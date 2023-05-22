BROOKVILLE — It took seven long years, but the DuBois girls track and field team is finally queens of the track again in Class AAA in District 9 after besting St. Marys and Bradford in a tight battle for the team title that lasted all day and into the night Friday in Brookville.
The Lady Beavers were the gold standard in D-9 Class AAA for nearly a decade, winning eight team titles in nine years from 2008-2016. However, the field has since caught up to them, and the Lady Beavers had finished outside the Top two in the team standings five of the last six D-9 meets as another team crown had eluded them — until Friday.
Ending that title drought wasn’t easy though, as the Lady Beavers had to outduel tough squads from both St. Marys and Bradford, and it took an entire team effort to do. St. Marys won the battle of most district titles (8) compared to six for DuBois and four for Bradford, but the Lady Beavers’ depth saw them edge the Lady Dutch, 87.50-82, for the team crown. Bradford (76) finished a close third.
“This title was actually pretty special,” said Lady Beavers coach Scott Sullivan. “I know we won a bunch before, but we were always a huge favorite (back then). We definitely had to earn this one. And, what a team effort. We had this meet scored very close on paper, and we were spot on. It took us until the 17th of 18 events to guarantee the championship. It was a three-team battle from start to finish with Bradford, St. Marys and us.
“The winning team score literally changed every event. A team can score a maximum of 13 points per event, so every time we would get a lead, one of those two would come back strong and retake the lead. My hats off to two very well coached St Marys and Bradford squads. In the end though, we just had too much star power and enough depth to hold on to win the team championship.”
The Lady Beavers’ championship effort helped make school history, as it marked the first time the girls and boys squads won team titles in the same same season. The girls’ big day was headlined by six gold-medal performances split evenly between the track and the field.
Junior distance runner Morgan Roemer was at the forefront of that charge as she collected a pair of gold medals and two silvers.
Roemer won both the 1,600 (5:27.83) and 3,200 (11:31.49) runs for the second straight year and actually qualified for states in a third individual event as well despite placing second in the 800. Both Roemer and St. Marys’ Gabby Pistner shattered the old D-9 Meet record in the event, which was 2:17.57 set by Clearfied’s Rebecca Shiner way back in 2004. However, it was Pistner who edged Roemer by .77 seconds, 2:14.30-2:15.07, to capture the gold and own the new D-9 Meet record.
Roemer earned a second silver medal in the 4x400 relay running alongside Nicole Wells, Olivia Dressler and Leah McFadden.
Wells, a junior, won a gold medal of her own as she posted a season-best time of 1:00.87 to run past the field in the 400 dash and beat McFadden by nearly a second.
In the field, DuBois swept the three jumping events.
Senior Peyton Grimm took home top honors in the long jump (16-6), while junior teammate Lauren Stroka defended her gold medal in the triple jump (35-4 1/2). Stroka added a bronze in the long jump (16-3) after winning that event a year ago. Senior Madelyn Crabtree collected her third straight gold medal in the high jump, clearing 4-8 this time around to win.
“We were once again lead by our core group of scorers,” said Sullivan. “Morgan (Roemer) was a dominate force once again, scoring 17 points. She easily won the 1600 and 3200 runs and ran a state qualifying 2nd place time of 2:15 in the 800. However, her most impressive feat of the day may have been her split of 59 seconds in the mile relay to secure the championship.
“Our jumpers also continued their dominating seasons by winning all of the jumping events. Coach Marshall’s athletes won gold in the long and triple jumps. Lauren (Stroka) removed all doubt about the triple jump title after her very first jump. She’s been a hammer all season. The long jump wasn’t nearly as easy, but Peyton (Grimm) is a seasoned veteran and held on to win gold. These girls don’t get rattled. It’s so gratifying to watch them compete and be successful. Coach Edwards coached the other jump champion in senior Maddy Crabtree. She won her third consecutive high jump championship.
“Nikki (Wells) was our other individual champ. What a season she has had. She starting her year running the 400 in 65 and 66 seconds. She has constantly dropped a half second every week of the season to end up at 60 flat. Her win in the 400 might have been the upset of the meet. She ran the perfect race, keeping her form down the home stretch to shock the competition.”
Beyond its champions, the Lady Beavers got a strong showing from the rest of its athletes who secured a host of Top 5 finishes to secure team points.
Outside of Roemer and McFadden, DuBois also got a silver medals from Mackenzie Prouty in the javelin (102-11) and Audrey Kennis in the triple jump (32-7 1/2), while Jaylee Battaglia (100, 13.31), Kamryn Fontaine (100 hurdles, 16.47), Haylee Hilliard (high jump), Sarah DeFazio (pole vault) and Sydney Peace (pole vault) all added bronze medals in their respective events.
DuBois also got a silver medal from its 4x800 relay (Dressler, Sidney Beers, Morgan Rothrock, Delaney Yarus) and a bronze by the 4x100 squad (Battaglia, Gabby Horner, Grimm and Stroka). It marked the first time since 2019 that DuBois didn’t win gold in at least one of the three relay races
The Lady Beavers got a fourth-place finish from Ariel Carney (shot put, 27-10 3/4) and fifths from McFadden (200, 27.72), Dressler (800, 2:35.41), Beers (1600, 5:40.05), Morgan King (3200, 12:58.80), Fontaine (300 hurdles, 50.06), Abigail Riffe (pole vault, 7-6) and Jasmine Carney (shot put, 26-10 1/4).
“We stress to our athletes every year that district titles are often not only won by first place finishes but fourth and fifth place finishes,” said Sullivan. “That happened several times today. Sidney Beers had a great kick to win 5th place in the mile. Olivia Dressler did the same in the 800 and Morgan King scored a huge 5th place point in the 3,200 right at the end of the meet when needed. Leah (McFadden) had a big day too, running three great races in the 400, 200 and mile relay.
“Coach Shilala’ pole vaulters came through big, placing 3rd, 4th and 5th, and Mackenzie Prouty finished her strong season, placing second in the javelin with a solid throw of 103 feet. The Carney sisters (Ariel and Jasmine) also got the job done in the shot put with fourth and fifth place finishes to score big points.
“Our staff made a commitment early in the season to concentrate on the holes we had in our lineup. Two of those were the high jump and triple jump. We had the champion in each of those events, but knew we would need depth to win the team championship. We had two rookies step up and have incredible performances in both of those events.
“Freshman Audrey Kennis finally put all three phases together in the triple jump for a shocking second place finish. She’s a multi-sport athlete, so we knew she was capable but the triple jump is a very complicated event. It literally took all season, but it finally came together for her in the most important meet of the year. She was seeded eighth going in and may have literally won the meet for us by her second place jump. The other unexpected performance was Haylee Hilliard in the high jump. Her third place finish also scored huge unexpected points that put us over the top.”
DuBois’ district champions will now compete in the PIAA Class AAA Track and Field Championships, which get underway Friday at Shippensburg University.