DUBOIS — The DuBois cross country teams opened the season Thursday at home with a big quad-meet that brought DuBois Central Catholic, Elk County Catholic and Punxsutawney to the challenging course at DuBois Area High School.
The girls race featured three of the best teams in District 9 in DuBois, ECC and Punxsy, and it was the Lady Beavers who came away with the sweep.
The Lady Beavers upended Punxsy (17-38) and ECC (22-37) by similar scores while sweeping past DCC (15-50). Elk County edged Punxsy, 29-30, while the Lady Chucks outdistanced DCC as well, 15-47.
On the boys’ side, it proved to be a Punxsy sweep as the Chucks bested DuBois (20-40), ECC (21-38) and DCC (18-45). The Beavers also fell to ECC (22-32) but beat DCC (19-42) using adjusted scoring as the Cardinals had just two runners.
DuBois’ Morgan Roemer ruled the girls race, crossing the finish line in 19:58 to win by 40 seconds. The real battle was for second, where Lady Beaver Sidney Beers edged returning PIAA Class A state medalist Grace Neubert of ECC by a second, 20:38-20:39.
DuBois’ Morgan King (21:41) crossed in the fourth, while ECC’s Sophia Bille (21:43) and Gianna Bille (21:50) were fifth and sixth, respectively. Punxsy’s top runner was Jordann Hicks, who placed seventh in 22:14.
Finishing out the Top 10 were DuBois’ Morgan Rothrock (22:15), Julia Wirths (22:23) and Punxsy’s Hannah Surkala (22:38). The next four runners were also Lady Chucks — Elizabeth Long (23:26), Emily Bussard (24;12), Riley Miller (34:46) and Madison Rudolph (25:30) — while DuBois’ Gabby Horner (25:51) was 15th.
“The Lady Beavers displayed incredible teamwork throughout the race, with Morgan Roemer and Sidney Beers finishing in 1-2 fashion, respectively,” said DuBois head coach Cory Yarus. “Morgan Roemer continues her dominant performance in District 9, finishing with the only sub-20:00 female time of the day.
“Morgan ran smooth and controlled throughout the race; she set her pace and never looked back. Morgan may not have beaten her 2021 course record of 19:30, however I believe she was just saving some gas for Saturday’s performance at Big Valley Invitational.
“Sidney Beers found another gear during the final 100-meter stretch to pass up Grace Neubert (ECC) to secure second place. Sidney continues to impress me with her grit and determination;. She would not settle for finishing behind Neubert and push herself to another level with that finishing sprint.
“Morgan King, Morgan Rothrock and Julia Wirths held off fierce competition to hold top scoring positions, propelling the Lady Beavers to victories against Punxsutawney, ECC, and DCC. These ladies entered the season with a combined experience that every coach dreams of. The Lady Beavers are firing on all cylinders this season and today’s performance showed it in spades.”
Punxsy coach John Snyder was pleased with his team’s performance for a season-opener.
“The girls came out and raced very smart in their first race of the season on a fairly challenging course,” said Snyder. “I was glad that they were able to run controlled in the first half of the course, and after they hit the halfway point they were changing gears, racing and looking strong.
“With it being only our first meet, I think it was important for many of them to be feeling stronger in the later stages and they accomplished just that today.”
Punxsy junior newcomer Garrett Bartlebaugh opened his varsity career in style, as he ran to victory in 17:28, beating runner-up Rudy Williams (17:47) of DuBois by 19 seconds. Punxsy’s Evan Groce (17:57) followed in third, while DCC’s Angelo Piccirillo (18:18) and ECC’s Julian Funaki (18:32) rounded out the Top 5.
The next two runners to cross the line were Chucks — Dan Lenze (18:44) and David Kunselman (18:54) — while ECC’s Adam Straub (18:56) was eighth. Fellow Crusaders Aaron Lanzel (19:26) and Owen Daghir (19:55) followed in ninth and 10th, respectively.
DuBois’ Trent LaBenne (20:03) collected 11th, while the Punxsy duo of Adin Bish (20:09) and Alex Momyer (20:11) were 12th and 13th. DuBois’ Jaedon Yarus (20:29) and ECC’s Andrew Mawn (20:38) closed out the Top 15.
“I think the guys were excited to get in a race, and all three teams we competed against had some solid runners,” said Punxsy boys head coach George Wehrle. “We had more depth at the front of the pack by having four guys in the top seven, while the other teams only had one apiece.
“Garrett has quite a bit of ability and he isn’t afraid to put in the work, either. He trained the most of anyone on our team this summer and that is what it takes to be good.
“Evan ran a very nice race, his second-fastest ever, and I look for him to be a mainstay near the front of races this season. Dan ran his fastest time ever and has looked strong in practices, so his race was no fluke by any means, and David chopped over two minutes from his best time from a year ago — a huge improvement over the 5k distance.”
“The DuBois Beavers posted a valiant effort against well-equipped squads from Punxsutawney and ECC,” said Yarus. “Rudy Williams showcased his talent today by posting the only sub-18:00 time for DuBois.
“Rudy ran shoulder-to-shoulder with Garrett Bartlebaugh (Punxy) and Evan Groce (Punxy) throughout most the race. These three boys were well ahead of the pack at the first mile-marker and maintained commanding leads on the rest of the pack.
“Trent LaBenne made his debut as a Beaver today in telling fashion by finishing second for the squad. Trent spends every practice tailing the upperclassmen and his determination paid off. I look for Trent to build a successful running career during his time with the Beavers.”
Elk County Catholic’s Jay Vollmer won the junior high race with a time of 13:47, while DuBois’ Adam Kozak was second in 13:59.
DuBois’ Addison Love (14:35) won the girls junior high race and was the third-place finisher overall. She was followed across the line by teammates Sierra Sell (15:52) and Miley Geible (16:17).
DuBois heads to the Big Valley Invitational on Saturday, while Punxsy heads to the Rocket Invitational the same day.