DuBOIS — The DuBois Beavers boys basketball team looked well on its way in the first half of Monday night’s game against the visiting Karns City Gremlins as the Beavers held a 27-12 lead at halftime. But within a span of less than five minutes, the Gremlins clawed back in the third quarter to tie things up, eventually pulling away down the stretch en route to a 50-48 win over the Beavers.
For as well as the Beavers shot the ball and played defense in the first half, the switch was completely flipped in the third quarter as DuBois got its lone three points in the eight-minute frame with a late Maddox Bennett three. That shot halted the 15-0 Gremlins run that lasted the entire quarter and gave DuBois a three-point lead heading into the fourth. But Karns City scored 23 of its 50 total points in the final eight minutes as DuBois’ last ditch effort ran out of time.
“We had a nice lead in the first half,” DuBois head coach Dave Bennett said. “Third quarter, we couldn’t get anything to drop offensively. And unfortunately, we’re a bit immature as a collective group where that ends up in a loss of a defensive edge. So we didn’t have the same energy defensive because we weren’t making shots. That’s something that we’ll have to continue to address. So then (Karns City) got some easy stuff, some confidence back in the game, made some plays late and they won the game.”
DuBois (5-6) jumped out to a 12-4 lead in the first quarter after Drew Gudalis knocked down a corner three before a couple KC free throws made it 12-6 after one quarter.
The Beavers then got its lead into double-digits as an Aiden West three made it 15-6 and a Tyson Kennis bucket underneath made it 17-6. After a solid possession with plenty of ball movement, Kennis drew a double team in the post and was able to dish it out to Noah Farrell for a score inside and a 19-6 lead. Karns City would answer with a Micah Rupp bucket inside but DuBois would continue to pull away, with Kennis getting a putback and Maddox Bennett making a shot inside and a three with a second left, giving DuBois all the momentum heading into the locker room with a 27-12 halftime lead.
But from there, it would be all Karns City as the Gremlins went on a 15-0 run to tie things up as Rupp went to work inside and Shane Peters would hit a few midrange jumpers along the baseline just outside of the box.
Karns City cut the lead to 27-20 with 4:40 left in the third quarter as DuBois called a timeout to regroup. But the Gremlins continued to score as shot after shot missed the mark for the Beavers, as a banked three-pointer by Taite Beighley completely erased the DuBois lead and tied things up at 27-27.
After Bennett knocked down the triple in the waning seconds of the third quarter to give DuBois a 30-27 lead, Karns City went on a 9-1 run to start the fourth quarter before the Beaver offense started to come alive once DuBois started to work the ball inside to Kennis. After cutting the KC lead to three, the Gremlins then went on a 5-0 run, capped off by a Rupp three before Williams responded underneath. Another Williams steal and a putback then saw KC hold a 43-39 lead and after a steal on the inbounds, Aiden West was fouled and made both free throws in the one-and-one opportunity, cutting the KC lead to 43-41 with 1:42 to play.
A Jacob Callihan bucket underneath gave the Gremlins a four-point advantage again but Cam Thompson buried a three with 48 seconds to go, cutting the Karns City lead to 45-44.
Beighley then scored inside on Karns City’s next possession and as they got the ball back after a DuBois miss, Beighley was fouled and went to the charity stripe, knocking down both for a 49-44 lead with 17.9 seconds remaining.
Kennis scored inside to cut it to a one-possession game again with 10.6 to play. But from there, Beighley was fouled on the inbounds with 9.6 seconds to go and he made the first free throw before missing the second as Williams got the rebound. After a missed three, Williams got a putback as time expired as Karns City escaped with a 50-48 win.
Kennis led DuBois with 16 points and seven rebounds while Williams had 11 points and five boards.
Beighley had a game-high 17 points — 12 of which came in the final quarter.
Coach Bennett said they’ll have to regroup as the Beavers are back on the court on Wednesday as they host St. Marys.
“When shots aren’t falling, we have to be able to play defense,” Bennett said. “We can’t lose our defensive edge when we’re missing shots because we don’t want to be frontrunners. That’s kind of a problem and we know it — we’ve seen this play out multiple times now. So we’ve just got to get back to work and fix it.”
KARNS CITY 50,
DuBOIS 48
Score by Quarters
KC 6 6 15 23 — 50
DuBois 12 15 3 18 — 48
Karns City—50
Taite Beighley 5 5-10 17, Braden Grossman 0 0-0 0, Micah Rupp 4 0-2 9, Jacob Callihan 5 0-0 10, Shane Peters 3 0-0 6, Hobie Barto 2 4-4 8. Totals: 19 9-16 50.
DuBois—48
Noah Farrell 1 0-0 2, Maddox Bennett 3 0-0 8, Aiden West 1 2-2 5, Rudy Williams 5 0-0 11, Tyson Kennis 7 2-3 16, Drew Gudalis 1 0-0 3, Cam Thompson 1 0-0 3, Ben Hickman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 4-7 48.
Three-pointers: KC 3 (Beighley 2, Rupp), DuBois 6 (Bennett 2, Williams, Gudalis, West, Thompson).