GENEVA, Ohio — The DuBois girls swim team crossed state lines over the weekend to take part in the District 9/10 Class AAA Championships at Spire Institute as the Lady Beavers’ season in the pool came to an end, albeit the team racked up eight medals in the process.
Junior Sidney Beers paced the way for the Lady Beavers as she finished second in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle.
In the 50 free, Beers had a time of 25.04 as Meadville’s Maura Bloss took the title with a time of 24.15. Her runner-up spot in the 100 free was her season best with a time of 54.46 with Meadville’s Julianne Gowetski winning with a time of 53.10 — as she won the 100 free last season with a meet record of 52.51.
Beers and relay teammates Abby Frano, Olivia Dressler and Emma Frano also won silver in the 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay.
The quartet put up a time of 1:43.98 in the 200 relay as the Meadville team of Gowetski, Brielle Cheney, Jaidyn Jordan and Bloss took the title with a 1:40.60.
In the 400 relay, the team came much closer to the title, finishing second at 3:47.98 — just 0.98 seconds behind the McDowell team of Kara Hoffman, Ava Kubeja, Samantha Sebulak and Havana Austin.
“The 400 race was a close one against McDowell with our girls dropping over eight seconds to have their best relay of the season,” DuBois coach Mike Gressler said. “Emma Frano’s 100 split in the 400 relay also puts her in the DAHS top 10 in that distance.”
Lady Beaver senior Dru Javens capped off her career with a bronze in the 200 free with a time of 2:10.30 as Meadville’s Jordan and McDowell’s Hoffman were first and second, respectively.
Junior Olivia Dressler racked up two individual bronze medals as she was third in the 200 IM with a time of 2:32.40 and also in the 100 breaststroke with a 1:20.71.
Rounding out the bronze medalists for the Lady Beavers were the quartet of Nicole Wells, Alissa Stevens, Lexi Nissel and Olivia Imbrogno as they came in third in the 200 medley relay, posting a 2:08.69 as Meadville took gold and McDowell took silver.
As far as other top 6 finishers in the pool, Abby Frano took fourth in the 50 free with a 26.26 — as Gressler said that moved her into the DuBois top 10 in 50 free times. Wells was sixth with a 28.25 as Bloss captured gold for Meadville.
Emma Frano and Abby Frano finished fifth and sixth, respectively, in the 100 free as Emma Frano had a 58.09 and Abby Frano clocked in at 58.59.
Javens and Morgan Rothrock were fourth and sixth in the 500 freestyle as Javens had a 5:54.83 and Rothrock at 5:59.93.
“Dru Javens and Morgan Rothrock’s 500s were under 6:00 — which was great to see,” Gressler said.
In the 100 backstroke, Wells picked up a top 5 with a 1:09.72 while Stevens finished fifth in the 100 breaststroke with a 1:22.17 — Lillie McCauley then finished sixth, also in the 100 breaststroke, with a 1:23.40.
“Alissa Stevens just started swimming this season so her making it to the meet was a great achievement for her,” Gressler said. “Lillie McCauley being back at the meet was great after just missing out last season.”
DuBois would finish third in the team standings with a score of 318 as McDowell won with a 415 and runner-up was Meadville with a 322.
Gressler said he was extremely proud of the team’s effort all season long as the trio of Javens, McCauley and Rothrock capped off their careers in the pool.
“The girls should be proud of what they did this season,” Gressler said. “They battled through some injuries and finished with some fast swimming. I know I am proud of them.”