — just out of reach of the right fielder — to bring home Beimel for the 1-0 lead. Adelyn O’Dell’s groundout to third base scored Eckels as St. Marys led 2-0.
But from there, it was all DuBois as St. Marys got just one more baserunner in the contest — Ava Keebler reaching via an error in the top of the second — as DuBois went on to score 21 runs in two innings.
DuBois tied things up at 2-2 in the bottom of first as Presleigh Evock singled with one out to left field, then stole second and reached third on a wild pitch. Cali Bash then struck out on a passed ball that allowed Evock to score, but the throw to first to get Bash out went into right field, allowing Bash to come all the way home for the 2-2 tie.
LaBue singled to right but then made it to third on an error and then scored as DuBois got a 3-2 lead and a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
Paytin Lange scored on a passed ball to make it 4-2 and with Weyand at the plate, Campbell Johnson stole second, got to third on a passed ball and then scored on another passed ball, making it 5-2.
Another wild pitch scored Weyand to give DuBois a 6-2 lead. Reese Glass then hit a double to center but an error then allowed her to make it all the way home for a five-run lead.
A St. Marys error allowed the eighth DuBois run to score — the final one of the inning as Josie Suhan crossed the plate.
DuBois got into double-digits in the bottom of the second as LaBue actually had the team’s first RBIs of the day as she ripped a ball to center field for a three-run, inside-the-park home run as DuBois went up 11-2.
Two errors allowed Lange to reach base and then make it all the way home as DuBois led by 10. After Abegail Snell hit one to third, St. Marys checked the runner and Snell was safe at first. But that allowed Weyand to go from second to home for a 13-2 lead.
Glass’ RBI single deep to short set the score at 14-2 and another RBI infield single by Suhan made it 15-2. Emery Tekely put a ball into play and reach on an error, allowing another run to cross the plate.
Suhan scored on a wild pitch strikeout by Joanna Hayes to give DuBois a 17-2 lead. Two batters later, Tekely scored on an error as Evock hit one to short as DuBois led by 16.
DuBois would then tack on three more for a 21-2 lead as LaBue backed up her inside-the-park home run earlier in the inning with a two-RBI single to center. But for the second straight at-bat, LaBue made it the whole way around as an error allowed her to make it across the plate for DuBois’ final run on the afternoon.
DuBois will now play at Brookville in the losers bracket finals on Wednesday as Brookville fell to Punxsutawney, 10-0, in four innings on Sunday in the winners bracket final.
DuBOIS 21,
ST. MARYS 2, 3 innings
Score by Innings
St. Marys 200 — 2
DuBois 8(13)x — 21
St. Marys—2
Ashlyn Beimel cf 1100, Violet Eckels p 1111, Adelyn O’Dell 1b 1001, Joclyn Eckert c 1000, Daelynn Dinsmore 3b 1000, Ava Keebler ss 1000, Laynee Walker 2b 1000, Isabella Wykoff lf 1000, Kaylee Zore rf 1000, Kylee Morgan eh 1000, Madaline Beck eh 1000. Totals: 11-2-1-2.
DuBois—21
Theresa McBride ss 3000, Presleigh Evock 1b 3320, Calli Bash 2b 3200, Allie LaBue cf 3335, Paityn Lange eh-3b 3210, Campbell Johnson c 1210, Capri Weyand p 0200, Abegail Snell rf 2110, Reese Glass lf 2221, Josie Suhan 3b 2211, Emery Tekely eh-rf 2100, Joanna Hayes eh-lf 1100. Totals: 25-21-11-7.
Errors: St. Marys 11, DuBois 1. LOB: St. Marys 1, DuBois 2. 2B: Evock, Glass. HR: LaBue. SB: Keebler; Johnson 2, Weyand 2, Tekely 2, Evock, Suhan.
Pitching
St. Marys: Violet Eckels-2 IP, 11 H, 21 R, 13 ER, 4 BB, 8 SO.
DuBois: Capri Weyand-3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO.
Winning pitcher: Weyand. Losing pitcher: Eckels.