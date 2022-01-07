DuBOIS — With the score tied up at 23-23 at the half, the Marion Center Stingers girls basketball team outscored the DuBois Lady Beavers 31-23 in the second half to take a 54-46 win.
Marion Center was 21-of-23 from the charity stripe as Lydia Miller scored 22 points and made all of her eight free throw attempts in the fourth quarter and was 10-of-10 overall.
“They were amazing from the line,” DuBois head coach Rodney Thompson said of Marion Center.
Alexas Pfeufer led the Lady Beavers with 10 points. Madison Rusnica had nine while Allie Snyder had seven — all of which were in the second half.
“I’m proud of them because they had a chance to win it,” Thompson said. “They scrapped. We were getting physical and (Marion Center) was getting physical. We just ended up having way too many turnovers at pretty bad times.”
DuBois jumped out to a quick 7-2 lead thanks to buckets from Pfeufer and Rusnica before the Stingers tied things up at 7-7 after a Kaelee Elkin three. After another Rusnica bucket, Marion Center took a 10-9 lead on a deep three from Miller and a 13-9 lead on another three from Kenadee Elkin before Sarah Henninger and Brooke Chewning answered to tie things up at 13-13 at the end of the first quarter.
The Stingers would get a six point lead in the second quarter at 21-15 before DuBois started to cut the deficit with a Pfeufer three and a Henninger jumper to make it 21-20. Both teams went into the half with the score tied 23-23 after Izzy Geist-Salone hit a free throw to tie things up.
After both teams traded points to make it 27-27, Kaelee Elkin made an and-one attempt to get it to 30-27. DuBois would keep it close the rest of the way, but wouldn’t be able to retake the lead after that point.
Marion Center held a three point lead at the end of the third quarter and then stretched the lead out to 42-35. But the Lady Beavers wouldn’t go away quietly as Abbie McCoy drove through the lane to make it 42-37 and Izzy Geist-Salone made it 42-39.
From the midway point of the fourth quarter, it was about the Stingers knocking down foul shots while the Lady Beavers were trying to answer. With the score at 48-42, Snyder hit a straightaway three to cut the Stingers lead to just three.
“They came back,” Thompson said. “That was them and their will. They’re resilient and work really, really hard. We just have to be able to do the things that I know in order for us to compete, we have to do those things better.
“And that’s handling the basketball, being strong with the ball, and at the end of the game we had several rebounds and gave them right back. Once we can fix some of those things, I think we’ll be ok.”
But Miller would make two free throws to get the lead to five with 1:37 left as Rusnica made only one of two free throws to answer 14 seconds later.
With time winding down, Marion Center was able to keep the ball away from the DuBois defense for a bit before the Lady Beavers put Miller on the foul line once again with 38.1 seconds left. Miller then hit both free throws there and two more later to set the final at 54-46.
“There’s a lot to learn,” Thompson said. “We’re trying to get them to be able to play and panic less when it comes down to crunch time.”
Even in defeat, Thompson said they shouldn’t hang their heads on the loss.
“I couldn’t ask for a better group of girls. They want to learn. They want to figure it out and be able to compete. And to compete at a high level, you have to have a lot of poise, strength and vision — all those intangible things ... I think our girls want to learn how to do that and we’re going to keep trying to do those thing and figure it out. That’s what we’re going to do — just try and learn and get better. We’ve even done that with our wins.”
DuBois (6-3) will be back in action Tuesday as they host St. Marys for a 7:30 p.m. tip.
“We’ve got St. Marys on Tuesday, Thursday is at Clearfield and we’re at Warren on Saturday,” Thompson said. “We’ve got a challenging week ahead of us, no doubt about it.”
MARION CENTER 54,
DuBOIS 46
Score by Quarters
Marion Center 13 10 14 17 — 54
DuBois 13 10 11 12 — 46
Marion Center—54
Lydia Miller 5 10-10 22, Kaelee Elkin 5 2-3 15, Mya Upsie 1 5-6 7, Allison Semetkosky 0 0-0 0, Kenadee Elkin 2 0-0 6, Grace Birk 0 0-0 0, Mollie Shadle 0 4-4 4. Totals: 13 21-23 54.
DuBois—46
Madison Rusnica 2 5-8 9, Izzy Geist-Salone 2 1-3 5, Abbie McCoy 2 1-2 5, Sarah Henninger 2 0-0 4, Alexas Pfeufer 4 0-0 10, Allie Snyder 3 0-2 7, Brooke Chewning 1 0-0 2, Abby Geist-Salone 0 0-0 0, Kam Fontaine 1 0-0 2, Gabby Orzechowski 0 0-0 0, Lynx Lander 1 0-0 2, Teegan Runyon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 7-15 46.
Three-pointers: Marion Center 5 (Lydia Miller 2, Kenadee Elkin 2, Kaelee Elkin), DuBois 3 (Alexas Pfeufer 2, Allie Snyder).