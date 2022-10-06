DUBOIS — The DuBois girls soccer team used a dominant first half to seize control of its game against Brockway Wednesday night, which afforded the Lady Beavers an opportunity to get their reserves ample playing time after the break in a game they ultimately won 7-2.
DuBois (10-3), which finished with a lopsided 31-4 advantage in shots on the night, scored all seven of its goals in the first half — the first of which Rachel Sickeri notched just 14 seconds in.
Sickeri went on score a hat-trick, while teammate Emily Graeca recorded two goals and two assists. Lexi Nissel and Kaitlyn McGahey also found the back of the net in the opening 40 minutes, while Leah McFadden had a pair of assists to help send DuBois to the half with a commanding 7-0 lead.
Brockway (5-5) managed to keep the Lady Beavers off the scoreboard after the break, but not for a lack of chances as DuBois had 12 of its 31 shots in the second half. Conversely, Lady Rover Paris Stern scored on Brockway’s only two shots after the break to set the eventual final.
“We scored in the first 15 seconds, which is an awesome start to a game,” said DuBois coach Steve Graeca. “I was most proud of the way we moved the ball tonight. We put a lot of goals up, but we also played a good brand of soccer tonight.
“We had a lot of play out of the back, and a lot of movement and sharing of the ball. We had multiple scorers tonight too and scored in many different ways. They weren’t just breakaway, so i was pleased with that.”
DuBois wasted little time find the scoreboard as Sickeri took a pass off the opening whistle, dribbled through the Brockway defense and buried a shot into the back of the net just 14 seconds into the game.
The was part of a frenetic start for DuBois that saw the Lady Beavers register five shots in the first three and half minutes of the game.
Brockway starting keeper Josie Orinko turned away a shot by Graeca 54 seconds in, but DuBois kept the pressure on and netted a second goal at the 2:22 mark when Graeca threaded a pass to Nissel, who fired a shot into the top right corner of the net.
Orinko was forced to stop a Graeca shot just 30 seconds later, while McFadden had a shot go wide of the left post in the fourth minute. The fast start was just a precursor of things to come, as DuBois finished with a 19-2 edge in shots in the opening 40 minutes.
DuBois pushed its lead to 3-0 when Graeca found the back of the net at 12:34. Sickeri nearly made it 4-0 two minutes later as she hit the crossbar, while Brockway recorded its first shot just past the 16-minute mark when DuBois keeper Jasmine Carney made a sprawling save on a shot by Stern.
Sickeri netted her second goal of the game at the midway point of the first half, scoring off a nice pass from Graeca. The Lady Beavers were far from done though, as they scored three more times over the next 15 minutes to take a 6-0 advantage late in the half.
Graeca scored her second on a direct kick at 25:45 to make it 4-0. She was the players fouled on the play outside the top of the Brockway box and quickly took the ensuing free kick and beat Orinko.
Brockway countered with its second shot of the half just before the 30-minute mark, but Amanda Decker’s shot sailed wide.
The Lady Beavers were back at it two minutes later on the other end, scoring off a corner kick. McFadden curved that corner into the box, where Orinko got her hands on it but couldn’t corral it.
McGahey was at the right spot behind Orinko and easily redirected the ball home to put DuBois up 6-0. Sickeri completed her hat-trick just over three minutes later when she buried a shot into the back of the net with 4:57 remaining in the half. McFadden also set up that score.
DuBois took that 7-0 lead to the break but couldn’t add to it in the second half, due in large part to Lady Rover backup keeper Lilly Heilbrun who made seven saves in the final 40 minutes.
Lady Beaver Rachelle Anderson had a pair of scoring chances in the opening 11 minutes of the second, but her first shot went wide of the left post while the second was stopped by Heilbrun.
In between those chances, Brockway got on the board at the 48:34 mark when Stern scored on a rebound after DuBois’ Abbie McCoy had denied the Lady Rover’s initial shot.
Heilbrun stood tall from there, denying Graeca twice and McFadden once before the midway point of the second half. DuBois’ Sydney Peace then hit the post in the 63rd minute, while teammate Kamryn Fontaine had a shot go wide in the 65th minute.
Heilbrun then denied a shot by Nissel in the 66th minute before Stern struck again for the Lady Rovers — this time using her body to redirect in a corner kick taken by Decker with 11:45 to play.
Graeca and Fontaine both had scoring chances in the final eight minutes but came up empty as DuBois went to win 7-2.
“It’s tough sometimes when you have a lead and put some people in that haven’t played as much,” said Coach Graeca. “We don’t have a JV team this year, so I was glad to get someone like Claire Trethewey a lot of time tonight. She has been working so hard, and some of the other players who came off the bench tonight haven’t played a lot. So that was great to see.
“We didn’t play quite as well in the second half, but we did move the ball pretty well. And, we came away with a big win and no injuries.”
Both teams are back in action today.
DuBois hosts Punxsutawney for Senior Night at 6 p.m., while Brockway plays at St. Marys.
The Lady Beavers then host Bradford on Saturday at 11 a.m. before traveling to St. Marys on Oct. 13. DuBois final home game will be Monday, Oct. 17 when it hosts Brookville for its annual Pink Game, an event Coach Graeca and the team hopes fans will come out for to support a good cause.
DUBOIS 7,
BROCKWAY 2
Score by Halves
Brockway 0 2 — 2
DuBois 7 0 — 7
Scoring Summary
First Half
D—Rachel Sickeri, 0:14.
D—Lexi Nissel (Emily Graeca assist), 2:27.
D—Emily Graeca, 12:34.
D—Rachel Sickeri (Emily Graeca assist), 20:01.
D—Emily Graeca (direct kick), 25:45.
D—Kaitlyn McGahey (Leah McFadden assist), 32:09.
D—Rachel Sickeri (Leah McFadden assist), 35:03.
Second Half
BW—Paris Stern, 48:34.
BW—Paris Stern (Amanda Decker assist), 68:15.
Statistics
Shots: Brockway 4, DuBois 31. Saves: Brockway 13 (Josie Orinko 6, Lilly Heilbrun 7), DuBois 1 (Jasmine Carney 1, Abbie McCoy 0). Corner Kicks: Brockway 3, DuBois 7.