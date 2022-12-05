KNOX — The DuBois Beavers boys basketball team made its way to the championship game of the Keystone Tip-Off Tournament on Saturday, as they defeated Keystone, 60-40, on Friday night to do so. But facing off against Oil City in Saturday afternoon’s title game, the Oilers were able to consistently make plays on offense and defense en route to defeating the Beavers, 65-39.
Cam Thompson led the Beavers with 14 points while freshman Maddox Bennett had 12 as DuBois was playing without three starters due to injury in Andrew Shaffer-Doan, Drew Gudalis and August Franzen.
Oil City held the lead throughout with DuBois cutting its deficit to just 14-9 after the first quarter before trailing 34-22 at the half. But a 20-6 fourth quarter by the Oilers put the game out of reach and gave Oil City the Tip-Off Tournament title as Cam Vanwormer had a game-high 20 points and teammates Sayyid Donald and Jake Hornbeck had 16 and 15, respectively.
“Oil City’s a very good team and we knew it’d be a challenge,” DuBois head coach Dave Bennett said. “Obviously we have three senior starters out with injury right now, so (the current lineup) is young and this is a great test to show us where we need to get to and the areas where we need to grow. Oil City certainly identified those areas and we’ve just got to work to get better where we’re lacking right now.”
A Vanwormer corner three gave the Oilers an early 12-4 lead before Thompson made a bucket underneath and Bennett made his first three to cut the DuBois deficit to five at the end of the first quarter. But anytime DuBois would get things going, Oil City would answer early and often.
A 19-9 second quarter Oil City lead then saw Bennett hit another triple to cut that to seven. After Vanwormer made one of two free throws with 5:40 left in the first half, Thompson drove to the hoop for a bucket and after a Hornbeck layup for the Oilers, Thompson hit a triple of his own to get it to 22-17.
But that five-point deficit would be as close as the Beavers came to the lead for the rest of the way, as the Oilers took advantage of turnovers and second chance opportunities to pull away from the Beavers.
DuBois trailed 45-33 at the end of the third quarter and actually cut its deficit to single-digits one again as DuBois’ Tyson Kennis dished it out from underneath to Bennett, who in turn knocked down a straight-away three as Oil City led 45-36. But the Oilers’ defense turned it up after that, full court pressing the Beavers and forcing turnovers that turned into quick points as Hornbeck and Vanwormer had 17 of the team’s 20 fourth quarter points as the Oilers would end up taking a 65-39 win.
“We’re going to need guys to step up and we’re still working through figuring out who that’s going to be and how we’re going to play,” Bennett said. “Today, Oil City was the better team but it showed us where we need to improve in certain areas.
Kennis had seven points and eight rebounds for the Beavers while Rudy Williams had five points and three steals.
“The biggest areas that we need is we have to have guys step up defensively. We have to develop an identity that we get stops. This weekend, we didn’t do a good job defensively. So that’s the first then. Then the second thing is, when shots aren’t going in, we’ve got to work harder on offense to get the things that we’re looking for. When shots are going in, it looks easy sometimes. But when they’re not, we have to work harder in those areas and we’ll get back to work on that (at practice) Monday.”
Saturday’s consolation game saw Clarion take down Keystone in overtime, 78-73.
DuBois’ 60-40 win over Keystone on Friday night saw Bennett have 26 points, including eight threes, while Thompson had six threes for 18 points.
“Keystone came out in a zone and we moved the ball,” Bennett said of Friday night’s game. “I thought we were very unselfish and we were able to get very good shots — and our shooters knocked down those shots. But even (Friday) night, I thought we lacked a defensive edge and identity. As the game went on, we started to get a little more comfortable but fortunately our shooters were shooting the ball well (Friday) night.”
DuBois (1-1) is back in action Tuesday as they travel to Central Mountain.
OIL CITY 65,
DuBOIS 39
Score by Quarters
Oil City 14 20 11 20 — 65
DuBois 9 13 11 6 — 39
Oil City—65
Connor Highfield 0 0-0 0, Jake Hornbeck 7 1-1 15, Cam Vanwormer 8 1-2 20, Ethen Knox 4 0-1 8, Sayyid Donald 7 1-1 16, Will McMahon 0 0-0 0, Gavin Stephens 0 0-0 0, Colin Liederbach 0 0-0 0, Jon Hargenrader 0 0-0 0, Jacob Teeter 0 1-2 1, Matt Ames 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 4-7 65.
DuBois—39
Cam Thompson 6 0-0 14, Maddox Bennett 4 0-0 12, Rudy Williams 2 0-0 5, Ben Hickman 0 0-0 0, Tyson Kennis 3 1-2 7, Aiden West 0 0-0 0, Noah Farrell 0 1-2 1, Jaxson Hanzely 0 0-0 0, Trey Wingard 0 0-0 0, Max Smith 0 0-0 0, Tyler Chamberlain 0 0-0 0, Isaiah Korney 0 0-0 0, Dylan Horner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 2-4 39.
Three-pointers: Oil City 5 (Vanwormer 3, Highfield, Donald), DuBois 7 (Bennett 4, Thompson 2, Williams).