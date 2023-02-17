JERSEY SHORE — The brackets for the District 4/9 Class 3A Wrestling Championships were released early Thursday morning, with DuBois and Punxsutawney combining to garner 11 Top 3 seeds.
The event will certainly have a new look and feels this year — both in location and schools competing. District 4 was awarded the tournament for the first time since it now has five of the eight schools in the classification with Clearfield and St. Marys dropping to Class 2A in District 9.
Jersey Shore made the move back up to 3A for the current cycle and will host the championships on Saturday after also holding the D-4/9 Team Championships earlier this month.
Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech joins Jersey Shore as new D-4 members along with mainstays Selinsgrove, Shikellamy and Williamsport, while Bradford is the third D-9 school along with DuBois and Punxsy.
Between graduation and schools changing classes, the event also will see a host of new winners crowned as just three champions return in the Williamsport trio of seniors Cael Nasdeo (113), Luke Segraves (120) and Carter Weaver (152).
Nasdeo (27-5) is the top seed at the new 121 pound weight class this year, while Weaver (26-8) is back as the top seed at 145. Segraves (18-11) has actually dropped a weight class is the second seed in the new 114 bracket behind Shikellamy junior Alex Reed (29-5).
Williamsport, the defending team champs, is tied with DuBois and host Jersey Shore for the most top seeds with three, while Shikellamy has two.
DuBois has back-to-back top seeds in senior Brendan Orr (25-7) and junior Davey Aughenbaugh (14-2) at 133 and 139, respectively. Both are past district champs.
Orr won a D-4/9 crown as a freshman at 113 but placed second as a sophomore (126) and third a year ago at 132. As for Aughenbaugh, he was a champ at 120 two years ago as a freshman and was a runner-up at 138 last year.
The Beavers other top seed is junior heavyweight Zack Gallagher (25-7), who has a pair of third-place finishes at 215 and 285 on his resume.
DuBois also has a pair of No. 2 seeds in freshman Antonio Giambanco (13-10, 107) and sophomore Carter Wilson (16-12, 152), while freshman Samson Deeb (22-9) is the third seed at 127.
Punxsutawney’s highest-seeded wrestlers are a pair of No. 2s in freshman Jordan Rutan (21-2) at 121 and senior Grant Miller (23-2) at 172.
Sophomore Hunter Dobson (10-13, 1076) and juniors Dysen Gould (14-3, 114) and Landon Martz (18-3, 189) all received third seeds at their respective weights.
Actions gets underway at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
HYDE — Here are the quarterfinal pairings for the District 4/9 Class AAA Wrestling Championships to be held Saturday at Jersey Shore High School. Wrestlers are listed according to seed, name, school, grade and record. The Top 5 placewinners advance to the Northwest Regional Tournament next weekend in Altoona.
TEAM KEY: Bradford (B), Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech (CMV), DuBois (D), Jersey Shire (JS), Punxsutawney (P), Selinsgrove (SE), Shikellamy (SH), Williamsport (W).
107 pounds
(1) Collins Nasdeo, W, 9, 18-11, bye; (5) Ryan Galloway (B), 9, 8-13 vs. (4) Max Hallman, SH, 9, 8-17; (3) Hunter Dobson, P, 10, 10-13 vs. (6) Mike Zettlemoyer, SE, 10, 10-16; (2) Antonio Giambanco, D, 9, 13-10, bye.
114 pounds
(1) Alex Reed, SH, 11, 29-5, bye; (5) Anthony Snook, SE, 9, 11-14 vs. (4) Zander Billings, CMV, 10, 13-4; (3) Dysen Gould, P, 11, 14-3 vs. (6) Aubree Donahue, D, 12, 1-13; (7) Troy Winship, B, 10, 0-9 vs. (2) Luke Segraves, W, 12, 18-11.
121 pounds
(1) Cael Nasdeo, W, 12, 27-5, bye; (5) Eben Kisner, SH, 10, 21-12 vs. (4) Mason Winter, JS, 9, 15-14; (3) Nathan Martin, SE, 10, 19-9 vs. (6) Jeff Morris, D, 10, 4-16; (7) Tyson Ray, B, 11, 3-14 vs. (2) Jordan Rutan, P, 9, 21-2.
127 pounds
(1) Brock Weiss, JS, 11, 29-0, bye; (5) Marissa Rumsey, W, 11, 5-9 vs. (4) Jacob Lucco, B, 12, 10-15; (3) Samson Deeb, D, 9, 22-9 vs. (6) Daniel Hernandez, SH, 12, 5-24; (7) Nick MOtterm P, 11, 3-7 vs. (2) Landyn Lukens, SE, 10, 18-11.
133 pounds
(1) Brendan Orr, D, 12, 25-7, bye; (5) Camden Baker, JS, 9, 4-13 vs. (4) Quinn Lasher, B, 12, 10-15; (3) Brady Moyer, CMV, 12, 17-0 vs. (6) Ryan Harpster, SE, 9, 6-21; (2) Isaac McGregor, SH, 9, 33-2, bye.
139 pounds
(1) Davey Aughenbaugh, D, 11, 14-2, bye; (5) Nate Girdlestone, B, 12, 7-14 vs. (4) David Kunselman, P, 11, 8-14; (3) Ryan Dunlap, W, 12, 9-13 vs. (6) Derek Brubaker, SH, 11, 3-3; (2) Trent Turner, SE, 11, 24-9, bye.
145 pounds
(1) Carter Weaver, W, 12, 26-8, bye; (5) Alex George, D, 10, 9-12 vs. (4) Matt Snook, SE, 10, 14-15; (3) Jordan Thompson, B, 9, 24-7 vs. (6) Zeke Bennett, P, 12, 7-12; (7) Sawyer Rapach, CMV, 11, 4-13 vs. (2) Charles Keener, SH, 11, 25-12.
152 pounds
(1) Garrett Paradis, SE, 12, 26-9, bye; (5) Gavin Reed, W, 11, 5-15 vs. (4) Noah Moyer, CMV, 11, 15-2; (3) Cole Wetzel, SH, 10, 20-17 vs. (6) Brice Rowan, P, 12, 3-8; (7) Cascius Rissmiller, B, 12, 0-0 vs, (2) Carter Wilson, D, 10, 16-12.
160 pounds
(1) Lucas Laktash, B, 12, 28-6, bye; (5) Carter Vos, D, 10, 5-11 vs. (4) Kaden Walker, JS, 10, 16-11; (3) Ethan Miller, SE, 10, 24-8 vs. (6) Nathan Lundy, W, 11, 1-10; (2) Connor Wetzel, SH, 10, 29-6, bye.
172 pounds
(1) Tyler Bauder, JS, 12, 28-7, bye; (5) Dawson Smith, B, 12, 3-12 vs. (4) Jackson Raker, W, 9, 3-13; (3) Matt Shaffer, SH, 12, 12-18 vs. (6) Drue Golomb, CMV, 10, 2-14; (2) Grant Miller, P, 12, 23-2, bye.
189 pounds
(1) Hadyn Packer, JS, 12, 27-1, bye; (5) Joe Cary, B, 10, 8-13 vs. (4) Brody Rebuck, SH, 9, 22-11; (3) Landon Martz, P, 11, 18-3 vs. (6) Kaleb Henry, CMV, 11, 5-11; (7) Jason Gardner, D, 9, 1-3 vs. (2) Tucker Teats, SE, 11, 25-8.
215 pounds
(1) Mason Rebuck, SH, 12, 27-9, bye; (5) Tycen Roy, D, 11, 5-7 vs. (4) Slate Sechrist, JS, 10, 13-9; (3) Nariq Burks, W, 11, 15-12 vs. (6) Austin Fischer, P, 11, 6-18; (7) Mike Butler, B, 11, 4-7 vs. (2) Steven Miller, SE, 12, 13-8.
285 pounds
(1) Zack Gallagher, D, 11, 25-7, bye; (5) Chase Gary, B, 9, 13-10 vs. (4) Owen Dandruff, JS, 10, 14-10; (3) Jack Peters, SE, 9, 24-11 vs. (6) Preston Spontarelli, SH, 11, 10-10; (2) Brycen Delker, W, 12, 17-12, bye.