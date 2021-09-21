DuBOIS — The DuBois Lady Beavers girls golf team defended its home turf in Monday’s Allegheny Mountain Girls Golf League meet at the Treasure Lake Gold Course, as they went 5-0 by carding a 205.
Alexas Pfeufer led the Lady Beavers and was the medalist of the day, firing a 45 on the Gold Course Front 9. DuBois’ Sophia Seduski carded a 50 to be second overall, with Lady Beaver Sarah Henninger tied with the third overall low score with a 52. Also contributing to the Lady Beavers was Izzy Geist Salone with a 58.
Punxsutawney had the second best team score on the day with a 217. Katherine Crago led the Lady Chucks and tied for third overall with a 52, followed by Maeve Hanley’s 53. Kiersten Riley shot a 55 and Nevaeh Parente fired a 57 to round out the Lady Chucks.
Brockway and Brookville scored 252 and 258 as teams, respectively. Brockway’s Bailey Franci led the Lady Rovers with a 63, followed by Julia Werner’s 65, Sarah Huglar’s 66 and Anna Brubaker’s 68.
Brookville was led by Audrey Barrett’s 58. Also contributing to the team score was Karlee Stiver’s 63, Taryn Hoffman’s 67 and Lindsey Clinger’s 70.
The Curwensville and Ridgway teams did not have enough girls to contribute to the team score. However, Curwensville’s Skylar Pentz carded a 53 to finish fifth overall on the day. Ridgway’s Kait Amacher shot a 62.
DuBois—205
Sophia Seduski 50, Sarah Henninger 52, Izzy Geist Salone 58, Alexas Pfeufer 45.
Punxsutawney—217
Kiersten Riley 55, Maeve Hanley 53, Nevaeh Parente 57, Catherine Crago 52.
Brockway—252
Julia Werner 65, Anna Brubaker 68, Bailey Franci 63, Sarah Huglar 66. Others: Alexis Laubacker 71.
Brookville—258
Audrey Barrett 58, Lindsey Clinger 70, Karlee Stiver 63, Taryn Hoffman 67. Others: Grace Molnar 70.
Curwensville—N/A
Skylar Pentz 53, Megan McCracken 71, Izzy Stephens 71.
Ridgway—N/A
Kait Amacher 62, Izzy Ehrensberger 71, Alexis Steis 67.