DUBOIS — DuBois hosted a tri-meet Wednesday featuring DuBois Central Catholic and Punxsutawney, and it was the host Lady Beavers and visiting Chucks who swept their respective meets.
The DuBois girls came away with a pair of lopsided victories — beating Punxsy 105-45 and DCC 126-24. The Lady Chucks also collected a lopsided 107-38 win vs. DCC.
On the boys’ side, Punxsy bested the host Beavers in a tight battle, 81-69, and easily beat DCC, 124-20. The Beavers also won big over the Cardinals, 127-22.
The DuBois girls captured 13 overall victories in 18 events in posting their sweep and were once again powered by quadruple winner Morgan Roemer. Gabby Horner and Lauren Stroka were right behind her with three wins each, while Kamryn Fontaine was a double-winner in both 100 (16.24) and 300 (52.17) hurdle events again.
Roemer owned the distance races, capturing individual wins in the 800 (2:32.65), 1,600 (5:44.84) and 3,200 (12:57.70). She also anchored the meet-opening 4x800 relay squad to victory in 10:55.46. She was joined in that team by Abby Dressler, Delaney Yarus and Sidney Beers.
While Roemer did her thing in the distance events, Horner continued her strong season in the sprints as she once again won both the 100 (13.51) and 200 (28.21) dashes. She posted a third win in the 4x100 relay (53.01), running the second leg on a squad also featuring Jaylee Battaglia Peyton Grimm and Stroka.
As for Stroka, she excelled in the jumps again, winning both the long (16-6) and triple (33-2 1/2) jumps.
DuBois added two other wins off the track.
Madelyn Crabtree posted another win in the high jump by clearing 5-0 for a second straight meet, while Sarah DeFazio won the pole vault (7-0).
The Lady Beavers got individual second-place finishes from Abbie McCoy (100 hurdles), Stroka (100), Beers (1,600 & 3,200), Abby Geist-Salone (300 hurdles), Grimm (200, long jump), Mackenzie Prouty (javelin) and Sydney Peace (pole vault).
“That was a quality ‘W’ against a well-coached Punxsy squad,” said Lady Beavers coach Scott Sullivan. “We know they are traditionally tough in the field (throws) and today was no different. Our throwers hung tough though and scored 5 important points to help the team, led by the Carney sisters, Ariel and Jasmine and Mackenzie Prouty. Our depth in the sprints, hurdles and jumps were just too much for them to overcome.
“Once again we were led by our top scorer, Morgan Roemer, who had a very workman like meet, winning all four of her distance events. Joining her by taking two second place finishes in both the 1600 and 3200 meter runs was Sidney Beers. Sid is new to these events but has excelled the couple times she has ran them. She will be a key cog for the distance team moving forward.
“Coach Justin Marshall has made his name in D-9 as an outstanding sprint coach, but he is now adding the jumps to his resume as he and Coach Bill Edwards continue to produce top level performers in the jumps.
“Maddy Crabtree cleared 5-0 again, just missing 5-1 in the high jump, and Lauren Stroka continued her dominance in the long and triple jumps, going 16-6 and 33-2 respectively. Nipping at her heels in the long jump, Peyton Grimm continued her strong season in the jumps and sprints.
“This team is in a good place mentally. We still have a long way to go to reach our ultimte goals but it is a tight knit group that is working very hard and not caring who gets the credit.
“We have a quick turn around with only one day of rest before we head to Lock Haven University for the Bald Eagle Invite (today) before going up north on Tuesday for the dual-meet of the year at Bradford. That date has been circled on the calendar since day one. It’s always the measuring stick for us, Bradford vs DuBois. It looks to be a great meet, at least on paper.”
As for the Lady Chucks, they found most of their success in the throwing events led by standout freshman Mary Grusky who won both the javelin (121-5) and discus (95-1) and was second to teammate Rebekah Miller in the shot put who won with a throw of 33-9.
The Lady Chucks other overall win came in the meet-ending 4x400 relay (4:25.16), which edged the Lady Beavers by .48 seconds. Names for the winning relay squad were not available.
Punxsy also got second places from Olivia Bish (400), Emily McMahan (800), Hannah Pearce (discus), Samantha Griebel (high jump) and Madison Momyer (triple jump).
The DuBois Central Catholic girls had one overall victory by Faith Jacob in the 400 (1:04.68), besting Punxsy’s Bish by .30 seconds. Jacob was also third in the 200 and high jump.
When it came to the boys meet, the premier matchup was the Chucks vs. the Beavers, it was Punxsy that used the strength of 11 overall event wins to best the Beavers by 12 points.
While relay names were not available — the Chucks won the 4x800 — Punxsy did have a trio of individual double-winners.
Tyler Elliott swept both hurdle races, posting a 16.26 in the 110s and a 43.72 in the 300s. Teammate Evan Groce ran to victory in both the 400 (54.62) and 3,200 (10:35.80).
Off the track, Matthew Grusky won both the shot put (41-0) and discus (117-6), while Kolton Koppenhaver (javelin, 111-3), Zach Preloid (triple jump, 38-1) and Ryen Heigley (long jump, 19-5 1/2) and the duo of Michael Clemmer/Jaden Schidlmeier (tie in pole vault, 11-6) all recorded wins in the field.
Punxsy got runner-up finishes from Brett Dean (100), Alex Momyer (400), David Kunselman (300 hurdles), Bryce Horne (javelin) and Heigley (high jump).
The DuBois boys posted five overall wins and used its depth, and two relay wins, to make the matchup with the Chucks a competitive one.
Erich Benjamin once again led the Beavers and finished with another four win day. he sprinted to victory in the 100 (11.51) and 200 (23.73) dashes and anchored the 4x100 and 4c400 relays to victory.
He teamed up with Luke Sturrock, Jaedon Yarus, Derraick Burkett to win the 4x100 in 45.07). The 4x400 squad (3:41.74) featured Ryan White, Joey Foradora and Yarus.
The Beavers’ other overall win came from Andrew Shaffer-Doan in the high jump (5-8).
DuBois got second places from Sturrock (100, triple jump, long jump), AC Deemer (800), Yarus (200), Foradora (3.200), James Becker (shot put) and Carson Dombroski (discus).
“Punxsy has a really nice team, and it was good, competitive meet,” said Beavers head coach Brian Clinger. “They were just a little bit better than us today, but our kids still competed hard.
“Erich Benjamin continued his strong season with another phenomenal day in the sprints, while our relay teams all ran hard and got a pair of wins. Andrew Shaffer-Doan got us a win in the high jump, and Edward Burkett continues to be consistent in the pole vault and cleared 10-6 (third place) again today.”
DuBois Central Catholic got a pair of overall wins from Micah Williamson in the boys meet, as he crossed first in both the 800 (2:08.02) and 1,600 (4:55.05). Teammate Landon Schmader was was second in the 1,600 and fourth in the 800.
Both DuBois squads and the Punxsy boys are back action today at the Bald eagle Invitational at Lock Haven University. Both DCC teams will compete at the Brookville Invite Saturday, while the Pu9nxsy girls head to the Slippery Rock Invite on Saturday.
BOYS
PUNXSUTAWNEY 81, DUBOIS 69
DUBOIS 127, DCC 22
PUNXSY 124, DCC 20
4x800 relay –1. Punxsy, 8:52.79.
110 hurdles –1. Tyler Elliott (P), 16.26; 2. Sturrock (D); 3. Clemmer (P).
100 dash –1. Erich Benjamin (D), 11.51; 2. Dean (P); 3. D. Burkett (D).
1,600 run –1. Micah Williams (DCC), 4:55.05; 2. Schmader (DCC); 3. Rudy Williams (D); 4. White (D); 5. Hook (D).
4x100 relay –1. DuBois (Luke Sturrock, Jaedon Yarus, Derraick Burkett, Erich Benjmain), 45.07; 2. Punxsy.
400 dash –1. Evan Groce (P), 54.62; 2. Momyer (P); 3. Foradora (D); 4. Peck (DCC); 5. Brooks (P).
300 hurdles –1. Tyler Elliott (P), 43.72; 2. Kunselman (P); 3. Chichava (D); 4. Hook (D); 5. Slima (D).
800 run –1. Micah Williamson (DCC); 2:08.02; 2. Deemer (D); 3. Foradora (D); 4. Schmader (DCC); 5. Bartlebaugh (P).
200 dash –1. Erich Benjamain (D), 23.73; 2. Yarus (D); 3. Greenblatt (P); 4. D. Burkett (D); 5. Curry (P).
3,200 run –1. Evan Groce (P), 10:35.80; 2. Foradora (D); 3. Roemer (D); 4. Deemer (D); 5. Hook (D).
4x400 relay –1. DuBois (Ryan White, Joey Foradora, Jaedon Yarus, Erich Benjamin), 3:41.74; 2. Punxsy.
Shot put –1. Matthew Grusky (P), 41-0; 2. Becker (D); 3. Barker (D); 4. Pearce (P); 5. Harris (P).
Discus –1. Matthew Grusky (P), 117-6; 2. C. Dombroski (D); 3. Pearce (P); 4. Becker (D); 5. Horne (P).
Javelin –1. Kolton Koppenhaver (P), 111-3; 2. Horne (P); 3. Poole (P); 4. Becker (D); 5. C. Dombroski (D).
Triple jump –1. Zach Presloid (P), 38-1; 2. Sturrock (D); 3. Heigley (P); 4. C. Dombroski (D); 5. Shaffer-Doan (D).
Long jump –1. Ryen Heigley (P), 19-5 1/2; 2. Sturrock (D); 3. Presloid (P); 4. Shaffer-Doan (D); 5. Wisnesky (P).
High jump –1. Andrew Shaffer-Doan (D), 5-8; 2. Heigley (P); 3. Nesbitt (P); 4. Drew Gudalis (D); 5. M. Dombroski (D).
Pole vault –1(t). Michael Clemmer (P)/Jaden Schidlmeier (P), 11-6; 3. E. Burkett (D); 4. Crawford (D).
GIRLS
DUBOIS 105, PUNXSUTAWNEY 45
DuBOIS 126, DCC 24
PUNXSY 107, DCC 38
4x800 relay –1. DuBois (Abby Dressler, Delaney Yarus, Sidney Beers, Morgan Roemer), 10:55.46; 2. DCC
100 hurdles –1. Kamryn Fontaine (D), 16.24; 2. McCoy (D); 3. A. Geist-Salone (D); 4. Finalle (D); 5. Eberly (D).
100 dash –1. Gabby Horner (D), 13.51; 2. Stroka (D); 3. Grimm (D); 4. Riley (P); 5. F. Jacob (DCC).
1,600 run –1. Morgan Roemer (D), 5:44.84; 2. Beers (D); 3. Poole (P); 4. Surkala (P); 5. M. Schamder (DCC).
4x100 relay –1. DuBois (Jaylee Battaglia, Gabby Horner, Peyton Grimm, Lauren Stroka), 53.01; 2. Punxsy.
400 dash –1. Faith Jacob (DCC), 1:04.68; 2. Bish (P);3. McFadden (D); 4. Wells (D); Puhala (DCC).
300 hurdles –1. Kamryn Fontaine (D), 52.17; 2. A. Geist-Salone (D); 3. McCoy (D); 4. Gianvito (P); 5. Momyer (P).
800 run –1. Morgan Roemer (D), 2:32.65; 2. McMahan (P); 3. Hicks (P); 4. Puhala (DCC); 5. Surkala (P).
200 dash –1. Gabby Horner (D), 28.21; 2. Grimm (D); 3. F. Jacob (DCC); 4. McFadden (D); 5. Getch (P).
3,200 run –1. Morgan Roemer (D), 12:57.70; 2. Beers (D); 3. Rothrock (D); 4. Miller (D).
4x400 relay –1. Punxsy, 4:25.16; 2. DCC.
Shot put –1. Rebekah Miller (P), 33-9; 2. Grusky (P); 3. Bloom (DCC); 4. J. Carney (D); 5. L. Schmader (DCC).
Discus –1. Mary Grusky (P), 95-1; 2. Pearce (P); 3. A. Carney (D); 4. Miller (P); 5. Wadding (D).
Javelin –1. Mary Grusky (P), 121-5; 2. Prouty (D); 3. L. Schmader (DCC); 4. Bloom (DCC); 5. Pearce (P).
Triple jump –1. Lauren Stroka (D), 33-2 1/2; 2. Momyer (P); 3. Hoover (D); 4. Aul (P); 5. Finalle (D).
Long jump –1. Lauren Stroka (D), 16-6; 2. Grimm (D); 3. Riley (P); 4. McCoy (D); 5. M. Schamder (DCC).
High jump –1. Madelyn Crabtree (D), 5-0; 2. S. Griebel (P); 3. F. Jacob (DCC); 4. I. Geist-Salone (D); 5. Colville (D).
Pole vault –1. Sarah DeFazio (D), 7-0; 2. Peace (D); 3(t). Doverspike (P)/Riffe (D); 5. Benden (DCC).