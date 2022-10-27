BRADFORD — Each team had shut out the other once already this season.
In the boys soccer rubber match between Bradford and DuBois — this time with everything on the line — it was the Owls’ defense that got the best of the Beavers.
Bradford controlled the pace of play in Wednesday’s District 9 Class 3A semifinal at Parkway Field, as its pesky forwards gave the Beavers all they could handle. Jake Franz scored three goals and Mitch Strauss added another, leading Bradford to a 4-1 victory as the Owls try to defend their title of District champion.
Franz struck early for the Owls, using his speed to get behind the defense and get to a ball that was lobbed into the DuBois half. With the ball at his left side, Franz scored on a shot that went off the far post and in, beating a diving goalkeeper.
Unlike their previous two meetings with DuBois, the sixth-minute goal cashed in on one of several early opportunities for the Owls.
Franz and Mitch Strauss created offensive pressure for Bradford all night, using creative passing to keep the ball in DuBois’ half despite the Beaver defense fending off most of Bradford’s efforts. Bradford came out of halftime strong again, however, and Franz rewarded his team’s efforts with a goal in the 48th minute.
With the Owls on the attack, Strauss made a move into the box and found an open Franz, who blasted it past the goalkeeper. The two had been crafting attacks to each other all night, but had finally pushed all the right buttons with this one.
Bradford’s midfielders were able to distribute the ball forward, often playing it long to use the speed of Franz and Strauss. DuBois, meanwhile, tried to attack on the counter, but a couple dangerous through balls and a long shot by Edward Burkett that sailed just over the bar were all the Beavers could muster.
Landon Akers breathed life into the Beavers in the 67th minute, however, on a shot from 30 yards out that cut Bradford’s lead in half. Akers got the ball in a dangerous position and took the long shot, giving DuBois a chance in a game where it had been out-played prior.
With their team in danger for the first time, however, Franz and Strauss came through with a pair of insurance goals.
Franz capped his Hat Trick in the 75th minute on another feed from Strauss that put him in on goal.
The breakthrough dashed DuBois’ comeback chances, and was followed by a goal from Strauss two minutes later. Strauss took a pass from Franz, beat a defender with a nifty touch then beat the keeper to seal Bradford’s trip to the final.
Bradford goalkeeper Tristan Dragoone finished with four saves in goal while Cullen McAllister made five saves for DuBois. The Owls advance to Tuesday’s Class 3A championship game, where they’ll meet top-seeded Clearfield.