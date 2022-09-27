DUBOIS — DuBois girls soccer coach Steve Graeca had Monday night’s matchup with Clearfield circled before the season as a key game for the Lady Beavers, and his team didn’t disappoint their coach as they used a smothering defensive effort to hand the lady Bison their first loss of the season. 3-1.
The Lady Beavers (9-2) withstood an initial onslaught by Clearfield (8-1) in the opening 12 minutes or so and only found themselves down 1-0 despite the Lady Bison dominating the possession in that opening stretch.
DuBois then pulled even just before the 14-minute mark when Emily Graeca scored off a nice give-go with teammate Rachel Sickeri. That score seemed to breathe life into the Lady Beavers, who played toe-to-toe with Clearfield the rest of the way.
DuBois ultimately scored three unanswered goals to come away with a huge 3-1 victory despite being outshot 15-7 in the game. The key for the Lady Beavers was a strong defensive performance led by the likes of Graeca, Austyn Burkett, Mariah Allen, keeper Jasmine Carney and midfielder Kamryn Fontaine who man-marked Clearfield striker Elle Smith all over the field.
Smith, who entered the game with 145 career goals, got her share of shots, but nothing came easy for the Lady Bison with Fontaine shadowing her. And when Smith did find some room, the rest of the DuBois defense was there to hold her scoreless.
Carney made nine saves in net, six in the first half, as the last line of defense for DuBois. She faced just five shots after the break as Clearfield struggled to put as much pressure on the DuBois net once the Lady Beavers took the lead late in the first half on a long shot by Leah McFadden.
Kaitlyn McGahey iced the win for DuBois when she scored with 6:41 to play to set the final at 3-1.
“No. 7, 9, 12 and 5 were players that we had watched and knew that they would come at us,” said Coach Graeca. “After going down a goal, we got a great goal by Emily — a very organic goal — and then a fantastic deep shop by Leah McFadden who played a really good game overall.
“Our back line as a whole — Emily, Mariah Allen, Madisyn Sedor and Austyn Burkett — plated great, as did the defense as a whole. But, what’s not going to be in the scorebook is Kamryn’s play. She was fantastic tonight, because that girl (Elle Smith) is a Division I level prospect.
“She’s the best player we’ve played all year, and we dodged a few bullets on her shots. We were a little fortunate at times, but we did enough in the end to win.”
Clearfield came out strong from the get-go and took control of the action, largely keeping the ball on DuBois’ half of the field. The Lady Bison had a couple good scoring chances in the first six-plus minutes, but Alayna Winters fored a shot wide of the far post while Riley Ryen blasted a direct from just outside the top of the box over the crossbar.
The Lady Bison finally struck in the ninth minute when Mia Smith buried a shot into the back of the DuBois net to finish off a flurry in the box after a Clearfield corner kick.
Clearfield had plenty of opportunities to score off set pieces in the game, as they amassed 15 corner kicks and a couple direct and indirect kicks in the game. The DuBois defense stood tall, though, and allowed just the one goal off all those chances.
DuBois recorded its first shot in the 10th minute, as Sickeri headed a McFadden corner kick wide of the near post. Sickeri then was in the thick of things in the 14th minute, as she and Graeca made a couple passes back-and-forth on a run through the midfield.
Sickeri slipped a final pass through the Clearfield defense to Graeca, who dribbled in and chipped a shot past Lady Bison keeper Cayleigh Walker, who came out to challenge Graeca.
Clearfield tried to answer right back just over a minute later, with Elle Smith getting arguably her best scoring chance of the night. However, Carney deflected the shot out of play for a corner kick to keep it a 1-1 game.
Carney made a couple more saves through the middle of the first half, as the game remained scoreless into the final 10 minutes before the break.
The Lady Bison had a shot go wide in the 32nd minute, while Carney made a nice save on a Mia Smith shot with 2:13 left in the half.
DuBois quickly pushed the ball upfield after that stop and grabbed the lead when McFadden launched a shot from well outside the top of the Lady Bison box that found its way over Walker and under the crossbar to make it 2-1 with 1:48 on the clock. Sickeri set up that score as well.
The goal seemed to really deflate the Lady Bison, who didn’t quite have the same pep in their step in the second half. The action was most played in the midfield, with shots coming at a premium for both sides in the final 40 minutes.
Walker was forced to make a save on a Sickeri shot just 57 seconds in. That proved to be the only shot for either side for the next 21 minutes as rain begin to fall in the middle of the half.
Carney needed to make just three saves in the second half. The first came on a shot by Grace Natoli in the 65th minute. She later denied Abby Ryan with 4:03 to play before again denying a Natoli shot just past the 77-minute mark.
Those final two saves came after DuBois had pushed it lead to 3-1 when McGahey scored at 73:19. The play started off innocently enough, as Clearfield made a back pass to Walker. However the ball got away from her and McGahey was there to slam home a shot for a huge insurance goal.
“Katie McGahey’s work rate led to a turnover there,” said Graeca. “It was a bacl pass and a little slow, and it bounced off her (Walker). That’s just a hustle play there. Those are the type of plays this team has traditionally not been able to make.
“And, to go down a goal to a great team like Clearfield ... we’re going to enjoy this one tonight. That is a great team that was undefeated coming into this match, and I couldn’t be prouder of my girls.”
The Lady Beavers have another big matchup Wednesday when they host Altoona at 6 p.m.
DUBOIS 3,
CLEARFIELD 1
Score by Halves
Clearfield 1 0 — 1
DuBois 2 1— 3
Scoring Summary
First Half
C—Mia Smith, 8:25
D—Emily Graeca (Rachel Sickeri assist), 13:57.
D—Leah Mcfadden, 38:12.
Second Half
D—Kaitlynm McGahey, 73:19.
Statistics
Shots: Clearfield 15, DuBois 7. Saves: Clearfield 2 (Cayleigh Walker 2), DuBois 8 (Jasmine Carney). Corner kicks: Clearfield 15, DuBois 2.