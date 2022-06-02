WINGATE — The DuBois Beavers baseball team saw its season come to an end on Wednesday against the Central Mountain Wildcats with a 9-2 loss in the District 6/8/9 Class 5A Subregional final at Doc Etters Memorial Field at Bald Eagle Area High School.
The Wildcats scored eight runs in the first two innings — six of which came in the first inning alone — as Central Mountain put it in cruise for the rest of the contest.
“One big inning,” DuBois head coach Dan Bowman said. “In a lot of the losses we’ve taken against upper-level teams — Altoona, Hollidaysburg, Central Mountain today — it’s just been one big inning. We eliminate the beginning and it’s a 3-2 ballgame.”
Central Mountain got to DuBois starting pitcher Brycen Dinkfelt early as with one out and runners on second and third, Cayde McCloskey hit a sac fly to left for a 1-0 lead. A single by Elek Fravel drove in a run and an error by DuBois in left field allowed another for a 3-0 lead. With the win blowing out to straightaway center, Aaron Miller hit a ground rule double to give the Wildcats a 4-0 lead. One batter later, Connor Foltz cleared the wall on the fly for a two-run homer to the left/center gap for a 6-0 lead just eight Wildcat batters into the game.
DuBois responded with a run in the top of the second. Dinkfelt drew a walk with one out and stole second. That allowed Kaden Clark to drive him in with a one-hopper double off the left/center wall for a 6-1 lead. Unfortunately for the Beavers, Clark would later be stranded at second with Central Mountain winning 6-1.
The Wildcats tacked on two more runs in the top of the second as Dinkfelt plunked Fravel with the bases loaded for a 7-1 lead. That spelled the end on the mound for Dinkfelt as Bowman went to freshman Tyler Chamberlin for the rest of the way. After a fielder’s choice RBI from Miller made it 8-1 on the very first batter Chamberlin faced, the freshman settled down the rest of the way, throwing four and 2/3 innings and allowing just one run on four hits and striking out two.
It was still 8-1 Wildcats in the bottom of the fifth as Foltz tagged Chamberlin for a second home run on the day — this time a solo shot making it 9-1.
DuBois would tack on its final run in the top of the sixth after an error at shortstop allowed Chamberlin’s courtesy runner Garrett Frantz to score to make it 9-2. The Beavers would load the bases but couldn’t come up with anymore runs, as a scoreless top of the seventh gave Central Mountain the 9-2 victory and the subregional title.
“From a year one perspective, not many people expected us to be here,” Bowman said. “I expect this to happen every year now. We’ve built an amazing foundation in a group of seniors who gave me everything. Like every game, kudos to Central Mountain. It was a game of mistakes and we just made more mistakes. Not the way we wanted to end but to be in a spot in my year one with a new group of guys, I can’t express how proud I am just to be here.”
Central Mountain will now play the WPIAL three-seed in Bethel Park on Monday at a time and location to be determined in the first round of the PIAA 5A playoffs.
The final out of the game signified the end for five Beavers seniors in Dinkfelt, Nate Tyler, Austin Mitchell, Colby Estrada and Al Pasternak.
“Being around baseball in DuBois for the last seven years in some way, shape or form, I’ve had the opportunity to watch these five play,” Bowman said. “Nate Tyler, he’s been around since I was in college. He’s not the most outspoken kid but his consistency is across the board. Having him injured in the middle part of the season was tough. But we made do. Personality-wise, he brings a lot of charisma to it and he’s a hard worker. He’s going to do some great things at Houghton and I’m excited to watch him grow.
“Austin Mitchell was the captain of our outfield this year. He’s been an anchor in the outfield and he picked up some time behind the plate. He’s a dog. He fights and he learned a lot about himself. There’s nothing but growth coming from him and it’s been a pleasure. Colby Estrada is just one of those kids who is naturally gifted. Super strong, great arm, swings the bat well. He loves the game. I had the opportunity to meet him as I gave him lessons when he was younger. So coming full circle, it’s great to see him come back and have the kind of year that he had.
“Al Pasternak — Big Al. Consistency in the box, consistency on defense and the personality of our senior class. Big smile, big swings ... He brings a charisma to the program that is much needed. Brycen Dinkfelt has grown the most out of everybody. In big spots, he’s come up clutch. When we needed great outings, we went to him. He threw our biggest games of the year and you can’t ask more from a kid to learn to be a leader and learning to grow from his emotions and everything that he’s doing. He’s going to have a bright future in whatever he does. He’s a competitor.
“I wish it was a better outcome but ... I care about these guys like they’re my kids. They mean the world to me. It’s a very, very special group and I’m honestly blessed I’ve had the five of them.”
DuBois finished its season with a 9-12 record as they’ll have to look to replace the five seniors for 2023.
“We were on the cusp for playoffs but that’s all that matters,” Bowman said. “We made it and here we are. We’ve got a very young team next year. Our junior class — who will be seniors — has a lot to learn when it comes to leadership. But we also have very a good group of young kids coming in for the next two classes. The next two classes coming through, we’re very excited for — mostly watching them grow from day one until now. Next year starts tomorrow ... There will be a lot of growth and I expect to see us back here next year with a different outcome.”
CENTRAL MOUNTAIN 9,
DuBOIS 2
Score by Innings
DuBois 010 001 0 — 2
CM 620 010 x — 9
DuBois—2
Aaron Andrulonis 2b 2020, Billy Gray ph 1000, Nate Tyler c 4010, Tyler Chamberlin 1b-p 4020, Garrett Frantz cr 0100, Colby Estrada lf 4000, Brycen Dinkfelt p-ss 2100, Al Pasternak 3b-1b 3000, Kaden Clark rf 3011, Gavin Kaschalk ss-3b 2010, Austin Mitchell cf 2000, Jordan Ell ph 1000. Totals: 28-2-7-1.
Central Mountain—9
Nate Helms c 4010, Kevin Grenninger lf 3110, Gabe Johnson 1b 3110, Cayde McCloskey 2b 3111, Cru Stover 3b 3110, Elek Fravel dh 2112, Aaron Miller rf 3112, Connor Foltz cf 3223, Gardy Fravel ss 2010, Braylen Corter cr-ph 1100, Chase Brush p 0000, Brady Myers p 0000. Totals: 27-9-10-8.
Errors: DuBois 2, CM 2. LOB: DuBois 8, CM 5. DP: DuBois 0, CM 2. 2B: Clark; Miller. HR: Foltz 2. SF: McCloskey. SB: Dinkfelt, Kaschalk. HBP: Johnson (by Dinkfelt), E. Fravel (by Dinkfelt).
Pitching
DuBois: Brycen Dinkfelt-1 1/3 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO, 2 HB; Tyler Chamberlin-4 2/3 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Central Mountain: Chase Brush-5 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO; Brady Myers-2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: Brush. Losing pitcher: Dinkfelt.