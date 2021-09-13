BRADFORD — The DuBois boys golf team used strong, consistent play from its three golfers Saturday to take home the team crown at the Bradford Invitational played at the Pennhills Club.
DuBois didn’t have a golfer place in the Top 5 individually, but the trio weren’t far off that mark as all three finished in the Top 10 to help the Beavers edge host Bradford by three strokes, 250-253, for the team title. Each school was represented by three golfers in the event.
The Beavers’ championship performance was led by Gavin Kaschalk, who carded an 82 to tie for seventh place overall. Teammates Brock Smith and Cody Jaconski were on his heels with 84s, as the duo tied each other for 10th place.
Bradford’s Spencer Cornelius captured medalist honors with a 75 on his home course, while St. Marys’ Lucas Benjamin was the runner-up with a 77. Kane’s Curt Barner and Clearfield’s Ryan Gearthart tied for third with 78s.
Benjamin helped the Flying Ditchmen to a sixth-place finish in the team standings with a 268. He was the lone Dutchman to break 90, though, as Vincent Lenze shot a 92 and Ethan Schlimm a 99.
Two other area schools — Brookville and Ridgway — also competed at the event.
Brookville (285) was eighth in the team race. Bryce Rafferty led the Raiders with an 88, while Killian Radel shot a 95 and Ian Pete a 102.
As for the Elkers, they placed ninth with 288 after getting 94s from Kole Asti and Aiden Zimmerman and a 100 by Collin Porter.
Here is a look at every team’s results:
1. DuBois—250
Gavin Kaschalk 82, Brock Smith 84, Cody Jaconski 84.
2. Bradford Red—253
Cornelius 75, Franz 81, Wilt 97.
3. Clarion—255
Kerle 81, Lauer 86, Kerle 255.
4. Kane—256
Barner 78, Bizzak, Peterson 96.
5. Coudersport—261
Streich 83, Cracknell 89, Davis 89.
6. St. Marys—268
Lucas Benjamin 77, Vincent Lenze 92, Ethan Schlimm 99.
7. Clearfield—276
Gearhart 78, Fletcher 94, Evilsizor 104.
8. Brookville—285
Killian Radel 95, Ian Pete 102, Bryce Rafferty 88.
9. Ridgway—288
Collin Porter 100, Kole Asti 94, Aiden Zimmerman 94.
10. Bradford Black—288
Smitjh 95, Brensky 93, Brensky 100.
11. Smethport—303
Alfieri 102, Finn 97, Howard 104.
12. Cranberry—307
Baker 99, Wenner 101, Forest 107.