Tyson Kennis vs. Brookville
DuBois’ Tyson Kennis watches his putt on the No. 3 green at Pinecrest Country Club in Tuesday’s match with Brookville. Kennis shot a 1-over-par 36 to lead the Beavers to a five-man 164-212 win.

 Photo by Rich Rhoades

BROOKVILLE — The DuBois boys golf team ran its record to 3-0 on the season with a 164-212 victory against Brookville Tuesday afternoon at Pinecrest Country Club.

