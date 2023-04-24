LOCK HAVEN — The DuBois girls track and field team enjoyed quite the day, and night Friday, at the 25th Annual Bald Eagle Invitational at Lock Haven University, as the Lady Beavers won more than a dozen medals en route to a thrilling second-place finish in the team standings.
All told, the DuBois girls captured 13 medals and just missed out on a couple others while amassing 73.5 points to edge out Warrior Run by a point for second place and take home a team trophy. Central Columbia won the team crown with 116 points.
On the boys’ side, DuBois had five Top 8 finishes and a handful of others in the Top 12.
The Lady Beavers’ strong showing was spearheaded by junior Morgan Roemer, who was again again pulled off the tough sweep of the 800 (2;23.13), 1,600 (5:19.59) and 3,200 (11:15.02) — this time at an invite and not just a dual meet and with some strong times on top of that.
Roemer’s win in the 3,200, which came after two 30-minute lightning delays, put DuBois in second place in the team standings and gave the Lady Beavers a chance to remain there with one event remaining.
That chance became reality when the 4x400 relay of seniors Kamryn Fontaine, Abbie McCoy, Leah McFadden and junior Nicole Wells posted a fifth-place finish with a season-best time of 4:23.86. Warrior Run actually beat DuBois in the race, finishing third, but the Lady Beavers’ fifth place was enough to hold on to second in the team standings by a point.
“What an exciting day, and even more exciting night for track and field,” said Lady Beavers coach Scott Sullivan. “After six hours of absolutely perfect weather, mother nature threw us a curveball. Although we didn’t get a drop of rain the entire day, there was a lightning strike, and the invitational was stopped, sending teams to their buses for 30 minutes.
“As the 22 teams returned to the stadium there was another heat lightning strike, starting the 30 minute clock all over again. The meet officials called a meeting for all head coaches to take a vote on whether or not to continue. They could not get a consensus, so I suggested we wait one more 30 minute cycle before we suspend the meet for good. Most were in agreement, and we waited out that 30 minutes and another 20 minute warm-up before being able to finish the night. And boy was it worth the wait.
“On our first 30 minute delay, we checked the team standings and found ourselves in fourth place. We got the girls together on the bus and explained the math of how we could end up on the award stand. Although the team championship was out of reach, there was a way we could sneak out a runner-up finish and bring home some hardware.
“With only two events to go (2 mile & mile relay), we had an ace in the hole. Morgan had already won the mile and half mile, and the unexpected extra rest had her ready to win her third gold medal and propel us into second place by a slim three points. Although the race wasn’t even close, it was highlighted by our entire team on the field chanting, ‘Roemer, Roemer’ as the PA announcer brought the entire crowd to their feet as she came around the final corner. That set the stage for us to cap off our 15+ hour day.
“If we could end the meet with a fifth place or better mile relay, we would hold on to the runner-up trophy by one point. Our relay was exhausted and still recovering after a quick, one day turnaround from the postponed Punxsy meet on Wednesday.
“As it turned out, we would have to run well, very well to reach our goal. And that’s exactly what the girls did, placing fifth while running a season best by over nine seconds. Our entire team knew exactly what was needed and was on hand and very vocal as the senior laden relay of Fontaine, McCoy, McFadden and Wells nailed down our come from behind trophy.”
DuBois also got individual silver medals from Fontaine in the 100 hurdles (16.61) and Lauren Stroka in the triple jump (35-0 1/2). Fontaine was bested by Central Columbia’s Ava Rebuck (16.40), while Central Mountain’s Lily Hendricks won the triple with a mark of 36-7 1/2.
Fontaine added a 7th-place medal in the 300 hurdles (51.22), and Stroka a sixth in the long jump (15-7 1/2). Stroka also anchored the 4x100 relay of Jaylee Battaglia, Gabby Horner and Peyton Grimm to a 4th-place finish (53.03).
The Lady Beavers added two other medals on the track.
The 4x800 relay of Morgan Rothrock, Morgan King, Delaney Yarus and Olivia Dressler took home fifth place (11:05.69), while Sarah Hickman placed seventh in 2,000 steeplechase (10:17.60), an event usually reserved for college meets.
In the field, the Lady Beavers also got a fourth-place from Madelyn Crabtree in the high jump (4-8) and a sixth by Mackenzie Prouty in the javelin (97-9).
“Obviously, our top performer was again Morgan Roemer. She scored 30 of our 73 points,” said Sullivan. “Our other two top performers are also no stranger to hardware at invitationals. Lauren Stroka continued her dominating season by winning three medals in the triple jump, long jump and anchoring our 400 m relay team. Not to be out done, Kamryn Fontaine continued her strong senior season by medaling in both the 100 and 300 hurdles.
“Maddy Crabtree picked up huge points for us in the high jump, while Mackenzie Proudy earned our only field points of the meet in the javelin, placing 6th. Freshman Sarah Hickman also picked up two huge points in the unique event of steeple chase. It is not a PIAA sanctioned race but Lock Haven University has the facility for it, so it is also scored. All three of our relays did well picking up medals in each.
“We host a huge meet this Tuesday against rival Bradford. Of course it’s scored a very close meet on paper, but our girls have a lot of momentum from last week after a big win over Punxsy and all of the fireworks in Lock Haven. We’ve gotten better every meet this season, and my staff expects nothing less Tuesday.”
The Lady Beavers also had a host of athletes finish just off the podium.
Sidney Beers collected a ninth in the 3,200 (12:50.79) and 10th in the 1,600 (5:54.20), while Aaliyah Schuckers was ninth in the 2,000 steeplechase (10:22.80).
Dressler (800, 2:37.94). Wells (400, 1:04.31), Rothrock (12:51.27), Grimm (long jump, 15-4) and Ariel Carney (discus, 78-8) all posted 10th-place finishes in their those respective events. Jasmine Carney was 11th in the shot put (28-1 3/4).
McFadden added a 12th in the 400 (1:04.58), while Avery Fontaine (2000 steeplechase, 11:28.07) and Ariel Carney (shot put, 28-1 1/2) did the same in their events.
Individually, Drew Gudalis led the Beavers with a 6th-place finish in the high jump. He was one of eight athletes to clear 5-8, the third-best height, and got sixth on scratches.
The Beavers 4x100 relay of Nathan Kougher, Jaxson Hanzely, Joey Stubbs and Harrison Blakeslee also finished sixth with a time of 46.03.
Ja’Reese Stowe added a seventh in the shot put with a personal-best 43-1, and Edward Burkett was eighth in the pole vault as he matched his personal-best by clearing 11-6.
DuBois’ 4x800 relay of Andrew McIntosh, Jacob McIntosh, Tyler Hanzely and Nathan Swope crossed the line in eighth (10:15.54).
Daniel Chichava just missed a medal in the 300 hurdles with a time of 44.21 and was 12th in the 110 hurdles (17.07). Rudy Williams was 10th in both the 800 (2:11.01) and 1,600 (4:55.82) and Hickman 10th in the high jump (5-8).
“It was another nice day to compete, although we did get some lightning towards the end,” said Beavers’ coach Brian Clinger. “Drew Gudalis had a nice day in the high jump, and Ja’Reese Stowe continues to improve in the shot put as both came away with medals.
“Edward Burkett matched his personal best in the pole vault to place eight, so it’s nice to see him start to do that consistently. Daniel Chichava also had a nice day for us in the hurdles even though he fell just short of winning a medal in the 300s.
“We just continue to work hard and try to improve and have consistent performances as we works toward districts.”
Both DuBois teams are back on the track Tuesday at home against Bradford.