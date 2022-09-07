BROOKVILLE — The DuBois boys golf team ran its record to 3-0 on the season with a 164-212 victory against Brookville Tuesday afternoon at Pinecrest Country Club.
DuBois golfers top Brookville
Tags
Chris Wechtenhiser
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Police: 3 injured in accident on Thunderbird Road
-
Man facing 68 felony charges in sexual assault case
-
Beavers edge Rovers in thrilling fashion
-
Two face drug charges in Redbank Township incident
-
St. Marys magistrate roundup
-
Dr. James O'Bryon embarks on mission trip to help Ukrainian refugees
-
Sandy Township Police Department reports
-
New Bethlehem woman accused of selling drugs in Rimersburg
-
PSP: Punxsutawney man dies after crashing into house
-
Large crowd flocks to Ride on the Ridge
Trending Recipes
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.