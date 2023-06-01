WINGATE — The DuBois Beavers baseball team knew it had a tough task ahead of themselves in Wednesday’s District 6/8/9 Class 5A Subregional final against a 20-1 Central Mountain squad. While the Beavers hung tough early, the Wildcats pulled away late en route to a 6-0 win at Doc Etters Memorial Field at Bald Eagle Area School District.
It was the second consecutive year DuBois (9-13) saw its season come to an end at Doc Etters Memorial Field as last year saw the Wildcats win, 9-2, for the Subregional title and they defeated DuBois 14-1 in five innings back on March 24.
Wildcat pitcher Brady Myers was an out shy of a complete game two-hitter as he struck out nine Beavers along the way.
“We did a lot of game planning as we approached the last game into here,” DuBois head coach Dan Bowman said. “We knew exactly what we were going to get. Brady Myers is a phenomenal pitcher. Coming in he was 8-0 with 69 strikeouts (in 45 2/3 innings pitched as Wednesday’s win improved his ERA to 1.20). But we weren’t afraid to back down from anybody. I think the story of our season is we’ve beat some of the top teams that we’ve played. So we weren’t going to shy away.”
Bowman’s comments about not shying away were evident early as Tyler Chamberlin led off and put Myers’ first pitch of the ballgame into left field for a leadoff single. Trey Wingard’s sacrifice bunt moved Chamberlin to second but Myers was able to get a couple of strikeouts to strand Chamberlin in scoring position in the top of the first.
DuBois senior Gavin Kaschalk then had a one-out single to center to start the top of the second. But the Wildcats would then turn its first of what were two 6-3 double plays in the contest as a liner to short by fellow senior Billy Gray was snagged by Gardy Fravel, who in turn fired to first to beat out a returning Kaschalk for the double-up. From there, Myers held the Beavers hitless before giving way to Chase Brush for the final out as he had reached his 100 pitch limit.
“Through practice these past couple weeks we’ve had some guys step up and win spots. Ricky Clark’s a great example of the culture we’re trying to build. He came in and he outplayed guys to get in. And he did an awesome job. The story of the game is the team that plays catch the best wins. We did everything we could and we battled. To lose to them by 13 runs the first time and to come back and only be 6-0 with a super young team, I’m incredibly proud. I’m incredibly proud to have a great group of guys that come in and battle everyday.”
Central Mountain (21-1) got on the board as its No. 9 hitter in Fravel hit a hard liner off the glove of a leaping Gray at second, bringing in Levi Schlesinger for a 1-0 lead.
That lead still was at 1-0 with two outs in the bottom of the third as DuBois right fielder Kaden Clark almost made a spectacular play to get out of the inning. With a ball hit by Connor Foltz along the first base line fence, Clark reached over and snagged the ball as he leaped into the fence. But as his body/arm came back into the field of play, the fence knocked the ball loose and it went for a foul ball. Foltz then responded with a two-run double down the third base line off of DuBois starting pitcher Davey Aughenbaugh as the Wildcats led 3-0.
Fravel added another RBI single in the bottom of the fifth to make it 4-0 and a Nate Helms sac fly off of pitcher Noah Farrell gave the Wildcats a five-run lead.
Tycen Roy then took to the mound for the sixth inning and Gabe Johnson’s solo homer over the left field fence set the final score at 6-0.
“It happens,” Bowman said. “Sometimes when we draw stuff up, it doesn’t always work out. But you know we’re not going to back down from anybody. We just had a tough time through the middle part of our lineup where we just couldn’t string anything together. It’s tough trying to put stuff on when we don’t have the baserunners to do it. It might not have been our exact game plan but we battled like heck and I’m super excited for the future. And I’m proud of our seniors for battling all the way until the end.”
The six DuBois seniors playing in their final games were Kaschalk, Gray, Jordan Ell, Aaron Andrulonis, Sam Keen and Kam Knisley — all of which were able to get into Wednesday’s game.
“We look at our roster size and see the guys who fit what we’re trying to build the best,” Bowman said. “We’re losing six incredible personalities for our team who helped to set the tone last year in my first year. Like I told them after the game, no matter what happens in the future, they are a huge part of what we’re building here at DuBois. So we look forward to the future but we’re appreciative of the guys that have come and worked for us from December until now.
“We look forward to the growth and we look forward to the challenges that come from now until we start again in the fall with our fall ball. To see the young kids that are going to come through and to see the growth we have, we’ve got a bright future and I’m really excited.”
CENTRAL MOUNTAIN 6
DuBOIS 0,
Score by Innings
DuBois 000 000 0 — 0
Central 012 021 x — 6
DuBois—0
Tyler Chamberlin cf-1b 3010, Trey Wingard c 2000, Jordan Ell lf 3000, Noah Farrell 1b-p 2000, Sam Keen ph 1000, Kaden Clark rf 1000, Aaron Andrulonis ph 1000, Gavin Kaschalk ss 2010, Kam Knisley pr 0000, Billy Gray 2b 2000, Ricky Clark 3b 2000, Davey Aughenbaugh p-cf 1000, Danny Dixon ph 1000, Tycen Roy p 0000. Totals: 21-0-2-0.
Central Mountain—6
Nate Helms c 1001, Jack Hanna cr 0000, Kevin Grenninger rf 4000, Gabe Johnson 1b 4121, Cru Stover 3b 2100, Kelvin Probst dh 3000, Elek Fravel ph 1000, Levi Schlesinger lf 2200, Connor Foltz cf 1112, Braylen Corter 2b 1110, Gardy Fravel ss 2022, Brady Myers p 0000, Chase Bush p 0000. Totals: 21-6-6-6.
Errors: DuBois 1, Central 1. LOB: DuBois 5, Central 9. DP: DuBois 0, Central 2. 2B: Foltz. HR: Johnson. SAC: Wingard; Foltz. SF: Helms. SB: Clark; Hanna, Foltz, Corter. HBP: Stover (by Aughenbaugh).
Pitching
DuBois: Davey Aughenbaugh-2 2/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB; Noah Farrell-2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 5 SO; Tycen Roy-1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Central Mountain: Brady Myers-6 2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 9 SO; Chase Bush-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Myers. Losing pitcher: Aughenbaugh.