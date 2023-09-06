DUBOIS — The Allegheny Mountain Girls Golf League made a stop at the DuBois Country Club Tuesday afternoon, and it was the host Lady Beavers who enjoyed a perfect 4-0 day on the links.
DuBois posted a 225 to outdistance Brockway, which had the second best team score of the day at 241. Punxsutawney came in with a 252, while Brookville and Curwensville finished at 259 and 280, respectively.
DuBois collected four of the top seven individual scores, led by Sydney Graham who captured medalist honors with a 50. Teammate Audrey Kennis carded a 43 for the second-best round of the day, while Grace Crawford (60) and Alma Blakeslee (61) closed out the Lady Beavers’ scoring.
Bailey Franci led Brockway with a 56, which was the fourth-best round of the day, while teammate Lexi Moore was right behind her with a 67. Sarah Huegler added a 63 and Alexis Laubacher a 65 for the Lady Rovers.
As for Punxsy, Katherine Crago fired a 54 to tie Kennis for the second-best round, but Crago was the lone Lady Chuck to break 65 on the day. The trio of Olivia Burkett, Cam Hall and Dannika Brocious all shot 66.
Brookville’s was paced by Bethany Hack’s 61, with Kerstyn Davie (64), Rialley Kalgren (67) and Grace Molnar (67) rounding out the squad’s scoring. Natalie Himes also shot a 67 for the Lady Raiders.
Remy Walters posted Curwensville’s top score with a 63. Teammate Sylvia Witherite had a 70, while Natalie Wischuck and Maya Richards posted a 73 and 74, respectively.
The league is back in action Thursday at Curwensville.
DUBOIS—225
Sydney Graham 50, Alma Blakeslee 61, Grace Crawford 60, Audrey Kennis 54. Others: Jennifer Carlson 66, Olivia Imbrogno 54.
BROCKWAY—241
Alexis Laubacher 65, Sarah Huegler 63, Bailey Franci 56, Lexi Moore 57. Others: Kairys Martini 65.
PUNXSY—252
Katherine Crago 54, Olivia Burkett 66, Cam Hall 66, Dannika Brocious 66. Others: Caleigh Smelko 67, Maddie Rieg 71.
BROOKVILLE—259
Bethany Hack 61, Kerstyn Davie 64, Rialley Kalgren 67, Grace Molnar 67. Others: Gabby McLaughlin 71, Natalie Himes 67.
CURWENSVILLE—280
Maya Richards 74, Natalie Wishuck 73, Remy Walters 63, Sylvia Witherite 70.