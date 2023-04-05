DUBOIS — The DuBois girls track and field team put together a dominant performance Tuesday afternoon, winning 14 of 18 events to open the season with a home tri-meet sweep of Elk County Catholic and Clarion-Limestone.
The Lady Beavers beat ECC, 103-47, and scored an even more lopsided 138-12 win against C-L. Elk County Catholic notched a win against the Lady Lions, 114-30.
DuBois was powered by quintet of seniors Kamryn Fontaine and Leah McFadden and juniors Morgan Roemer, Lauren Stroka and Jaylee Battaglia — all of whom collected multiple wins on the day.
Roemer led all competitors with four victories, as she opened her season with a bang with an impressive day in the distance events.
She swept all three of her individual races, crossing first in the 800 (2:27.52), 1,600 (5:42.02) and 3,200 (11:43.39) runs. Roemer won all three events by more than 10 seconds.
Roemer also anchored DuBois to a victory in the meet-opening 4x800 relay. She was about 100 meters behind ECC’s fourth runner when she got the baton but wound up cruising to victory in 10:32.18, besting ECC by just over six seconds. She was joined on that 4x800 squad by Morgan Rothrock, Morgan King and Olivia Dressler.
“Well, Morgan certainly had another dominating meet, picking right up where she left off last year,” said Lady Beavers coach Scott Sullivan. “In her very first run of the season, she made up almost 100 meters in the 3200 relay as anchor, pulling away down the homestretch with a blistering split of 2:19.”
Fontaine also enjoyed a nice day on the track, as she swept both hurdle events, winning the 100s in 16.63 and the 300s in 51.52. She won both races by more than two seconds.
Fontaine’s third win came in the meet-ending 4x400 relay, where she ran the opening leg. She was joined on that squad by Melina Powers, Nicole Wells and McFadden, who outkicked ECC’s anchor runner over the final 100-plus meters to win by nearly six seconds. Then quartet posted a time of 4:30.38.
Teammate Abbie McCoy was second to Fontaine in both hurdle events.
“We are very pleased with the way the girls looked today,” said assistant coach Cassidy VanHorn. “The times were impressive with the first track meet of the season. Kamryn Fontaine dominated the 100 and 300 hurdles. I know she wanted a strong start to her season, and she surely showed it today. She has trained well for this season, and I’m excited to see her progress this year. Abbie McCoy was a strong second place in both hurdles.”
As for McFadden, she sprinted to victory in both the 200 (28.84) and 400 (104.52) dashes. She edged ECC’s Gianna Bille by .05 seconds at the line in the 400.
“Leah McFadden made a statement today,” said Sullivan. “I can’t guarantee you she will win every race, but you are going to get 100% from her every race. What a gutsy performance. She is a perfect example of what a strong off-season can do for you.”
Battaglia also posted a win on the rack, as she outsprinted three other Lady Beavers to the finish line in the 100 dash, crossing in 13.54 to best Stroka by .16 seconds and teammate Gabby Horner by .18 seconds.
Battaglia’s other first came in the 4x100 relay. She ran the opening leg in front of Horner, Peyton Grimm and Stroka as the quartet posted a time of 53.33 to best ECC by more than four seconds. Battaglia also added a second place to McFadden in the 200.
Stroka adding two wins of her own in the field, as she claimed top honors in both the long (16-11) and triple jumps (35-0). Her long jump mark was a personal best.
“I was very impressed with our sprinters and jumpers for the first meet,” said assistant coach Justin Marshall. “Jaylee Battaglia ran one of her best times ever to win the 100 dash and take second in the 200 dash. She has been working hard and it shows.
“Leah McFadden easily ran her PR in the 200 dash for the win. Lauren Stroka easily won the long jump with a PR of 16-11 and followed it up with an impressive triple jump of 35 feet. Stroka just missed being a quadruple winner, anchoring the winning 4x1 relay team, but finishing just behind Battaglia in the 100. Abbie McCoy also had one of her best days in the long jump pit. Her senior leadership definitely showed up today.”
The Lady Beavers’ final win came in the pole vault, where Sarah DeFazio edged teammate Sydney Peace for the win on scratches after both cleared 7-6.
DuBois also got second-place finishes from Abbie McCoy (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles), Mackenzie Prouty (javelin), Grimm (long jump) and duo of Audrey Kennis and Lindsey Johnson who tied for second in the high jump.
Lady Beavers’ Morgan Rothrock (3,200), Jasmine Carney (shot put), Grimm (triple jump) and Abigail Riffe (pole vault) added thirds in their respective events.
When it came to Elk County, the Lady Crusaders were led by the Newton sisters — junior Tori and freshman Peyton — who collected all four wins by ECC.
Tori Newton had three of those wins, as she enjoyed a big day in the throws by taking top honors in the javelin (110-7), shot put (29-11 3/4) and discus (85-3).
Younger sister Payton won the high jump (4-4).
The Lady Crusaders had a nice day overall in the throwing events, as Allison Geci added a pair of seconds in the shot and discus, while Madison Marzullo was third in both the discus and javelin.
On the track, ECC got individual seconds from Sophia Bille (1,600), Gianna Bille (400, 800), Grace Neubert (3,200) and thirds by Gina Geci (100 hurdles), Sami Straub (300 hurdles), Isabella Macer (200) and Rachel Sloff (long jump).
As for Clarion-Limestone, its best finishes were a pair of thirds by Adisen Jackson in the 800 and 1,600.
Both teams are back in action next Tuesday. DuBois travels to Philipsburg-Osceola, while ECC hosts Brookville and DuBois Central Catholic.
DUBOIS 103, ECC 47
DUBOIS 138, C-L 12
ECC 114, C-L 30
4x800 relay –1. DuBois (Morgan Rothrock, Morgan King, Olivia Dressler, Morgan Roemer), 10:32.18; 2. ECC
100 hurdles –1. Kamryn Fontaine (D), 16.63; 2. McCoy (D); 3. G. Geci (ECC); 4. Eberly (D); 5. P. Newton (ECC).
100 dash –1. Jaylee Battaglia (D), 13.54; 2. Stroka (D); 3. Horner (D); 4. Grimm (D); 5. Sloff (ECC).
1,600 run –1. Morgan Roemer (D), 5:42.02; 2. S. Bille (ECC); 3. Jackson (CL); 4. King (D); 5. Radaker (CL).
4x100 relay –1. DuBois (Jaylee Battaglia, Gabby Horner, Peyton Grimm, Lauren Stroka), 53.33; 2. ECC.
400 dash –1. Leah McFadden (D), 1:04.52; 2. G. Bille (ECC); 3. Wells (D); 4. Powers (D); 5. Macer (ECC).
300 hurdles –1. Kamryn Fontaine (D), 51.52; 2. McCoy (D); 3. Straub (ECC); 4. Hickman (D); 5. A. Fontaine (D).
800 run –1. Morgan Roemer (D), 2:27;52; 2. G. Bille (ECC); 3. Jackson (CL); 4. Rothrock (D); 5. Dressler (D).
200 dash –1. Leah McFadden (D), 28:84; 2. Battaglia (D); 3. Macer (ECC); 4. Horner (D); 5. Garstka (D).
3,200 run –1. Morgan Roemer (D), 11:43.39; 2. Neubert (ECC); 3. Rothrock (D); 4. Coulson (CL); 5. Radaker (CL).
4x400 relay –1. DuBois (Kamryn Fontaine, Melina Powers, Nicole Wells, Leah McFadden), 4:30.38; 2. ECC; 3. C-L.
Shot put –1. Tori Newton (ECC), 29-11 3/4; 2. A. Geci (ECC); 3. J. Carmine (D); 4. A. Carney (D); 5. Smiley (D).
Discus –1. Tori Newton (ECC), 85-3; 2. A. Geci (ECC); 3. Marzullo (ECC); 4. A. Carney (D); 5. J. Carney (D).
Javelin –1. Tori Newton (ECC), 110-7; 2. Prouty (D); 3. Marzullo (ECC); 4. Breindel (ECC); 5. Mahle (CL).
Triple jump –1. Lauren Stroka (D), 35-0; 2. Straub (ECC); 3. Grimm (D); 4. Dunkle (CL); 5. Kennis (D).
Long jump –1. Lauren Stroka (D), 16-11; 2. Grimm (D); 3. Sloff (ECC); 4. McCoy (D); 5. Battaglia (D).
High jump –1. Payton Newton (ECC), 4-4; 2(t). Kennis (D)/Johnson (D); 4. Dunkle (CL); A. Fontaine (D).
Pole vault –1. Sarah DeFazio (D), 7-6; 2. S. Peace (D); 3. Riffe (D); 4. Jones (D); 5. D. Peace.