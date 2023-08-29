DUBOIS — Coming off the program’s first-ever title at the season-opening Indiana Tournament, and with a big matchup at rival Bradford Wednesday, Monday night’s matchup against Punxsutawney was the proverbial trap game for the DuBois girls soccer team.
And, the Lady Beavers did come out sluggish and played a sloppy first half but just had too much firepower for the Lady Chucks as they came away with a 7-0 victory to improve to 3-0 on the young season.
Despite the slow start, DuBois still built a 3-0 halftime before putting it all together in a dominant second 40 minutes that saw the Lady Beavers pull away for the mercy-rule victory.
The outcome could have been much worse for Punxsy if not for keeper Abby McAdoo, who recorded 13 saves — 10 in the second half with several of those being above average stops.
All told, DuBois outshot the Lady Chucks 27-2, 18-0 in the second half. Both of Punxsy’s shots came on priome scoring chances as DuBois had two bad giveaways deep in its own end in the first nine-plus minutes of the game.
However, DuBois senior keeper Jasmine Carney denied Lady Chuck Aliza Wolfgang on both shots, including a diving effort on the first one just past the 2-minute mark.
On the other end of the field, senior Emily Graeca powered the Lady Beavers with four goals and three assists. Fellow senior Lexi Nissel also found the back of the net, along with the freshmen duo of Katelyn Rhodes and Maddie Sawtelle. Nissel and Sawtelle also had assists.
“We’re obviously looking forward to playing Bradford and were super excited about our first-ever win in the (Indiana) tournament, and we came out playing super slow and not focused,” said DuBois coach Steve Graeca. “After a little regroup at halftime and some motivational words of encouragement, they came and I was super happy with how we moved the ball in the second half.
“We had multiple scorers tonight and we had a lot of other chances that we left out on the field. But we moved the ball well and played good soccer in the second half. Their keeper was fantastic tonight, and hats off to her and thanks to Punxsy giving us a really gutsy effort even though the score was lopsided.”
Graeca had a scoring chance in the opening minute but fired a shot wide of the far post. The Lady Beavers struggled to get into a rhythm after that initial miss and did so for most of the first half.
That also led to the two scoring chances for Punxsy that Carney turned away. In between, Nissel scored the game’s opening goal off a long pass from Graeca. Nissel then dribbled on on goal before beating McAdoo.
That goal came shortly after Nissel had a shot stopped by the Punxsy keeper.
DuBois mustered just four shots over the ensuing 20 minutes but Graeca found the back of the net twice during that stretch to push the Lady Beaver lead to 3-0.
Graeca first goal came at 14:43 off an assist by younger sister Lauren Graeca, another Lady Beaver freshman. The elder Graeca scored again just under two minutes later make it 3-0, which proved to be the score at the break.
DuBois looked like a different team to start the second half and kept the pressure on McAdoo and her defense the first 20 minutes.
McAdoo was up the challenge early, stopping shots by Rhodes and Graeca in the opening two minutes of the half. Rhodes didn’t miss on her next opportunity though, as she ran down a long pass up the sideline by Graeca and dribbled in on goal before blasting a shot past McAdoo in the 44th minute.
Nissel and Sawtelle then had shots be just off the mark before Graeca found the net again in the 48th minute to complete the hat-trick. Sawtelle set up that goal, then found herself on the other end of a Graeca pass in the 54th minute to put the Lady Beavers up 6-0.
Graeca finished off the scoring in the 65th minute with her fourth goal of the game off a Nissel assist before DuBois made wholesale changes.
McAdoo didn’t let things get out of hand in the last 20 minutes though. She denied Jasmine Robinson twice and Graeca once on a long direct kick before the senior netted her fourth. Even after that score, McAdoo made a save on a shot by Adrienna Carney before the Lady Beaver left the game with an injury.
DuBois makes the trip north to Bradford Wednesday evening before playing at Brockway Thursday night to wrap up a busy opening week that featured five games.
DUBOIS 7, P
PUNXSUTAWNEY 0
Score by Halves
Punxsy 0 0 — 0
DuBois 3 4 — 7
Scoring Summary
D—Lexi Nissel (Emily Graeca assist), 6:46.
D—Emily Graeca (Lauren Graeca assist), 14:43.
D—Emily Graeca, 16:39.
Second Half
D—Katelyn Rhodes (Emily Graeca assist), 43:38.
D—Emily Graeca (Maddie Sawtelle assist), 47:56.
D—Maddie Sawtelle (Emily Graeca assist), 53:53.
D—Emily Graeca (Lexi Nissel assist), 64:14.
Statistics
Shots: Punxsy 2, DuBois 27. Saves: Punxsy 13 (), DuBois 2 (Jasmine Carney 2, Ariel Carney 0). Corner kicks: Punxsy 3, DuBois 3.