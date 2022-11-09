DuBOIS — The DuBois Lady Beaver volleyball team was on the brink of doing something no other Lady Beaver team had done before it Tuesday night in front of a packed home crowd — win a state playoff game in the current PIAA playoff format. But with a fourth set lead in its PIAA Class 3A first round matchup against the Thomas Jefferson Lady Jaguars, the No. 3 team out of the WPIAL stormed back and took a five set victory over the Lady Beavers, 25-21, 21-25, 23-25, 25-17, 15-10.
DuBois won two of the first three sets and had a 10-6 lead in the fourth set before the Lady Jaguars started its comeback, led by senior Delaney Concannon, who had a game-high 24 kills — including the last one to end the Lady Beavers’ season with a 16-2 record.
“At the end of the day, this team is probably as good as any that I’ve ever had,” DuBois head coach Jason Gustafson said. “And maybe as good as any other team that’s ever played here, to be honest with you. We’ve played in this round (of the state tourney) many times. Last year we had a good first game but we never really stood up in the match. I really think these girls tonight showed a lot of heart. It was unbelievable.
“Yeah we made some errors and we hurt ourselves down the stretch in the fourth and fifth games that cost us the match. But all in all, I’m just proud of the fact that in a really big match, at a really big time, that they showed up to play. They really, really showed up to play tonight. I know they represented my team well — there’s just no doubt about that.”
It sure wasn’t without a lack of effort by the Lady Beavers, as its largest deficit of the night was when the Lady Jaguars took the fourth set, 25-17, as DuBois and its senior-heavy team battled throughout.
“All of them really just played unbelievable,” Gustafson said. “They represented the school really well. They played great volleyball against a great team. And they had it — but it didn’t go our way. I told the girls it’s unfortunate that you lose a game like that, as hard as you’re playing. But at the same time, there’s a takeaway that is a win in that people are here to see these kids play the way they’re capable of playing. It was really awesome to be here. I hate to lose games — trust me, I don’t handle losses well at all. But to be able to be here with these people that were here to cheer them on, I can’t really say enough.”
After falling in the first set, 25-21, DuBois jumped out to a 13-9 lead in the second set before the Lady Jags would battle back, eventually taking a 20-18 lead. But a serve in the net and an Emma Delp kill would tie things up at 20-20 as a Lady Jags sideout gave DuBois a 21-20 lead.
Another error gave DuBois a 23-20 lead before a Jessica Pfaff kill made it 24-21. A long volley then gave way to a DuBois 25-21 second set win after Thomas Jefferson hit the ball into the stands.
It was back-and-forth in the third set as both teams tried to take a 2-1 lead in the contest, with DuBois leading most of the way — but by no more than three — before the Lady Jags took a 21-20 lead. But as they did in the second set, the Lady Beavers battled back down the stretch when it mattered the most as they took advantage of a couple of Lady Jags miscues to go up 24-21. But after DuBois hit it off of the antenna to make it 24-23, Kendra Cowan tipped one over the Thomas Jefferson front line and picked up the 25-23 third set win.
All the momentum continued with DuBois into the fourth set, holding a 6-2 lead and after the Lady Jags cut it to 7-6, they went on a 5-2 run to make it 12-8. But from there, Concannon and the Lady Jags would take over.
“She’s a stud, she’s a really great player,” Gustafson said of Concannon. “But I thought we had a lot of girls that matched up really well with her, which is why we went to a five-game match. She’s a good player and can take things over — which is what you saw in game four where we backed off a little bit and they went to her a lot. That’s their go-to and they’re going to give her the ball when they need things to happen for their team, which is exactly what happened.”
After DuBois’ 13-10 lead, Thomas Jefferson went on a 12-2 run to go up 22-15 before DuBois would eventually fall, 25-17, forcing a fifth set.
DuBois got a 4-3 lead with a Maddy Crabtree touch shot over Thomas Jefferson defenders, much to the roar of the students and others in attendance. But the Lady Jags would take a 6-4 lead before a Delp block made it 6-5 and a Pfaff kill made it 7-6. A couple of miscues then gave Thomas Jefferson the momentum and an 11-7 fifth set lead before they had game and match point at 14-9. Morgan Pasternak got a kill off of a Lady Jag player to keep the Lady Beavers alive, but a Concannon kill ended the match and gave Thomas Jefferson the 25-21, 21-25, 23-25, 25-17, 15-10 victory.
The Lady Jaguars (18-2) will move on to the quarterfinals on Saturday and take on District 10 champion Conneaut as they downed the WPIAL No. 2 seed South Fayette in four sets, 25-19, 14-25, 25-23, 27-25.
Pfaff led DuBois with 13 kills as Crabtree had seven, Pasternak had six and Cowan had five. Delp also added nine blocks.
Even with the loss, coach Gustafson said he couldn’t be more proud of his team as it was truly a team effort.
“Unfortunately Emily (Snyder) got hurt, Haley (Reed) jumped in there and did a good job,” Gustafson said. “She really stepped up for the team. She played and she blended right in. Gabby (Gulvas) was phenomenal tonight — she was absolutely phenomenal. She was all over the court. Morg (Pasternak) had a great game. Jess (Pfaff) had a great game. The middle has worked really hard. They had two blockers in their face all night long but they were working to get kills and working to try and be available and working to try and make a difference ... Unfortunately the game just didn’t go our way. But I can’t be more proud of a bunch of kids in a loss, I really can’t.”
The loss also marked the final game in the careers of Cowan, Crabtree, Gulvas, Snyder, Pfaff and Delp. The six seniors were a part of a DuBois squad that made the state tournament for four consecutive years — as it was the sixth consecutive state tourney appearance overall for the Lady Beavers.
“These girls are unbelievable,” Gustafson said of his seniors. “They’re a bunch of (jokesters) every now and then and they give me a rough time, but they set an amazing example for the team and for the program on what it takes to really play well, play hard and be good. They’ve shown that — the kids that played behind them understand it. It doesn’t mean they’re going to be able to do it the same way, but they definitely understand it. I’m sad to see them go. You get really close to these kids — especially this group. They’ve been here for so long and done so much for the program and the team.”